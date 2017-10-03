Nike: Just Buy It

Investment Thesis

Last week, I completed my first half marathon. I was quite happy about my performance as I never walked a second of the course. I encountered some difficulties, but found my way through it. When I was hurt, I kept going telling myself “Just do it.” It seems Nike (NKE) just showed some ankle weakness as well during its latest quarter. Some investors even dropped the ball and let the stock slide by 12% over the past three months (as of October 3).

Nike is one of the most powerful brands in the world. It has a solid business model based on brand recognition and genius marketing. On top of that, it is a super-powered dividend stock (you didn’t know that, did you?). Make no mistake about it, though, Nike is a growth company and now could be the time to enter in a new position.

Understanding the Business

Nike is the world’s largest sport apparel manufacturer with over $34 billion in sales. While it offers a wide diversification of products, NKE still has a strong focus on footwear for men:

Nike has a strong presence around the world and its financial results are subject to currency fluctuations as 47% of its revenues come from North America.

Emerging markets (+8%) combined with China (+12%) represent its second-largest geographic market (26%). This also is where most of the company’s sales growth is coming from. As the middle class grows in those areas, I expect strong numbers from these regions in the future.

Revenues

For the first time in a while, NKE reported flat revenue growth in its latest quarterly report. The company is facing strong competition from Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UAA). Both competitors are going after sportswear and women segments where fashion is an important element.

Declining sales in North America along with currency headwinds explain recent revenue deception. However, NKE is not just sitting and looking at the show. The company is going through a transformation where it will increase direct-to-customer sales through owned stores and online sales. The idea is to get closer to clients, identify their needs and change of taste to make modification accordingly. I think this is a smart idea. Customers are shifting their buying patterns and online sales will help gather additional data to improve the company’s product. Nike also started a pilot project with Amazon (AMZN). As opposed to classic retailers, NKE has nothing to fear from Amazon. It’s impossible for them to sell Nike shoes without… Nike!

On the other side, don’t expect results instantly as it’s not an easy task to shift a this size of a company.

Earnings

As previously mentioned, strong competition led Nike to cut prices and spend a fortune in marketing to keep its market share. Nike is an icon brand and its marketing budget is unmatched in the industry. The company dominates the basketball industry and is taking a serious foot inside the growing soccer market.

Unfortunately, as competition grows, margins are under pressure. We can see that it is slightly weaker than usual:

I expect NKE initiatives to increase direct sales to improve margins in the future. As the company will learn more about its clients, it should target their needs and improve the amount of sales and profits.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Nike has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. This makes it part of the Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

The company usually flies under the radar of many dividend growth investors as its yield hasn’t been a stock highlight for the past seven years. However, the dividend payment doubled over the past five years and the company is in line to announce its 16th consecutive dividend raise later in 2017.

The good thing about sports apparel is that the more you use them, the more you buy. It’s virtually impossible to keep the same running shoes for more than a year if you run 3-4 times a week. This generates repetitive sales leading to continuous cash flow generation.

While management is on a roll to buy back shares and increase significantly its distribution, both payout and cash payout ratios are well under control. In fact, management has enough room to keep a high single-digit to double digit dividend growth rate for many years to come.

Potential Downsides

The company is well implemented across the world. While there are still growth vectors coming from China and emerging markets, North American and European markets may continue to go sideways.

Nike has been known for its affiliation with many stars in the sport industry. Sponsoring has been a proven, but expensive strategy. As competition intensifies, such spending will hurt margins.

Overall, there isn’t any major dark clouds hovering over Nike’s head.

Valuation

The final section of this article is about valuation. Since NKE dropped by 12% over the past three months (as of October 3), maybe it has created a good entry point. Let’s first take a look at how the market valued NKE over the past decade.

It seems quite obvious NKE trades at a discount now. The recent deceptive quarter brought investors to quit a well-running train.

Going deeper, I’ll use a double stage dividend discount model. Considering the dividend history and low payout ratio, I will use a 10% growth rate for the first 10 years and reduce it to 7% afterward. I will use a 9% discount rate as Nike is a leader in its market and will continue to hold this position for years to come.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.72 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $120.64 $59.73 $39.46 10% Premium $110.59 $54.75 $36.17 Intrinsic Value $100.53 $49.78 $32.88 10% Discount $90.48 $44.80 $29.59 20% Discount $80.43 $39.82 $26.30

According to the DDM, NKE is currently trading at its fair value, not offering as strong an entry point as I thought with the PE analysis. However, if you consider the company hasn’t announced its dividend raise this year, we can assume a 10% growth rate of the $0.18/share payout to $0.20. If this happens, we would get roughly a 10% upside potential:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $134.04 $66.37 $43.84 10% Premium $122.87 $60.84 $40.19 Intrinsic Value $111.70 $55.31 $36.53 10% Discount $100.53 $49.78 $32.88 20% Discount $89.36 $44.25 $29.23

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thought

There is no doubt Nike will continue to grow its business in the future. I think management is on the right track to improve both revenues and earnings through direct sales and should benefit from international market growth for another decade. The recent stock drop has opened the door for investors to pick up some shares at an interesting price.

Disclaimer: I do not hold NKE in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

I hold shares of AMZN

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.