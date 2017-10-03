The Enigma Of The U.S. Bond Market

Many market participants watch the bond futures market when it comes to monitoring interest rates. However, when you dig a little deeper into the world of debt securities it quickly becomes apparent that transparency is limited to those dominant players in the markets who make the prices for bonds on a daily basis. When it comes to U.S. government debt, corporate bonds, emerging market debt securities, or other bond instruments, most transactional activity takes place in the over-the-counter markets. Major financial institutions trade bonds and offer their customer execution services as market-makers. A market maker shows a price where they would buy and another sell a debt security. Bonds are living debt instruments during their lifetimes until maturity, and their values change on a daily, and sometimes a minute-to-minute basis. There are so many different obligations floating around in the bond market for various maturities that complete transparency is virtually impossible.

The dominant financial institutions in the bond market around the world have a franchise as they hold the greatest amount of information. When it comes to the market for interest rates, watching the futures market can provide a guide to the current levels. However, the devil is in the details in the bond market, and the big players make lots of money as they hold the most information.

Meanwhile, since governments and monetary authorities control short-term interest rates via monetary policy instruments, like the Fed Funds rate in the United States, they have lots of influence in the market. Over recent years, since the global financial crisis, the Fed and other central banks around the world, have kept short-term rates low to stimulate borrowing and spending, and they became huge buyers in longer maturities in the open market to achieve the same goal and avoid recessionary pressures or worse due to tightening credit. Quantitative easing amounted to buying those longer-term government bonds. Now that economic conditions have improved the Fed plans to let the debt securities begin rolling off their balance sheet. The coming unwind is uncharted waters for the U.S. central bank and no one, even the world's leading economists, knows for sure what effect it will have on the bond market. The debt securities marketplace is an enigma in that it is an opaque environment where the big banks make lots of money, but it is about to receive a shock as an insurance policy that has been in place for almost a decade has disappeared.

The Fed delivers a plan that is set in stone

At their September meeting, the Fed did not act to increase the short-term Fed Funds rate, but they did tell markets that balance sheet normalization and an unwind of the legacy of quantitative easing will commence this week. The Fed will start by allowing $10 billion per month in debt securities to roll off their balance sheet. The amount will grow by another $10 billion each quarter until it reaches a maximum of $50 billion each month or $600 billion per year. The Fed employed quantitative easing or debt purchases as a tool of monetary policy. However, the central bank was very clear when it told markets the unwinding process would be a rote exercise. The program of balance sheet normalization will not be dependent on economic data; rather the FOMC will continue to use the Fed Funds rate to adjust and conduct monetary policy. The quantitative tightening program will run automatically. The Fed has set a plan in motion, and the central bank has set that course in stone.

The put is gone

Central banks control short-term rates, but market forces or bids and offers in the bond market determine rates of interest. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, the Federal Reserve pushed short-term rates to their lowest level in history and reached out further on the yield curve with their innovative policy of quantitative easing. The ECB eventually followed the Fed and are still buying debt securities in the open market.

Central banks are the most influential players in the world's bond markets for two reasons. First, they have their hands on the wheel when it comes to short-term borrowing costs. Second, and more importantly, they have the most money, and when they run out, governments can print more. Government buying of debt securities launched a massive bull market in debt securities markets. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond highlights, the market took off to the upside in 2009 and made higher lows and higher highs until finding a peak in July 2016. One of the primary reasons for the bull market in bonds was the central bank buying which created what has been a free put option for bond buyers for the better part of a decade. In 2014, the Fed announced they would begin tapering buying debt securities, but the swollen balance sheet allowed many bond buyers to continue to benefit from the Fed's dominant position in the market. The process of unwinding the legacy of QE will essentially remove the put option from the market as the central bank is no longer the buyer of last resort.

Uncharted territory

In the U.S. the central bank only purchased government securities, in Europe the program was extended to include some corporate issues which will complicate the process when the ECB eventually decides it is time for European QT. However, that is a topic for an entirely different article. QE was unprecedented, but it appears to have worked. However, the jury is still out when it comes to the long-term effects of flooding the global markets with massive amounts of liquidity.

While the markets still await what could be long-term effects from QE, QT is starting on Monday. The U.S. economy has been growing at a moderate pace which is the reason that the Fed was able to taper their bond buying. Employment data has improved dramatically and is at or close to full-employment levels. There are signs that wages have been growing. The economic data and growth have been good, but it has been anything but explosive. In fact, some projections for growth have moved lower over recent months. Meanwhile, even though QT will be gradual the removal of the put option from the bond market could have side effects, and the market must prepare for unintended consequences. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the 30-year bond futures market shows that the long-term debt security began to drop as the market anticipated the September FOMC meeting and it has continued to move south in the aftermath. The bond market is heading into uncharted waters as QT begins next week. The interesting thing about the Fed's plan which has put the program on autopilot is that it comes at a time when some of the key players at the central bank will be leaving the Fed.

The complexion of the central bank will change

Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer announced his departure from the Fed earlier this month. At the beginning of 2018, Janet Yellen's term as Chairperson will come to an end, and it is highly unlikely that President Trump will reappoint the Chair appointed by his predecessor. Additionally, there will be several new appointments to the policy-making committee of the U.S. Federal Reserve in coming months. We are likely to see an entirely new complexion for the Fed in 2018, and the current committee has made it a challenge for them to change course or adjust the QT exercise for monetary policy purposes. Moreover, without a clue about the potential impact of QT the current Fed which prides itself on a gradual and conservative approach to monetary policy has essentially handcuffed the future process if economic conditions present challenges.

Meanwhile, bond dealers at the world's largest financial institutions are likely licking their chops in anticipation. After all, increased volatility and uncertainty as the debt markets enter into a period of uncertainty will create opportunities.

Volatility will increase

Market makers are traders and volatility is a trader's paradise. One person's paradise is another's nightmare, and the latter could become an issue facing the U.S. central bank in the months and years ahead. Increased price variance in the bond market will cause bid/offer spreads to widen, and that is likely to increase profit margins for the dominant financial institution in the bond market. Meanwhile, a volatile bond market will make it difficult to control the economy as the Fed will need to manage the difference between real rates and the inflation component. In an interview last week, Chairperson Yellen admitted that the Fed is not convinced that they measure inflation correctly. However, she told markets that even if the inflation rate remains below the 2% target rate, the central bank will continue to proceed on its path of tightening credit. To complicate matters, the current administration is now preparing to push tax-reform legislation through Congress.

Lower taxes will amount to a dose of fiscal stimulus which could increase economic growth and inflationary pressures. If you put all that together with a highly volatile bond market, the Fed is in for a challenging and unstable time over the coming months and years as it navigates its way through increasing growth, tightening credit and the unknown of QT which could exacerbate the effects of short-term rate hikes and increase bond market volatility. All of this makes me want to go back to Wall Street and get my hands on the wheel at one of the major bank's government bond desk as fortunes surely await nimble and aggressive traders.

The next Fed Chair will need nerves of steel and a traders' mentality to chart a potentially rocky and volatile course. The enigma of the U.S. bond market is that it remains opaque and that will exacerbate priced variance in the months and years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.