Apple's Growth May Surprise You

This year's iPhone refresh from Apple (AAPL) is one that is expected to help the company's revenues surge to a new all-time high in fiscal 2018. While that may not be surprising to many, a lot of investors probably don't realize how this growth is likely to be achieved. Additionally, while the company's top line is expected to accelerate quite a bit, how many people realize that Apple may rival many key growth firms over the next year?

While the Street is expecting Apple to set a new all-time iPhone sales record for its September 2018 ending fiscal year at around 245 million units, that growth is in the low teens percentage wise and not a substantial surge from the previous record of 231 million seen in fiscal 2015. As an analyst from Guggenheim points out, a large chunk of the company's overall revenue growth will be driven by greater average selling prices.

The iPhone X starting at $999 will obviously be a big reason for the jump in ASPs, but don't forget that Apple also raised prices from the iPhone 7 to its 8 counterparts. There will be a slight headwind from Apple selling an extra legacy line, the 6s this time around, as well as a potential increase in SE sales if the company introduces a second edition in Spring 2018.

However, the analyst noted above sees an average iPhone selling price of $770 in fiscal 2018, which is about $100 above where Apple is now. The chart below shows a comparison of iPhone ASPs through the first three quarters of its recent fiscal years, and we've seen a $9 increase this year, although again still below 2015's high. The last ASP surge came with the huge iPhone 6 cycle.

(Source: Apple quarterly filings)

It's not just the iPhone that will help moving forward. The Mac only saw a 2% unit sales increase for the first nine months of this year, but a 9% price increase. I also think we'll see iPad ASPs rebound a little as unit sales start to flatten out, especially if the company discontinues the Mini as some rumors suggest. Throw in the new HomePod coming later this year as well as another year of high teens growth in Apple's services segment, which could top $30 billion in fiscal 2018, and the period should be rather decent.

Here's where the surprise comes in, however. Many people don't consider Apple a growth company anymore, especially considering its sizable capital return plan and the law of large numbers. However, what if I told you that Apple's fiscal year is projected to see growth above many other tech growth names like Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and Pandora (P)? That turns out to be the case, as detailed in the chart below. In fact, Apple is very close to the growth expected for Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Zillow (Z) (ZG), Salesforce (CRM) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

(Fiscal year is calendar unless otherwise specified. Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates pages, for example Apple here)

In fact, if we take out the Whole Foods acquisition by Amazon (AMZN), Apple could almost rival its large tech peer. Should Netflix's (NFLX) subscriber growth slow a little faster than expected, Apple will be right on its heels. If Facebook (FB) loses some trust after the 2016 election controversy and sees its top line slow a little more than expected, Apple might grow at a rate that's much more impressive than a company currently at $40 billion in annual revenues.

Of the 11 other growth names listed above, the straight line average growth projected is 19.0%, while Apple is expected to see 16.2%. That's not a huge difference when you consider the growth perception of names like Amazon, Netflix, Nvidia, etc., and the much smaller base numbers that these other names are working off of.

While Apple is expected to see a revenue growth record in fiscal 2018 due to the iPhone 8 and X, some may not recognize how impressive this growth could be. Yes, the company is expected to ship more units of its flagship device, but it is expected to see a larger increase in selling prices at a time when many think the company should be targeting cheaper devices in certain global markets.

Additionally, the 16.2% top line growth forecast by the Street is very comparable to many other tech names that are truly thought of as growth firms. That's a main reason why investors have sent this stock to a new all-time high recently, but if Apple delivers on this growth expectation, the current average Street price target of $173 may prove to be conservative.

