Explaining Weak Post-Crisis Economic Growth, Part I

A full decade after the financial crisis in 2007-08, real economic growth in the US remains in the 2% range. This is primarily due to excessive household debts at the lower end (bottom 80%) of the income distribution. High levels of household debt in the bottom 80% have continued to constrain aggregate demand and real GDP growth.

In our view, the slowdown in the rate of real economic growth can be traced back to the liberalization of finance that eased access to credit during the 1980s which happened to accompany the fall in labor income. Most of the credit that was created from 1983 until 2007 was deployed to finance asset transactions (see here and here), as captured in the chart below.

Source: Dirk Bezemer (2012) and Federal Reserve Flow of Funds

Mainstream macroeconomic models ignore money and credit, treating both as a “veil” over the real economy. In these models, both exist only to foster production of goods and services (for more about this topic, see here). However, in the real world where we live, credit plays a powerful role in economic activity. This became clear in the 2008 crisis (which mainstream models managed to completely miss).

The explosive growth of credit from 1980s to 2007 fueled asset price appreciation, which in turn spurred creation of still more credit. These positive feedbacks gave rise to a series of boom-bust cycles (see stylized depiction in figure below). Unlike lending to finance capital formation and production of goods and services, financial cycles do not generate anything other than paper wealth, so eventually these debt-induced asset prices have a tendency to revert, generating potentially significant losses for current holders, or what we can call the “hot potato effect.”

A number of financial crises have occurred since the early 1980s including the stock market crash in 1987, the thrift crisis in the late 1980s, Russia/Long Term Capital Management in 1998 and the tech bubble in 2000. In each of these, the Fed intervened (“Greenspan/Bernanke Put”), helping to temporarily stabilize market conditions and asset prices. Once stability was restored, the upward movement in the financial cycle would begin anew. This strategy worked well for two decades, generating serial boom-bust cycles and heightened levels of financial instability….until finally it collapsed in 2008. Eventually, gravity reasserted itself, as Wile E. Coyote learned.

In our view, credit creation was symbiotically linked with asset price appreciation and when this threatened to unwind, intervention by the Fed prevented prices from fully reverting. All along, behind the scenes, household debt ratios for the bottom 95% increased from 77% of GDP in 1989 to 177% of GDP in 2013, according to Barry Cynamon and Steven Fazzari (see here). However, this process was obscured for some time by rising asset prices, given that net worth also was increasing and balance sheets appeared robust.

Ultimately, the substitution of debt for income did not represent a sustainable solution to the decline in labor income, despite appearances. It appeared to be working from 1983 to 2007, as recessions were infrequent and short-lived. Bernanke coined this period the “Great Moderation,” while completely ignoring the impact of private sector debt in facilitating this outcome. According to Cynamon and Fazzari, households in the bottom 95% borrowed $6.6 trillion, which largely offset the estimated loss of about $7.4 trillion in income.

In July 2005, Ben Bernanke, as a member of the Council of Economic Advisors, stated “We’ve never had a decline in house prices on a nationwide basis.” From 2000 to 2007, mortgage related debt accounted for 82% of all new household debt and house prices appreciated by 63%. At about the same time that Bernanke made that statement, the rate of house price appreciation began to slow down. In nominal terms, house prices peaked in Q1 2006, and then declined by 34% over the following years. In total, house prices fell by $5.5 trillion, about the same amount as the stock market had declined during the tech bubble ($5 trillion). Yet, the impact of the collapse in 2008 was far more devastating for the real economy. Why?

Most purchasers of stocks are in the top 20% of the wealth distribution, which as of 2013, owned 89% of all wealth in the US, up from 81% in 1983. The decline in stocks did little to alter their spending habits. By contrast, when housing prices fell in 2007-2008, homeowners in the bottom 80%, including many holders of subprime mortgages, endured significant losses. And these homeowners were highly leveraged, which made things more difficult. They suffered significant losses, given that their homes represented 60% of their total wealth, and in response chose to cut consumption, a step they might have taken more than twenty years earlier, had access to credit not become so enticing. From 2006-2007, private residential fixed investment declined by 31%, and aggregate demand and GDP growth both collapsed in the third and fourth quarters of 2008.

As the crisis deepened, the Fed swung into action, lowering short term rates to zero and eventually engineering Quantitative Easing policies. However, these policies did not address the excessive debt in the bottom 80% of households nor did they stimulate growth in the real economy. Quantitative easing reduced interest rates, generating returns to bond holders, and they helped raise equity valuations, both of which favored the top 20% of households.

Conclusion

Household debt levels for the bottom 80% of households remain excessive today, and in our view this explains why economic growth has remained weak in the post-crisis period. Historically, households at the bottom of the income distribution have consumed a larger share of their income than wealthier households thus providing important support to aggregate demand. However, given fragile balance sheets (with current debts estimated at about 125% of incomes for the bottom 80%), these households have been unable to play their historic role in providing key support to aggregate demand. And this remains the case today. In Part II, we will examine the investment implications of this analysis.

