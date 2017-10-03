ROTY Volume 1 Edition 35: Global Blood Therapeutics Setting Up, Zogenix's Offering And Trades

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

We are adding to a couple positions that are showing bullish price action, indicating that further upside could occur in the very near term.

Welcome to the 35th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions.

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Above: Basic View Below: Detailed Version

Current ROTY Contenders

The Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move. The list changes constantly, with new ideas added and old ones dropping off due to negative price action, red flags, or other reasons.

Current Realized Profits and Losses Along With My Rationale/Thoughts

Spreadsheet Link - I originally wrote this just for myself for reference sake and to constantly improve, but readers requested that I include it. It has been updated with recent trades.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Zogenix (ZGNX) - Management masterfully pulled off the predicted secondary offering, with 6.7 million shares priced at $37.50. Readers might recall that I stated a secondary offering would probably occur this week, and I expected 5-7 million shares to be sold.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - The company announced new data will be presented in October at the Academy for Sickle Cell and Thalassemia (ASCAT) 11th Annual Conference in London and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) 45th Annual National Convention. Each will highlight an important SCD case study of patients who received compassionate use access. One of the patients had severe symptomatic anemia and received GBT440 for over a year.

Considering the lack of approved treatments for Sickle Cell Disease and unmet need of patients, I expect the position to run up significantly. Position yourselves accordingly.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Selling the final quarter position of our Zogenix (ZGNX) position - After the day's close the ROTY model account will not own any shares. I am satisfied with our entry, exits, and how we played the stock in general. We added in expectation of a runup, reduced size to manageable risk into data that I believed would be positive based on prior results and stuck to our strategy. Time to find other exciting ROTY ideas!

2. Adding to our position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) - See my original article and rationale for buying here. The stock is showing strength and the ROTY model account will now own a half position in the stock.

3. Adding to our position in Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) - See my original article and rationale for buying here. In early November, they are having the grand opening of their Shanghai GMP facility in order to provide for scaled-up demand for our current and future CAR-T clinical studies. Top-line data is expected by the end of the year for two Phase 1 clinical studies utilizing anti-CD19 CAR-T candidate C-CAR011.

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives.

