Can You Trust YELP's Metrics?

Yelp may also be double counting leads, failing to take into account multiple leads from the same visitor.

The company bases return on investment for local advertisers based on leads not conversions.

Yelp is glossing over a very important factor: Advertisers aren't sticking around very long.

According to Yelp (YELP), it’s doing just fine with its advertising customers - should you trust them?

If you dig into the company’s numbers, says Internet & Media Sector Head Hesham Shaaban, it appears they are glossing over a very important factor.

In a nutshell, advertisers don’t appear to be sticking around very long at Yelp. Part of the reason could be their return (or lack thereof) on their investment. Yelp touts an impressive 269% ROI for local advertisers. But if you read the fine print, that appears to be a stretch.

According to Shaaban’s research, that number is pulled from leads, not conversions.

“By assuming revenue based off of leads, you’re assuming 100 percent conversion off those leads, which obviously doesn’t make any sense,” he says in the video below.

Even the number of leads is misleading as Yelp may be double counting leads, failing to take into account multiple leads from the same visitor.

“These leads are not mutually exclusive. All of these are not necessarily one person. You can make a mobile call and look for directions,” Shaaban says. “All of this said, the ROI metrics are obviously misleading, if not, intentionally misleading.”

Watch the video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.