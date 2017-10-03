Cisco Systems: Keep An Eye On Trump's Cash Repatriation Plan

A central part of President Trump's tax reform plan is to allow companies to repatriate profits earned abroad without having to pay what's currently the highest corporate tax rate in the world. Republicans say this will increase domestic investments and create jobs. Capital Economics has estimated that U.S. based companies are holding about $2.5 trillion in cash abroad, so this could be quite significant. Current rules require companies that generate cash in low tax jurisdictions to pay the standard U.S. corporate rate on repatriated cash, less whatever tax they paid in in a foreign country. The result is that cash sits in overseas accounts, where it can't be used to pay dividends, repurchase stock or to buy U.S. companies. This is currently a major issue for large multinationals like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), but there's probably no other large company that stands to benefit more than Cisco Systems (CSCO).

Cisco currently keeps almost all of their cash abroad: $68 billion according to Business Insider. While I consider Cisco to be a great buy without Trump's tax reform going through, this provides an additional layer of upside that should be watched closely through the remainder of the year. If a repatriation holiday is provided, Cisco will have a few options with what that cash would be used for, which includes returning it to shareholders, paying down debt, investing in strategic development, or aiding in mergers & acquisitions. I do believe Cisco would return some to shareholders, but also use some for strategic acquisitions. Both would be be highly advantageous to shareholders, which I cover below.

Cisco Could Make a Large Domestic Acquisition

Cisco has a low amount of debt; almost too low by some accounts; so it's unlikely repatriated cash would be used to pay down debt. Cisco also already pays a significant dividend (3.44% yield), so I expect that to continue as normal. What Cisco does need is near-term revenue growth. Cisco has some long-term growth initiatives that will reach critical mass in the future, but sales will likely remain stagnate for the next year or two. Repatriated cash could allow Cisco to make a large all-cash acquisition that would be beneficial to revenue and earnings without over-leveraging the company or increasing the dividend payment.

Data Source: Google Finance

Cisco Would Likely Accelerate Its Share Repurchase Program

As you can see in the table below, Cisco trades at very attractive valuations across the board when compared to other mature tech giants. Cisco has the most attractive EV/FCF multiple and PEG Ratio in the industry. When a stock trades cheap and a company has more cash than it knows what do with, that can often result in an accelerated repurchase program.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

Cisco has also historically been a heavy repurchaser of its own stock. If cash is repatriated back, I'd just expect them to accelerate this program. The most important point here is that this is positive for shareholders since it increases earnings-per-share and will push the stock price up, assuming profits and valuation multiples stay constant.

Cash Repatriation is Far From a Slam Dunk

Cash repatriation seems like the easier part of Trump's tax plan to get approved, but it's probably not. One of the main issues here is that President Bush tried something similar as part of the 2004 Corporate Repatriation Tax Act. Under that legislation, foreign profits could be brought back at a rate of 5.25% versus 35%. The Bush Administration had a similar message as the Trump Administration, that companies would bring back cash held overseas and invest in America, which would create job growth. The problem is this really didn't occur and some have pointed out that the opposite occurred. Most companies that brought back money just passed it along to shareholders in the form of share buybacks or special dividends. It was later discovered that there was $3.3 billion in estimated lost tax revenue over a decade, and the 15 companies that most profited from it actually cut approximately 21,000 jobs between 2004 and 2007.

What About a Lower Corporate Tax Rate?

The current statutory corporate tax rate stands at 35%, but the latest tax reform plan calls for rates to be cut to 20%. Trump has since stated that he still wants to shoot for his campaign promise of going even lower to 15%. The only problem is that most companies don't pay anywhere close to 35% in taxes, so if rates got cut to 20%, it could drastically help some companies or be kind of meaningless for others. Unfortunately, Cisco is one of those companies this will have a lesser impact on.

Cisco's effective tax rate over the last 4 years has averaged approximately 19%, so there wouldn't be much benefit unless the Trump administration lowered rates to 15%, which seems pretty unlikely.

Conclusion

Overall, Cisco is a cash generating machine, has attractive valuations, a low amount of leverage, a monster cash balance, and returns a significant amount of capital back to shareholders. I wrote an article a few months ago with more detail on why I believe Cisco is attractively valued. Cisco's stock price has barely increased since then, so I still feel very positive about the stock and will be adding to my position soon. Now as we are getting closer to tax reform, there's a real possibility for additional upside to Cisco. In particular, cash repatriation could allow Cisco to accelerate its share buybacks or make a large domestic acquisition (or both). Either of which would be beneficial to earnings, and based on Cisco's already attractive valuation, this scenario does not appear to be priced in yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.