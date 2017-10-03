Paychex: Looking For The Ultimate Trump Dividend Play?

Paychex (PAYX) reported its earnings and this is how it did according to the Associated Press:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Paychex Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $227.8 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $816.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815.9 million.

Though it is not a bargain, I was able to add Paychex to my clients' portfolios a while back as the company has a lot going for it. Before I explain further here are the Friedrich Chart and Datafile for the company.

Though the company usually experiences short-term volatility after it reports, its long-term track record is very conservative as the chart above shows. Our Friedrich Algorithm (which performs some 2,600 calculations in order to generate what we call our Main Street price, analyzing the entire balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement for each of the 17,000 stocks our service analyzes from 36 countries) shows Paychex to be attractively priced right now and the reason I consider Paychex a conservative stock is because it trades around its Main Street price very consistently. Very few companies that we track do that (yellow is the Main Street price and white is the Wall Street Price) as you can see from the chart above. You also will notice that the stock has never been a bargain (green line) or a sell (red Line) in the 10 years of analysis in our chart. Our Main Street price is similar to what an appraiser on Main Street would appraise a business at except our Friedrich Algorithm is designed to do that for companies that trade on Wall Street and another 35 stock markets throughout the world that we track.

Why is the stock so rock solid? Well, the simple answer is consistency of results. One of our most powerful ratios is called FROIC and it is defined as:

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital" and below is how it is calculated.

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it therefore has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. This is just one of the key ratios (69 in total) that we use to identify how a company is performing on Main Street, as it is our belief that if a company is making a killing on Main Street, that this news will eventually show up on Wall Street's radar.

Here are Paychex FROIC results 2009-TTM (trailing twelve months).

We consider a result of 20% to be excellent, so Paychex FROIC results speak for themselves. In 2017 the company returned 51 cents for every $1 in invested capital and that is with a 35% tax rate. Imagine what will happen to its results if President Trump can lower its tax rate to 20%. That's right "To the Moon Alice!" While we are waiting for the Trump Tax plan to go through, as investors we are getting paid a 3.35% dividend. Paychex pays out 81% of its earnings in dividends and though for other companies I would consider that high, for Paychex since its capital expenditures are so low, I am not worried at all.

Going forward, with Paychex we thus have a seriously conservative stock that is very consistent and is trading near its Friedrich Main Street price. It just produced an earnings report, where forward guidance also was good. It is paying its investors well while they wait to see if the Trump Tax plan goes through. If it does then the tax rate for Paychex will go from 35% to 20% overnight and everyone will be smiling all the way to the bank. So for you retirees and conservative dividend investors, Paychex could end up being a golden goose for you.

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add the FROIC ratio to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top if you enjoyed the article.