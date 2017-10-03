Disney: Is Its Recent Decline A Buying Opportunity?

Introduction

On September 7, Disney (DIS)'s CEO Mr. Bob Iger made an announcement that Disney's FY17 earnings growth will be flat. The news sent Disney's shares down by 4%. In fact, Disney's shares have been on a downward trend with its shares slid 13.8% since late April. Upon examining Disney's growth initiatives, I believe Disney is in a good position to continue to grow its business and its shares are currently undervalued. Therefore, I believe Disney's dip actually creates a buying opportunity.

Disney's Fiscal 2017 Result

Let us first take a closer look at Disney's fiscal 2017 result to see what might have contributed to its shares decline. As the table below shows, Disney's revenue was flat in its past quarter ended on July 1, 2017, and in its first 9 months of the fiscal year. However, its operating income declined by 10% and 5% in the past quarter and the first 9 months respectively.

Q3 Earnings in $ million (Source: Q3 2017 Company Report)

Revenue from Disney's Studio Entertainment segment declined by 9% year-to-date. The decline was due to stronger performance of key titles in Q3 last year. Despite that, Disney still delivered $2.1 billion of operating income in its Studio Entertainment Segment year-to-date.

In Disney's Parks and Resorts segment, the company's operating income rose 18% in the past quarter primarily due to the timing of Easter holiday which fell entire in Q3 this year, and from the absence of pre-opening expenses at Shanghai Disney Resort this year vs. last year.

In the firm's most profitable segment, its Media Networks segment, the company's quarterly revenue and operating income declined by 1% and 22% respectively. The operating income decline was due to higher programming expenses at ESPN due to the first year of the new NBA contract and about $400 million of the $600 million year-one cost step-up was incurred in Q3. The segment also experienced lower advertising revenue due to fewer NBA final games this year.

The problem facing Disney's ESPN is that it is facing rising content costs in order to keep up its competitive position in live sports. In order to maintain or grow its operating income, the company need to pass this extra charge to cable providers and subscribers. Although the latest news is that Altice (ATUS), the nation's fourth largest cable provider, has reached an agreement with Disney to pay more for the channel, Disney's attempt to raise the fee will test the limit of how much cable providers and its subscribers are willing to pay.

Disney's Growth Initiatives

Now that we have reviewed the summary of Disney's fiscal 2017, we will discuss about some of Disney's growth initiatives that will drive future growth.

ESPN Over-the-Top Service

Disney is expecting to launch its ESPN service in Spring 2018. This ESPN service will be on the existing ESPN app. Its existing users can continue to watch ESPN's linear channels but will have more options. They can subscribe to a plus service that will include 10,000 live sporting events that are not currently on ESPN's linear channels. Users will be able to pick and choose sports events they wish to watch. It will include MLB, NHL, MLS, etc. The ESPN app will be like a sports marketplace platform for users. These live streaming contents will also include advertising as well. Disney will be able to drive up its revenues through both subscriptions and advertising.

Disney-branded Over-the-Top Service

Disney is also expected to launch its new Disney-branded service in late 2019. Much like its ESPN service mentioned above, Disney will create a new Disney app and allow its users to watch Disney channel. This will include Disney's hit first-run film content, movies, TV shows, etc. Disney also plans to exit the Netflix output deal and redirect users to Disney app in 2019.

Growth in Shanghai Disney Park

Shanghai's Disney Park has been open for a little over a year now. Although CEO Mr. Iger did not update the attendance in its latest conference announcement, he mentioned that it was more than management expected. The length of stay is two hours more than they expected. The fact that two-third of visitors are coming from outside of Shanghai area means that the park is now a national tourist destination in China. Management is already discussing with its partner about expansion.

Dividend Growth Potential

Disney currently pays a semi-annual dividend of $0.78 per share. This is equivalent to a yield of 1.56%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has been consistently grow its dividend for the past 10 years. The unusually high dividend in 2015 was due to the company's transition from annual dividend to semi-annual dividend. The company is excellent in generating its free cash flow to support consistent dividend increase. Its trailing 12-months dividend payout ratio was 27.6% based on its free cash flow. With a payout ratio this low, Disney should be able to continue to raise its dividend in high-single or low-double digit growth rate.

Valuation

Disney shares currently trade at 17.4x of its earnings. Its current PE ratio is below its 5-years average of 19.6x. We think Disney is undervalued as its business is competitive and enjoys pricing power.

Consensus estimates from 32 analysts have the company reporting EPS of $6.47 for the upcoming fiscal 2018. Using its 5-year average PE ratio, we derived a target price of $126.81. With dividend, we have a total return of 28.6%.

Investor Takeaway

Despite Disney's recent shares decline, I think Disney is currently undervalued. Its premium channels, theme parks, and studio entertainment is still generating strong cash flows. With growth initiatives, and an estimated target return of 28.6%, I think Disney is an attractive investment choice.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

