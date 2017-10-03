My Prospect Capital Investment Strategy Explained





Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) is not the most popular business development company on the Street, for good reason. The BDC has alienated a lot of income investors in the past with its share sales below net asset value and has an overall poor value creation record. In addition, Prospect Capital cut its monthly dividend twice in recent years, both times because its net investment income turned out be insufficient. Nonetheless, it can make sense to buy this dividend dog since the BDC just recently cut its dividend to a more sustainable level moving forward and the NAV discount is quite large.

Recommending an income vehicle that has cut its dividend twice may sound a bit crazy, but let me explain. Prospect Capital is a high-yielding BDC stock with a current dividend yield of 10.7 percent, which is the primary reason Prospect Capital gets a lot of attention from income investors. Management announced a major dividend cut in December 2014, slashing its monthly dividend from $0.11/share $0.08333/share, representing a decline of approximately 25 percent at the time. Prospect Capital again said in August that it will cut its monthly dividend down to $0.06/share, marking a decline of a whopping 28 percent.

Prospect Capital uses the following dividend chart in its investor presentations to show how consistently the company has paid dividends over time.

Source: Prospect Capital

The chart looks great, right?

That's because it depicts cumulative dividends paid. The "real" dividend chart for the average income investor out there looks something more like this.

Prospect Capital has shown a willingness to under-earn its dividend for quite some time before ultimately delivering the shock news of a dividend cut to shareholders, almost all of them being income investors seeking recurring monthly dividend income. Prospect Capital under-earned its last cumulative quarterly dividend rate of $0.25/share for four consecutive quarters before deciding to realign its dividend payout with net investment income expectations.

Here is the chart I use to evaluate Prospect Capital’s dividend coverage stats and dividend sustainability.

Source: Achilles Research

Prospect Capital under-earning its dividend already foreshadowed a dividend hike. However, the steep dividend cuts of 25 percent or more that we have seen in the last two and a half years are deeply troubling from an income investor perspective, and certainly don’t help Prospect Capital to be seen as a high-quality income vehicle.

In addition, Prospect Capital has no history of creating value for the benefit of shareholders if one looks at the company’s net asset value trajectory. As a matter of fact, Prospect Capital’s net asset value has consistently declined throughout the years, though it has risen during short periods of time, too. In any case, the trend is what matters, and it is not exactly raising confidence in Prospect Capital’s management. If one uses Prospect Capital’s NAV trend as a way of evaluating management performance, the results are, in fact, highly disappointing.

See for yourself. Prospect Capital's five-year book value per-share development.

My Prospect Capital Investment Strategy

Nonetheless, there are times when it can make sense to buy even a dividend dog like Prospect Capital that have a history of letting their shareholders down. When are those times?

When the dividend dog sells for a large/growing discount to net asset value because of some negative short-term event like a share sale, a portfolio company defaulting on its obligations, or a dividend cut. Large NAV discounts typically reflect an emotional element such as fear that is often connected to concerns over dividend sustainability.

Prospect Capital’s NAV discount, for instance, has significantly widened in the last two months as investors started to price a dividend cut in Prospect Capital’s shares. The NAV discount has neither narrowed nor widened all that much in the last several weeks (indicating the formation of a bottom).

Prospect Capital’s shares are currently priced at a 28 percent discount to net asset value, and it helps to remind investors that the BDC’s shares sold for a slight premium to NAV not that long ago. In fact, Prospect Capital’s net asset value discount hasn’t been this large since early 2016 when stock markets sharply corrected on the back of crashing energy prices, suggesting now may be a good time to go contrarian and gobble up shares at a big discount to BV before sentiment changes for the better again.

In my opinion, it makes sense to buy even average or below-average BDCs like Prospect Capital with a history of dividend cuts and NAV dilution when the price is right (i.e. NAV discount in excess of 20 percent) and the dividend has just been cut. Thus, my strategy is something like this: I buy Prospect Capital when the NAV discount seemingly spirals out of control on the back of some negative news, I collect dividends for a while and I'm prepared to sell again if the company's dividend coverage stats deteriorate and/or the NAV discount significantly narrows.

Your Takeaway

Buying a dividend dog like Prospect Capital can make sense under certain conditions. Though the BDC does not make the best value proposition (high, shareholder-unfriendly management fees, share sales below NAV in the past, two major dividend cuts, poor NAV history), I see Prospect Capital as an "opportunistic buy" to churn out dividends for a while and as a "sell" when the gap between share price and book value narrows to 5-10 percent, or the company starts to under-earn its dividend with NII again.

I don’t think Prospect Capital will have to cut its dividend again soon, though. After all, the safest dividend is the dividend that has just been cut. Instead of seeing Prospect Capital as a long-term financial investment, I think income investors may want to see it as an income vehicle that can be bought opportunistically at high discounts to NAV and milked for its dividend for just a short period of time. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

