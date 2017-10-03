Boeing Loses European Customer

Boeing (BA) started the month losing one of its single aisle customers in Europe. Shortly after the weekend, UK carrier Monarch Airlines entered into administration ceasing operations with immediate effect. With the demise of Monarch Airlines, Boeing loses a customer. In this article, I want to have a short look as to why Monarch Airlines did not survive and why there is nothing to worry about for Boeing, despite being an unfortunate loss to the jet maker.

Low-cost carriers crush Monarch Airlines

Monarch Airlines was founded in June 1968 and commenced operations in the subsequent year. The airline commenced operations with two turboprop aircraft and later added another four. In 1971, Monarch Airlines started transitioning to jet aircraft with the acquisition of Boeing 720B aircraft and this transition was complete in 1976.

In the 1980s, the airline took delivery of its first Boeing 737, ordered the Boeing 757 and started operating scheduled flights. By the end of the decade, the airline carried over 2 million passengers annually.

In the 1990s, the airline started acquiring wide body aircraft and ordered its first Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. In the 2000s, Monarch Airlines placed an order for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but ended up canceling the order after delays and a strategy shift focusing on short and medium haul operations.

In the 2010s, it seems that the problems for Monarch Airlines started or at least started to show. The company received a cash injection and changed from an airline focused on charter services to a primary scheduled service airline. This can be considered somewhat problematic as the cost structure of a scheduled service airline is entirely different than that for a charter airline. It requires the airline to have a route network with healthy demand on the majority of its routes and it also meant that the direct competition were the rising low-cost carriers.

In October 2014, the airline was acquired by Greybull Capital which introduced another strategy shift, where medium haul operations were dropped and the airline focused on low-cost flight operations in a network of holiday destinations dropping charter services.

Strategic decisions have left Monarch Airlines in the position where it transformed into a low-cost carrier and had to compete with airlines such as Ryanair (RYAAY), EasyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) and Vueling. Each of these airlines had a vastly bigger network and fleet and could likely offer the flexibility that travelers were looking for.

In slightly more than a decade, the number of passengers carried was more or less flat while the number of flights increased and the carrier transformed into a low-cost carrier. This basically means that the carrier maneuvered itself in the position of low revenues and relatively high costs.

Looking back, it is easier to point out where mistakes were made but in the end, it should be pointed out that the competition on the European market is big and the smaller airlines have a hard time surviving. Add to that the terrorist threats in the Eastern part of Monarch’s network and the impact of the Brexit on Monarch Airlines and this tiny airline was left helpless despite significant cash infusions to carry the airline to better times.

Impact on Boeing and Airbus

Monarch Airlines had a fleet of nine Airbus A320s, 25 Airbus A321s and one Boeing 737 leased from Turkish Pegasus Airlines. So with the demise of the airline, we see an Airbus operator ceasing operations. It is, however, worthy to note that Monarch Airlines had selected 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to replace the Airbus fleet.

In October 2014, Monarch Airlines ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Twenty-seven of these orders were added to Boeing’s order tally in the same month. The airline had purchase options for another 15 aircraft and exercised these options bringing the aircraft on order to 45. This option exercise was announced during this year’s Paris Air Show. Delivery slots directly attributed to Monarch Airlines, per Boeing’s data, are 32 aircraft since Monarch Airlines did reach an agreement with a lessor for the lease back of 13 aircraft. This lessor is now understood to be BOC Aviation.

The order represented over 6% of the orders from European customers. With nearly 4,000 MAX orders, a cancellation of 45 aircraft can be considered minor. Out of the 45 orders, 13 slots are assigned to BOC Aviation and they will be looking to place the aircraft with other lessors and I have no doubt that they will be able to do so.

One question I received following the Monarch Airlines collapse is what will happen to the orders that are assigned to the airline. It is possible, but highly unlikely that we will see these orders being canceled straight away since for both parties the slots have value.

Monarch Airlines has a contract with Boeing and if Monarch Airlines has any further financial obligations to Boeing such as prepayments, the jet maker will not be all too eager to cancel the contract itself. For the administrator, KPMG, the delivery slots have value as the Boeing 737 MAX is a popular aircraft and early delivery slots are scarce and instead of returning the slots to Boeing it is likely that KPMG will try to cash the premium of early slots and sell it to an airline that wants to acquire the MAX early.

Conclusion

The demise of Monarch Airlines can be attributed to the complex competitive landscape in Europe and strategic decisions that have been made in combination with forex impact post-Brexit vote and terrorist attacks in Tunesia, Egypt and Turkey, leaving Monarch primarily to get its business from the Spanish market, which is heavily contended by Ryanair, Vueling and EasyJet.

The demise of the airline means that an Airbus operator ceases operations, but Boeing loses a future operator for the Boeing 737 MAX and its GoldCare services program. While unfortunate, there is no doubt that BOC Aviation as well as Boeing will be able to sell fill the freed-up delivery slots that KPMG will be likely be looking to sell.

