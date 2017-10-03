Ford Motor's (F) Management on September 2017 U.S. Sales Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

September 2017 U.S. Sales Conference

October 03, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Erich Merkle - U.S. Sales Analyst

Mark LaNeve - Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Sales & Service

Emily Kolinski Morris - Ford’s Chief Economist

Analysts

Aileen Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Colin Langan - UBS

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets

Tim O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Steven Hempel - Barclays

Tom Krisher - Associated Press

Mike Colias - Wall Street Journal

Keith McLoughlin - Bloomberg

Erich Merkle

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Kalia. Welcome to Ford's September 2017 sales call. Today I'm joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford's Vice President in sales and service and Emily Kolinski Morris, Ford's Chief Economist. So, let's get started here. First up we're going to start with Mark and Mark's going to give us some industry oversight -- insight for the month, Mark?

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, Erich and good morning to everybody. First well before I get into September's numbers, just a little bit on the various hurricane relief efforts and how the business is responding. It's been quite a couple months as you could imagine and August we had Hurricane Harvey, which was followed by Hurricane Irma in September.

We're really glad to see the recovery is going so well in Houston and that the recovery from Irma is moving along well too and obviously our thoughts and prayers got out to all those impacted by the storms including those struggling in our territories in the Atlantic.

I would like to pick a moment to sincerely thank all of our dealers and employees plus all the first responders and work crews who did such a great heroic work in making the speedy recovery possible. I went down to Florida two weeks ago to visit some of our affected dealers and being there I got just a small case of the challenges and they weren’t even hit as hard as everybody thought they're going to.

Thank goodness for some of the other island areas or even the damaging news, but it did give me some sense of what they went through and makes it all more remarkable how quickly the industry is recovering. So, we're running the same playbook for Florida, for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands that we did for Harvey and obviously hope for speedy recovery and rebuilding process by all the members of the team.

But now I'd like to get back to the September recap. As we take a look at the early incoming data, we believe the overall industry was up about 1%, may climb to 2% compared to a year ago. So, it was a good month for the industry for Ford, which I'll get into a minute.

It appears the industry including medium and heavy trucks brought up to approximately 1.5 million vehicles for the month. This will translate into a total SAAR including the medium and heavy trucks in the 18 million vehicle range.

The industry produced a solid retail number in September as well worth about 1.25 million vehicles sold. We estimate this to be up about 3% to 4% over a year ago regarding the retail SAAR estimate of 15.1 million vehicles for the month.

For most of the industry, the approached incentive spend for the month remained quite disciplined with a couple of outliers. Overall incentive spend for September was up $40 compared to August and up $110 over a year ago levels.

Moving on to Ford, our U.S. sales were up 8.7% with 222,248 sold. Sales growth for the month was very broad-based with retail sales up 4.4% and we also had very solid gains in commercial and government sales. Our rental business was essentially flat up 1%.

Ford sales gains came from trucks and SUVs with truck sales gains up 19.9% and SUV sales gains for the month up 1.8%. In terms of incentive spending, we increased our incentive spend by $75 per vehicle month-to-month and $110 year-over-year, excuse me, we were up $75 per vehicle year-over-year, the industry was $110 year-over-year.

On the pricing front, Ford Motor Company saw a $540 increase in average transaction price, again outpacing the industry increase of $200 for the month. Ford September fleet sales of 52,704 vehicles were up 21% compared to a year ago. Our commercial fleet business was very strong posting a 48% gain over a year ago with super duty commercial sales up 52%.

Our government business was up 13% for the month with daily rentals I mentioned up 1%. Fleet as a percentage of our total sales now stands at 29.8% through September. Our forecast for the full year remains at 29% of total sales. We're right on that number.

As we've discussed previously, we had favorable year-over-year comps and fleet for the balance of the year and are expecting another year-over-year increase in our fleet sales for October relative to 2016. Our business was strong nationwide with retail increases in 12 of our 21 sales regions with particular strength in Houston. And in fact, the only notable year-over-year decline was in Florida as they were closed for a big chunk of the month through mainly the power outages and some debris damage and even Florida was coming on strong at the end of the month.

Okay. Let's move on to taking a closer look at F-Series. F-Series hit the 80,000 mark was sales totaling 82,302 pickups in September. It was an excellent month for pickups, our best September sales result in 13 years. It's rare to sell over 80,000 F-Series for the month. It's a great number for us and it's very rare to do it in September. In fact, we've only crossed the 80,000-truck market in September two other times in the history of F-Series sales.

All the more remarkable is F-150 incentives were down $430 year-over-year, while our major competitor was up over $1800 year-over-year. F-Series continues to post gains month after month with sales, share growing and average transaction price continues to grow. Clearly, it's America's best-performing and favorite vehicle.

Moving on the vans, Ford Transit had its best September sales performances and was introduced in '14 with 13,546 sales. It's a 25.4% increase over a year ago and improved performance at transit came above the retail and fleet side of the business with retail sales up 19% and fleet sales up 29.3%.

On passenger cars, we saw our second straight month of retail share gains in the segment. In September, one real standout was Focus, which saw a third straight month of year-over-year gains. Some of its derived from our ST and RS performance badges. Sales of these vehicles were up 12% so far, this year.

Ford brand SUV sales were up 1% for the month with retail up 9%. This represents our best September performance for Ford retail SUV sales in 13 years. We saw retail increases for all of our major volume players Escape, Edge, Explorer and Expedition with a very rich mix of premium series, which bodes well for the introduction of our all new Expedition coming later this year.

And now taking a look at Lincoln, Lincoln sales were up slightly in September. This was a strong performance as our Lincoln retail share continue to expand. Lincoln's retail share was up just over a point last month compared to year ago. We continue to see strong growth in small luxury SUV segment with Lincoln MKC up 8% over year ago levels. This marks the vehicle's best September since its launch and we're expecting 2017 to be MKC's best year ever.

Lincoln MKS and Continental also posted nice gains with MKS up 6% over a year ago and Continental sales 10.6% over a year ago. Next up for Lincoln we're very excited about is the all new Navigator. Navigator sales were up 10% at retail in September.

We continue to be very pleased with the orders coming in for the new vehicle and the strong demand for high content Navigators. More than 70% of retail orders are black label and reserve Navigators, our highest trend levels in the brand portfolio.

So, with that, I am going to turn it over Emily for an update on the economic front, Emily?

Emily Kolinski Morris

Okay. Thanks Mark and good morning, everyone. While some of the incoming economic data are showing signs of the storms that hit the U.S. in August and September, some other measures have been largely unaffected. These discrete statistical impacts were making a bit harder to interpret the underlying trend in the coming month, but on balance it appears that the economy remains about the average growth in the 2% plus range in the coming quarter.

Some details of the recent data include jobless claims. Although jobless claims are one of the indicators that are most quickly and directly impacted by the hurricane, the later market on balance showed continued evidence of tightening. The most recent four week moving average of new unemployment insurance claim rose to 278,000 in the period ending with the week of September 23 and that average still includes the single week peak of 298,000 from September 2.

Based on the timing of the household and establishment surveys, we may see a material impact primarily from Florida on the employment report for September, which will be released at the end of this week.

In terms of sentiment, we see indicators continuing to flash green for both consumers and businesses. The September Confidence Reading from the University of Michigan at 95.1% was down slightly from the prior month, but still sits about a point below the year-to-date average of 96.2% and that average is the highest at this point in the year since the year 2000.

Consumers continue to report favorable personal financial condition with nearly one in four households reporting income gains as the reason for improved personal finances. Good time to buy a vehicle was at 56%, which remains below the strong readings that we saw above 78% during the first quarter of this year, but in line with readings over the five past five months.

In terms of business sentiment, the Purchasing Managers Index for manufacturing, rose two points from the prior month to a 13-year high of 60.8% in September and that was led by gains in production, new orders and employment. Inventory tightened a big and the input price complement rose by nearly 10 percentage points, with that recent trajectory likely accentuated by hurricane-related supply constraints.

Notably, retail gasoline prices continue to show some lingering impacts from the storm. National retail pump prices averaged $2.55 a gallon this past week while prices in Florida continued to retreat gradually from their high point above $2.70 during Irma's landfall and the related evacuation impact.

While these prices are up about $0.30 to $0.40 a gallon from the same period a year ago, the levels remain unlikely to generate significant headwinds for most consumers.

So, despite the favorable employment and income trends, housing activity has remained relatively sluggish since the spring. Housing starts returned below 1.2 million units on a SAAR basis for the last two months, while new home sales were down on a year-over-year basis for a second consecutive month in August and existing home sales were flat.

Rebuilding in Texas and Florida is not likely to generate a significant boost to housing starts. Although there will be a pick-up in construction activity as rebuilding typically does not generate a new permit or housing start. Supply constraints for labor and materials are already challenging in many areas may be exaggerated by demand pressure from rebuilding in the affected areas.

As for vehicle sales, we have noted September sales likely to close near 18 million units on a SAAR basis with some boost from replacement demand adding modestly to what we see as a normal seasonal uptick for industry SAAR heading into the fourth quarter.

And with that, Erich I'll throw it back over to you for some housekeeping.

Erich Merkle

Okay. Thank you, Emily and just taking a look at some additional industry segment trends for the month, if we take a look at small SUVs, that segment continues to grow. It represented 22% of the industry last month and this compared very favorably to a year ago, which wherein when small SUVs represented just a little north of 19% of the industry.

We continue to highlight midsized SUVs, particularly those with three rows as the oldest millennials are turning 37 years of age this year. Midsized SUVs represented just more than 14% of the industry last month and that compares to about just over 13% from a year ago.

If we take out and we look at just the three rows midsized SUVs, they represented almost 8% of the industry last month and that's up about 1.5 from a year ago. So, a lot of the growth in midsize is coming from three rows. This is the case particularly with Explorer, our best-selling SUV with older millennials.

The Explorer outsells all of our other SUVs in our portfolio with this older millennial age group as well as our cars. So, Explorer has really been one to watch for us. Midsized cars represented about 10.3% of industry in September, which was down more than a point from a year ago. Small cars were down again about a 0.5 point from a year ago and lastly, but certainly not least, full-sized pickup trucks had another great month. They represented about 14.3%, 14.5% of industry sales last month, which compared very favorably to 13.7% a year ago.

So, with that, Kalia, we're going to open things up here a bit and we're going to start taking some calls from the analyst community please.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions] Your first question will come from the line of John Murphy with Bank of America.

Aileen Smith

This is Aileen Smith on for John. Do you have any insight with respect to the industry-wide fleet sales in the month and the ongoing trend? Obviously, fleet was a challenge for you and some of your peers in September, whereas it had been a headwind for most of this year.

Is this more of a function of easier year-over-year comps through the end of the year or does the accelerating demand among fleet managers and if so, where is the demand coming primarily through the commercial channel or any others?

Mark LaNeve

Yeah, in terms of our results, we had as I mentioned a very strong commercial and government month and particular SuperDuty, our SuperDuty pick up on the commercial business. A little of that would be timing, but our business was strong in both of those channels. Our rental business was flat year-over-year, but we didn't see anything remarkable that would tend to shift our forecast in the overall fleet business.

For the month we believe it will still be down in total for the month as you still have some deflating that was going on across the rental industry, but there's nothing happening remarkably in the September numbers to change are going in position.

Aileen Smith

Great. And obviously based on your inventory disclosure you guys sit pretty comfortable on inventory levels at the end of the month. Do you think that the relatively tighter day supply levels that you've maintained right now could support some backfill with production in the latter months of the year or do you -- and do you think you appropriately adjusted production and inventory levels for demand or are there some pockets of oversupply that you could rationalize going forward?

Mark LaNeve

We're pretty well balanced as we have been. We were pretty consistent with our overall viewpoint with inventory and have never felt we were on the high side this year, but actually if you dig into our numbers, we're pretty consistent with where we we're in '15, 2015 where we felt we were actually a touch lean as we were building up stock going the new F-150 back at that time.

So, we feel good about our inventory position. We're running out of months some days to build vehicles for 2017, but we'll obviously balance supply to demand, but we would certainly be looking into leaning into giving some more production at this point over the next six-month period and now less just based on our current day supply.

Aileen Smith

Great. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Your next question will come from the line of Colin Langan of UBS.

Colin Langan

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Any color on how used pricing has been trending at your dealers and do you think that has any positive read for new pricing as trade-in maybe get a little bit better value?

Mark LaNeve

The used vehicle pricing has been very stable over the last I guess call it 8 to 10 weeks now Colin and in fact taking up slightly depending on the segment very, very stable. We did see some positive uplift down in the hurricane-affected areas that was a little greater the national that will equalize over time.

Obviously with stable than slightly improving residual values across the trade decreases, which is good for our business be impossible for me right now to peg exact effect, but we turned positive for us obviously both Ford and the industry.

Colin Langan

And any color on how much the SAAR was impacted by the hurricane recovery? Maybe a color outside of the hurricane impacted regions, how they performed relative to the impacted area.

Mark LaNeve

Impossible for me to peg a number Colin. We were up close to 18,000 units year-over-year. We believe less than a third of that was due to the effect of the hurricane. You got to remember Irma was a net negative effect for the month of September as our dealers were closed for big chunks of the month, week or two in many cases. Although they were coming on strong at the tail end of the month.

Houston certainly was a positive, but we believe that our results if you look at our distribution of our sales across our 21 regions, looking at the industry numbers to the extent we have them right now, it was a strong monthly respective of the hurricane effect, but I can't provide an industry number.

By the way, since you're on, when we start these calls, we generally only have our results and we start to get some of the other OEMs and as the calls going on, let me just up the estimates that we gave earlier. We believe the retail SAAR will be more in the neighborhood of 15.4 million to 15.5 million, which is very strong and the total SAAR more in the range of 18.2 million to 18.3 million just based on our results and some of the few competitors that we've seen so far.

Colin Langan

All right. Thank you.

Mark LaNeve

Including medium and heavy trucks?

Your next question will come from the line of Joseph Spak of RBC Capital Markets.

Joseph Spak

Thanks for taking the question. Just following on, on the recovery, are you seeing any impact or benefit to the fleet side from a commercial and government to aid with that recovery as well?

Mark LaNeve

The answer is yes. I wouldn't call it dramatic and commercial and government to this point, but it is -- there is some positive effect and we're seeing some positive effect in the rental business as well where they sustained damage as well say one or more the big rental companies. So, they're looking to get some replacement demand, which we will meet over the course of the next three four months.

Not huge numbers 4,000 to 5,000, 6,000 range for us and it won't affect our total percent of our rental business as a percent of our total sales will still come in roughly that 11% range that we've been talking about.

Joseph Spak

Okay. So, my follow-up was going to be on the rental side. So just to be clear that's from damage to their fleet or that's from need for them needing to re-fleet a little bit because there's been some demand for their vehicles for loners or whatnot?

Mark LaNeve

I am glad you asked that question. I'd say both, but I don't want to speculate nor do I know the damage to the rental fleet, but obviously that probably sustains some. So, it would be increased demand as people from insurance claims and probably some replacement demand.

Joseph Spak

And anything that comes in over the next quarter or so?

Mark LaNeve

Yes sir.

Joseph Spak

Thanks a lot.

Mark LaNeve

Thank you.

Your next question will come from the line of David Tamberrino of Goldman Sachs.

Tim O'Brien

Hello. This is Tim O'Brien on for David. I guess I just want to ask, look like there's pretty strong truck mix for the month? Was that driven more by the areas affected by the hurricanes? Or; is that kind of more industry-wide?

Mark LaNeve

It helped on the margin Tim. I think Houston is a very strong truck market. So, I think strong business in Houston certainly helped on the margin, but we've had strong truck mix all year. Our performance on F-Series both 150 and SuperDuty has been really strong all year.

Overall full-sized pickups is a percent of the industry has been fairly consistent. We haven't seen -- it's been right on our forecast and we haven’t seen any huge variation in it all year long. I don't have the interest -- I don't have our competitive splits from our competition on how they did in the truck business, but our truck business was sensationally 2,000 units.

Tim O'Brien

Thank you. And I guess just one follow-up, can you guys help us kind of size like the, I guess, the cadence of the recovery in either Houston or in Florida and if you think this level of is sustainable for the rest of the year?

Mark LaNeve

If you look at industry estimates, the vehicles that were totaled in Houston and on the latest I saw was 400,000 to 500,000 and maybe more current and more accurate data. And you use a rough number of 20% of those will be replaced as new, so you talk in somewhere in the neighborhood 80,000 to 100,000 that will come back into play as theoretical replacement demand over call it a three, to four to five-month period.

It actually happened a little quicker in terms of the September recovery in Houston than we saw with Katrina, which have a different set of issues. I was down in Florida as I mentioned and it was quite different down there whereas with the flood damage in Houston, vehicles tended to be totaled or not, whereas in Florida where there was a lot of wind and debris damage, where things and dense and the vehicles aren’t going to be total replacement.

They’ll be getting fixed for the most part. There is obviously exceptions in both cases, but I think the industry will recover the level of volume that I talked about over the course of the next two, three four months certainly through the end of the year. It will be a tailwind.

Tim O'Brien

Thank you very much.

Mark LaNeve

Thank you.

[Operator instructions] Your next question will come from the line of Brian Johnson of Barclays.

Steven Hempel

Hi. Good morning, team. This is actually Steve on for Brian. Just wanted to drill down real quick Mark, you mentioned you visited Florida and said that sales increased in all regions except for Florida. I guess what were sales down overall year-over-year percentage basis in Florida and then what were they up in the Texas/Houston area?

Mark LaNeve

We were down -- these are very approximate numbers because the hurricane effect isn’t uniform, but our Florida market down approximately a 1,000 units and we were up approximately 5,000 to 6,000 in Houston. So net effect about a positive 5,000 units. How is that, you can attribute directly to hurricane tough to say.

I'm not trying to peg a number. I do know that our Texas' family where we offered our employee pricing in both places has been incredibly popular with the customers and the dealers particularly in Houston where there was much more widespread vehicle total losses and we found approximately 5,000 of those incentives to date.

So that number matches up with the -- with the overall life that we think we stated, which was less than a third of our total lift for the month?

Steven Hempel

Okay. That's helpful. You wouldn't happened to have that on a percentage basis in terms of the year-over-year change in Florida and Texas/Houston.

Mark LaNeve

I don't have it in front of me at this time Steve. Thank you.

Steven Hempel

Okay. Thanks.

Erich Merkle

Okay. Kalia. We'll start taking some questions from the media then.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes the analyst portion of the call. We'll now be moving to the media portion. [Operator instructions] Your first question will come from the line of Tom Krisher of Associated Press.

Tom Krisher

Good morning, gentlemen.

Mark LaNeve

Good morning.

Tom Krisher

You mentioned Mark the possibility of production increases, which is running counter to what we've been seeing industrywide. Can you say what segments those might be I am sure pickup trucks would be one of them and would you do that with over time line speed or will there be any possibility of job increases there?

Mark LaNeve

Tom, I don't want to speculate on any of those issues. Just to be really clear, our inventory has been very balanced all year. Much of the industry overage that's been talked about really wasn’t us. We've had a really good solid plan. We felt like we've been right on our number in terms of inventory all year with a plan to hit our yearend numbers.

We oversold our internal forecast for the month of September substantially. So that would tend to indicate that we would be looking to recover some production, but not -- that's just normal course of business. I am not ready to speculate what vehicles when at what time. The manufacturing and production planning folks will work that out.

Tom Krisher

Okay. And then also Edmunds had said that midsized cars will have dropped this month to the fifth largest segment and me know that are not very long ago couple years ago that was the largest. Are you -- is that just going to continue? Is that just going to wither away? And does this surprise you all that that it dropped just fast than it did?

Mark LaNeve

It doesn’t surprise us at all. It's going on at six-year trend. Where overall passenger cars have dropped, I believe it was 53% of the market in '09. So more than half to and I believe that last month it was about 36%. So, a very significant drop.

We see that trend continuing. Where it lands, I am not smart enough to know, but we do believe that much of the shift is structural and not fuel price related as consumer interest have changed and our SUVs and crossovers now get excellent fuel economy, have all the right dynamics technology that passenger cars do. So, we do believe the drop is fairly structural in nature.

Tom Krisher

Okay. Very good. Thank you.

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, Tom.

Your next question will come from the line of Mike Colias of Wall Street Journal.

Mike Colias

Yeah. Thanks for taking the question. Mark do you have a ballpark percentage of sales last month that were still the '17 model year and given that the older model years are unusually heavy across the industry, should we expect to see higher levels of incentives through the rest of the year because of that?

Mark LaNeve

Great question Mike, the second part. I don't have the number right at my fingertips.

Erich Merkle

It's about 73%.

Mark LaNeve

We're about 73%. I guess I do have, Erich has at his fingertips. So, it will obviously decrease each succeeding month now. We do have somewhat later model year start on our SUV. So, we might be a little more heavy on '17 than say the overall industry average.

And was the second part of your question?

Mike Colias

I am just wondering how the breakout in the market in terms of incentives going to…

Mark LaNeve

That's what we call the Model Year Change Over effect to our incentives or MYCO for short. Obviously, the '17s will be carrying a heavier incentive load than '18s. But it'll sort itself out over the course of the next several months, we'll be almost fully selling 18 models by the beginning of the '18 calendar year, but overall number would be inflated slightly over the next couple months from a normal say, October, November because we're a little richer due to a late 18-year start with planned later 18 model year start with our SUVs.

Mike Colias

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, Mike.

Your next question will come from the line of Keith McLoughlin of Bloomberg

Keith McLoughlin

Good morning. Hi Erich. Mark, you said that the gains in September are more than just Harvey and we're trying to put Harvey in perspective. I'm wondering if you have some thoughts on what sales would have been like without the Harvey bump?

And also the economic fundamentals have remained essentially the same, they're pretty strong as Emily was saying. So why is it driving sales up beyond the Harvey effect and through the end of the year? What's going on?

Mark LaNeve

It's a great question Keith. In ballpark in our handicap and Harvey affect as I said earlier, if possible, certainly this early on sales reporting day for us to do with any high degree of accuracy, using the two numbers I gave earlier in our own case just year-over-year gain and the number of incentives on the Texas' family plan we're pegging as approximately 5,000 units.

We were up 18,000 in total and obviously Harvey would have effect on both commercial, government and retail in all three -- in all three categories and as I said, we expect to see some continued tailwind to our business in the industry over the next two months.

But outside of the Harvey effect as I mentioned the business was strong for us. It looks like it was strong for the industry. I think you've got a normalization of say the residual drop that the industry saw last year as now the business tends to -- the car business and though it's a longtime tends to adapt and adjust and interest rates are still low as the economic backdrop is still really strong and it looks like a very I wouldn't call sensational month for the industry absent the Harvey effect, but a very solid month certainly in our result fall into that category.

Emily Kolinski Morris

And Keith I would just add, this is really a seasonal pattern that we've seen over the past several years where leading into the last quarter, it tends to be very strong particularly for the retail industry. So, it's not that different than our expectation.

Keith McLoughlin

Great. Thank you, Emily, thanks Mark. Appreciate it guys.

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, Keith.

Erich Merkle

Okay. Thank you, everyone for attending to this month's conference call. Everyone have a good month of October and we'll look forward to talking to everyone next month when we report October sales. Thank you, everyone.

