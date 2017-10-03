DHX Media Ltd: Further Downside Ahead

DHX Media is facing a crisis of confidence after management guidance for 2017 turned out to be starkly ill-founded.

Company Description

DHX Media Ltd (DHXM) is a pure-play children’s content company with the largest independent library of family content in the world. Children and family content is a high growth and low-risk segment of the entertainment industry. The company is headquartered in Canada and operates worldwide.

The business model of DHX Media revolves around three pillars:

Source: Company disclosures

The breakdown of revenue by business division is changing with the recent acquisition of Iconix which is more exposed to consumer products.

Source: 4Q2017 Earnings Webcast Presentation

Crisis of Confidence

DHX Media is facing a crisis of confidence after management guidance for 2017 turned out to be starkly ill-founded. Management confirmed an EBITDA guidance range of C$110 to C$115 million for 2017 in the previous conference call in May. The guidance was unrealistic as it implied that the company would be achieving an EBITDA of C$48 million in 4Q2017 (ending June 2017), which was a 100% growth from 4Q2017 EBITDA of C$24 million. Management guidance on revenue and gross profit was also similarly questionable. When releasing 4Q2017 results way below guidance, the management could only offer a half-hearted apology with the CEO opening the latest conference call by saying that:

Management is sorry and disappointed to be reporting that revenues were down 2% on a year-over-year basis for fiscal 2017 to $299 million. Adjusted EBITDA was also off coming in at $87.3 million or down 16% year-over-year. These are results are not acceptable to management and we would like to provide reassurance to investors who after many years of solid growth expect a stronger performance from DHX Media that we have identified the issues and has taken immediate corrective measures.

Management has blamed the poor results on:

U.S. relaunch of Teletubbies under-performed

Content group re-focus affecting deliveries

Wind-down of a significant CPLG licensing contract

FX changes

Iconix acquisition effort distracting the management

The stock price started to decline sharply a week before the results date and has lost 27% from the recent peak of Sep 20th as investors are becoming skeptical of the company’s ability to realize growth from its acquisitions. After all, if the management is unable to successfully execute Teletubbies relaunch (acquired for US$27.7 million in 2013) in the US, how can it be expected to generate value from the much bigger US$345 million Iconix acquisition (Peanuts/Strawberry Shortcake)?

Such sharp declines in stock prices often create opportunities for long-term investors to take a position in companies that have a competitive advantage but are going through a temporary downturn. However, our analysis shows no such opportunity in DHX Media as its stock price decline is merely a convergence of valuation towards fair value after an unjustified rally from a 52-week low of C$4.75/share on the back of lofty valuation assigned by a little-known hedge fund manager, euphoria around a major acquisition announcement and poor management guidance. We do not consider the recent price decline to be an overreaction, rather, we see room for further downside towards our price target.

When will investments pay off?

The main reason for our dislike for DHX Media is its inability to translate investment in content generation/acquisition into free cash flow growth. We see the high capital intensity and low asset returns coupled with management continuing its drive to gather more assets. In 2016, the company’s asset base of C$901 million generated revenue of only C$305 million (0.33x asset turnover) and adjusted net income of C$32.8 million (return on assets of 3.6%). Adjusted net income declined to C$21.5 million in 2017 while asset base grew further.

We believe low asset turnover is indicative of failed efforts to rejuvenate older properties by investing in content creation and working capital as well as challenges in integration of acquired libraries. Low asset returns coupled with high capex and working capital investment make it difficult to assign a decent value to the company based on standard DCF valuation models.

Source: Company financials

Revamped investor guidance is too little too late

Management has revamped its investor guidance framework in the latest conference call. While before it was providing a revenue and gross profit range by business segment from which analysts worked-out the EBITDA, now it has made the lives of analysts easier by starting to provide a range for EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Investment in Film and Television Programs. We like the new framework as it is more focused on what investors want to see, however, it lays bare management's weakness in delivering free cash flow growth.

It appears that the company has devised this FCF measure definition in consultation with the sell-side analyst community with the aim of providing an outlook for cash generating ability of the business. This is why business acquisition capex and long-term borrowing have been left of the definition.

4Q2017 earnings call slides provide the following definition of free cash flow:

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities, before net investment in film and television programs, including the net change in interim production financing, less capital asset and other intangible asset expenditures.

Although the terms sound different, they have similarities with the textbook definition of Free Cash Flow to Equity:

Free Cashflow to Equity (FCFE) = CFO – Investment in Fixed Capital + Net Borrowing

Where

Net change in interim production financing is a type of working capital financing obtained by DHX Media from banks

Net Investment in film and TV programs is a proxy for inventory and a major component of the company’s working capital requirement

The management is targeting free cash flow to be in the range of C$50 to C$70 million during 2018. Although a comparable number from 2017 has not been provided by the management we have put together historical free cash flow data (using DHX Media definition) in the table below so that investors can assess the company’s past track record on this metric.

Source: Company financials & 4Q2017 Earnings Webcast Presentation

For 2018, management expects to deploy its Free Cash Flow by investing in film and television programs while payment of dividends to shareholders and long-term debt repayments will be made out of the remainder. Assuming that any organic capex will be financed via interim production financing, the company is hoping to have C$30 to C$40 million in 2018 for dividends to shareholders (approximately C$9 million paid in 2017) and paying down long-term debt.

Management is banking on the cash flow generating ability of newly acquired Iconix business for its 2018 FCF guidance. From Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake Acquisition/ Q32017 Earnings Webcast, we know that company’s 80% share of Iconix generated FCF of C$31 million in last twelve months ended Mar 2017 which coupled with C$35 to C$50 million FCF from core DHX business will allow the company to achieve the guidance.

In our view, the company will have to do a balancing act of exercising a high degree of spending discipline to achieve the sharp reduction in film and TV investment outlay planned for 2018 without compromising business growth.

Source: Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake Acquisition/ 3Q2017 Earnings Webcast

What can change?

During the conference call, management mentioned that they may be close to announcing an asset sale

within 24 to 48 hours or possibly maybe a little bit later but probably within a day or two."

This is part of the company focusing its Intellectual Property strategy with an emphasis on brands and consumer products. Assets that do not contribute very specifically to that strategy may be sold as part of the deleveraging initiatives. This asset sale announcement may create a temporary excitement in the stock, however, we must remember that as the company is in the midst of a deleveraging and it realizes that its businesses have poor cash flow generation ability, investors should not expect a dividend bump from any asset sales.

Valuation

We assign a target price of C$4.10/share to the TSX listed DHX and US$3.28/share for the NASDAQ traded DHXM based on a sum of the parts valuation comprising the following elements:

Core DHX Media operations

Iconix acquisition excluding Metlife contract

Metlife contract valued separately as US$12 million annual revenue stream is expiring in two years in 2019

Synergies from Iconix integration (C$5million per year for next five years)

We have valued core DHX Media operations based on its normalized FCFE as calculated below. The table below shows negative CFO and FCFE in three of the past five years for the core business. We do not think management has the ability to make any major revamp of its business model and this state of affairs is likely to continue. Nevertheless, we would like to give a benefit of the doubt to the management here by assuming that a normalized outcome would be a year like 2015 when the company generated FCFE of C$22 million. This goes as input into our valuation for DHX Media.

Source: Company financials and Analyst estimates

The results of our valuation are summarized below:

Source: Estimates

We have used a cost of equity of 11.5% comprising of:

Risk-free rate (10 Yr Govt of Canada Bond Yield) 2.1%

Levered beta 1.00

Market Risk Premium 5.69%

Small Cap Risk Premium 4.33%

Cost of Equity 11.5%

Conclusion

Despite a sharp dip in stock price, we do not think DHX Media offers any trading opportunity. Given the inability of the management to translate investment in content generation/acquisition into free cash flows, we consider the stock to be overvalued. We recommend to SELL with a 12-month price target of C$4.10/share (US$3.28/share).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.