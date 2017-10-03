Electronic Equipment Stocks:  What Best Wealth-Builders Now?

Using this information most effectively requires an active investment strategy of the TERMD type, applied with discipline. Description at www.blockdesk.com or our blog.

But be alert to our objective of building capital wealth as reliably and rapidly as possible by putting capital to work actively. Not of having comfortable stocks to "cuddle with".

So we pulled up Market-Maker-implied coming price range forecasts, based on how they now hedge the risk exposures they must take to fill big-money block trade orders.

BRKR is an interesting example of what we can see

Please do not jump to conclusions about what these pictures show

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking "technical price chart." Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they hedge the firm's capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot, end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Bruker Corporation (BRKR), the RI is 6, indicating some 15 times as much upside in prospect as downside.

The "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today's RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution's peak are favorable, to the right may be not so.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of forecasts like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For BRKR there have been 29 prior instances of RIs at 6 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 72% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 29 was +9.5%.

Since many reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 29 was 53 market days. That compounds to an annual [CAGR] rate of +54%. There can be no guarantee of a BRKR position taken now producing profit at a +54% CAGR, but the proportion of RI forecasts at an adequate sample size of 29 market days, is impressive

With BRKR as a guideline, let's look in Figure 2 at how its trade-off between an upside forecast prospect of +14.3% and a typical worst-case price drawdown experience of -6.2% compares with other electronic equipment producers. Price drawdowns are in comparison to a position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case BRKR is at location [2] and for comparison, Thermo Electron (TMO) is at [14].

TMO minimizes price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while BRKR accepts greater drawdown exposure in order to have a larger payoff prospect. Let's look at the details of TMO as a contrast to BRKR as candidates for investment.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Here TMO hedging suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of as much upside price change as +4.6%, the Sell Target Potential. But in 16 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of 54, about 7 out of 8 (88%) produced a profit. The overall resulting average gain was +4.2%, just short of the target potential of +4.6%.

That contrast earned an encouraging Cred.(ibility) Ratio for TMO of 0.9.

But the achieved price gains of only 4.2% in 26-day average holding periods produces a CAGR of +49%. The parallel CAGR for BRKR is +54%, on a less credible Payoff-to-Prospect ratio of 0.7.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched with the Odds of a position being profitable on the horizontal scale.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [1] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4's scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs are at its upper left corner.)

But among themselves, now TMO is seen at [7] as perhaps more competitive than BRKR at [5]. But both are less impressive than Cognex Corporation (CGNX) at [4] here in Figure 4 and at [24] in Figure 2. Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) displays its risk exposure and substantial gain potential in Figure 2 at location [15], and its attractive payoff and win odds here at location [8]. CGNX details are shown in Figure 5, and AXDX in Figure 6.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

Figure 6

(used with permission)

Here CGNX couples a +10.1% price gains achievement with a +8% upside forecast by means of 95 out of every 100 forecasts recovering from price drawdowns to produce a profit. Its average holding period of 36 market days generates a CAGR of +97%.

That makes it more attractive to many wealth-building investors than its Reward-to-Risk ratio pictured in Figure 2. But there may be an even more appealing combination in AXDX of +17.5% net payoffs achieved 138 times by recoveries from typical price drawdowns of -10.8% in 81 of every 100 prior forecasts at Range Indexes of 27.

Subscribers to blockdesk.com and/or the Market-Maker Intelligence Lists of top20 ranked stocks and ETFs have access to similar block trader forecast [btf] reports for all above mentioned issues in figures 2 and 4.

A record of the performance of over 7,500 top20 named issues on MM Intelligence lists since 12/31/2015 is displayed on our blog, in comparison with the ETF of SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) during the same time period. It shows a persistent, dominant out-performance of wealth accumulation by MM forecasts managed under TERMD compared to a buy&hold of SPY. Please check it out.

Conclusion

Among the two dozen or more electronic equipment producers compared here, CGNX and AXDX may offer the most assured promise.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months may be very different from now less attractively present-priced investment competitors, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities. A follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXDX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.