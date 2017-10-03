Tversky's 'Cloud Of Possibilities' And Your Investments

INTRO

In Ensemble Capital's fine article, https://seekingalpha.com/article/4111049-living-cloud-possibilities I found this quote to offer a great start for stepping back to reconsider how we make decisions regarding investing: "Reality is a cloud of possibilities, not a point." - Amos Tversky". For me, the term 'cloud' implies there are too many complex and unpredictable factors, and that outcomes are indistinguishable - on equal footing - that any one is no more probable than the next one. A good start, but is that all we can have to rely on as investors?

CLOUDY THINKING

The argument in favor says this: Possibilities are equal and indistinguishable ('cloud') based on future buying and selling in the form of billions of transactions by millions of investors, based on future events and reactions to news that cannot be known.

PARTLY SUNNY RANKING SYSTEM: Probable, Likely, Possible, Unlikely, and Remote

The argument against the equal 'cloud of possibilities' starts with the degree of predictability of the specific components of any given investment. To break down 'possibilities', let's first substitute the term 'uncertainty', and then convert it to 'risks'. Then, let's apply concepts from Peter Berstein's seminal work, 'Against the Gods' where he identifies risk's two components, 'probability' and 'severity'. (Think car versus airplane crashes).

For investments, 'rate of return' (and severity of loss) is a better description than the pure 'severity'. Can we now distinguish amongst a cloud of indistinguishable possibilities? Active investors think so, but perhaps indexers don't. Breaking down probability, we can start with the accounting principles as promulgated in the American Institute of CPA's (AICPA) Financial Accounting Standards Board's FAS 5, which recommends applying the terms 'probable', 'possible', and 'remote'. (These terms may be used in financial statement footnotes, for example, for discussing lawsuit outcomes). If we consider 'possible' as neutrality, then one step above and below might be 'likely' and 'unlikely'. So now we have 5 distinguishable categories for estimating probability - Probable, Likely, Possible, Unlikely, and Remote - versus a 'cloud of possibilties'. To keep this simple, we could do the same for 'rate of return' (and severity of loss). (One could add the adjective 'highly' or a word of one's choosing to create a more precise categorization).

APPLICABILITY

Warren Buffett's quote is one worth considering: 107 Profound Warren Buffett Quotes: Learn To Build Wealth - Sure Dividend

“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

He's applying his system for investment choices based on probability, selecting wonderful companies for a higher expected rate of return, even if bought at a fair price. While he doesn't explicitly apply the terms suggested above, he's directly stating his preference for a higher ranking of probability and degree of return, phrased in a memorable quote.

While Tversky's 'cloud of possibilities' implies indistinguishable probability among unknowable outcomes, investors by nature implicitly or knowingly apply judgments as to both probability and degree of return. This not only includes active investors, but also passive indexers and those who do not invest in the market, choosing some cash equivalent instead. Some investors may not have a systematic ranking vocabulary, and this article provides a starting point ranking vocabulary for investment choices in the 'cloud of possibilities'. This theoretical exercise can be deliberately applied. Investors can examine portfolios and categorize their investments based on the five terms.

So we have five degrees of labeling both probability and degree of return. No doubt one could break this down into deciles as well, or to even finer increments (ex. 5% in gold). When I am researching an investment decision to buy, add, trim or sell, I form an initial judgment for comparing amongst them. For those which look interesting, I next evaluate the data and categorize the choices by applying these five terms for probability and rate of return.

How can this illustration be applied by investors? 1) For every individual decision, investors can begin with the data to apply a ranking for both probability and degree of return (risk of loss), and, 2) the same is true for portfolio allocation weightings. Obviously, younger investors may allocate a greater weighting to small caps, where retirees might seek only those investments where returns are 'probable' (or even 'highly probable' or 'near-certain', as in the case of Treasuries).

Don't we all use some system anyway? Yes, and some may be less systematic (more 'gut feel' - based), while others may lean more toward rules-based. Not only can a ranking vocabulary apply to allocation choices, but also for reallocation decisions when comparing alternatives. In some cases an investor predominantly in conservative investments may carve out a portion for adding a small allocation for riskier assets to provide a higher degree of return, trading off with a slightly lower probability. One could also compare two or more choices comparing levels of probability, rate of return, and severity of risk using the five terms.

REFRAMING THE PASSIVE VERSUS ACTIVE DEBATE

This terminology ranking system (Probable.., etc) also reframes the passive versus active argument differently.

Lance Roberts recently authored a great article updating his annual series on the Dalbar study regarding performance returns by investors. https://seekingalpha.com/article/4109442-dalbar-2017-investors-suck-investing-and-tips-advisors

"In 2016, the 20-year annualized S&P return was 7.68% while the 20-year annualized return for the Average Equity Fund Investor was only 4.79%, a gap of -2.89% annualized."

Rationally applied, given the odds, this stat is evidence that the probability that an individual investor will beat the S&P index over time is remote. The point here is not to argue in favor of indexing. The point illustrates how to apply a probability ranking system to reconsider conceptually a choice between passive or active (or a blend). If actual performance demonstrates that active investors do poorly, then you have to evaluate whether you have the skill sets to enable you to be one of the very few who can do better. After all, it's your retirement at stake. The statistics show the probability is remote.

SUMMARY

In the end, absent the use of a purely rules-based mechanical allocation system, we all apply some form of qualitative judgments in making the final decision. For some this may be systematic, and others, more of a 'gut' feel. The terms above are merely one illustration of labeling that investors can start with for developing their own vocabulary for converting Tversky's unpredictable 'cloud of possibilities' to distinguish among choices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX COR CONE MSFT O STWD JCAP HASI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.