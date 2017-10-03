Paradigm Shift From Financial To Real Assets

Introduction

After nine years of extraordinary easing policies by global central banks in increasing money supplies, the dominant effect has been the rising or inflation of financial asset prices, with US leading the way and other markets following the upward path. To the point that almost all financial investment assets, stock and bonds, are overvalue by historic norm. Meanwhile, real investment asset prices are quite low. With mean reversion in mind, the time has come to consider a shift to a higher percentage in real assets such as gold and commodities with better risk and return potential. This article will lay out reasons about the urge for the shift.

The mandates of the Fed are high employment and a low rate of inflation. In the past nine years, the other goals of the Fed are to keep US dollar strong, the stock market and bond prices high to achieve real wealth effects. Most of these goals have been accomplished in exchange for higher national debts. But with so many goals, something must give in time.

Dollar Index

The global modern fiat monetary system replaced gold completely when the US dollar no longer were backed by gold during Nixon's presidency, although gold is still regarded as money that is convertible to any currency. The main characteristic of fiat system is the independence by nations, each one has the right and the responsibility to maintain the stability, with no limit to the amount of paper money that is created. Although the amount of each currency is open end, the fluctuation of valuation of each currency is designed to keep all currencies and the system itself meaningful; that if the growth of one currency is too fast, the value of this currency will fall accordingly. The time-honored system is facing a big problem, when all nations grow money too fast in coordination and relays, the cumulative effect will lead to higher inflation in all assets eventually. Having a strong currency such as US dollar, is a very good thing which means all our assets are more valuable so that we are wealthier.

With the unprecedented accommodative monetary policies by major central banks, the huge amount of liquidity has driven the financial assets, stocks and bonds, to very high levels of price inflation. For the society in general under this monetary scheme, the rich are getting a lot richer and income inequality becomes more serious as real inflation surpasses wage increase. Real inflation which is about the real increase in cost of living, not necessary the official number published by the Fed, is likely to be a lot higher. Considering the amount of growing supplies of global new fiat money, future real inflation likely will accelerate.

The virtuous cycle of money printing in the form of quantitative easing provided a large amount of credits in driving down interest rates. Big investment companies and investors have access to this ultra- low interest rate to make bets that pushed financial assets to high valuations and made big profits along the way. To the point that both the stock and bond prices broke many records. Signs are appearing that the cycle will start to turn. With the recent onset of quantitative tightening and anticipated rate hike in December from the Fed, rate hike in Canada, deleveraging from China, probable rate hike from Bank of England and the expected tapering from ECB, rising interest rate that leads to the down cycle in bonds might have begun already. The correct perception about the beginning of the reversal of central bank policies will be instrumental to guard against bond and stock losses, all we need to do is to review and track the prices.

The coming vicious cycle will undo much the gains in the stock and bond markets. Mostly, the telltale sign is the rising interest rate. With record debts, when more new bonds come to the market and buyers are becoming reluctant and scarce, higher rates will happen. Bond and stock prices will take turns drifting downward and feed on themselves if rates rise any further from now. The decline of the Dollar Index since December may be a leading indicator that needs to notice.

The demand of the dollar in world trade will be challenging and may diminish in the future. At the last meeting, BRICS countries agreed to trade with their own currencies among themselves, including commodities such as iron and oil; some of the oil trades can also be convertible to gold to allow for acceptance by more, OPEC and non-OPEC, sellers. The new arrangement promotes the BRICS currencies, and links gold as a lubricant in currency exchanges in world trades. This development can be bullish for gold.

The US Dollar Index, (UUP), is an index (or measure) of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. As a measure of value, the index relates to the purchasing power or the worth as opposed to the US Dollar, which is a constant unit of 1.

A good way to express the real or true value of an item is to multiply Dollar Index with the item. Many of the charts of this article will refer to this relationship as another angle to analyze the item to gain more insights that can be helpful in making investment decisions.

Inflation

Inflation means and feels differently to everyone. It is almost a conceptual thing that relates to the rising prices of goods and services due to the increasing supply of money, that is controlled by the Fed to a certain extent. Inflation should be encompassing all goods and services, but not necessary from the government's view point. Since 1980, the official low inflation rate by design is the result of measuring a limited range of goods and services. Real inflation that we experience feel a lot higher.

Inflation % Comment Official 1.9 2017_ Shadowstat 6.0 Pre-1980 methodology M2 growth 6.5 Average 10 years Gold 7.5 Average 50 years Average 5.5

The above is an attempt to estimate real inflation by considering other alternatives. This real inflation suggestion can also be thought of as the annual devaluation of dollar in terms of purchasing power. If this estimate is true, we need to locate more investment choices that provide higher returns.

Cash Equivalent Choices - Fiat vs. Gold

Gold has been the best choice throughout history as an inflation hedge against all fiat currencies. The average annual return for gold over 50 years is about 7.5%; to reflect the devaluation of global currencies. Therefore, having gold which is a tradable real asset, instead of all the liquid fiat instruments above, is a smarter long term holding that lasts.

Inflation and Oil Prices

Price of oil has been one of the most important factor affecting global inflation. All the oil importing nations have been plotting policies and measures to keep oil prices low for as long as possible. Tactics such as increasing supplies with selling national strategic reserves, boosting domestic production with easy credits etc. The tactics worked and the result was oil price had been low through most of the driving season in 2017; in keeping inflation low. This year, the low prices have been a big win for the importers at the expense of exporters.

Oil price started a slow and steady recovery since June. With the dissipation of the extraordinary efforts by importing nations, oil prices are up 30% in 3 months; mostly due the upward revision of global demand to 1.5 million BOPD in 2017 and declining inventory from record levels of 2016. There are also renew efforts by OPEC and non-OPEC to extend production cuts beyond March 2018. The planned IPO of Aramco in 2018 will be staged by the interest parties to ensure high oil price before the offering. Further, capital expenditures on shale oil were slashed after the second quarter reports, when disappointing earnings results pointed to higher costs and lower reserves on many shale oil projects. Global capital investments were subdued too in the past three years. The decline of the Dollar is aiding oil price too. So, the outlook for oil price is quite favorable towards July 2018. The chart below shows that the uptrend is intact since oil bottomed in February 2016, and is rising at 8% per year. Dollar Oil, dollar index multiplying oil or UUP*USO in purple color, offers another view representing the real value of oil. The higher lows in June and then August denoted entry points and floors for oil to rally. With upward acceleration of oil price, higher inflation will follow soon.

Oil Price Projection

After a hiatus of depressing Brent oil price from March to June because of heavy influences by oil importing countries, price resumed the upward movement since July. Realizing the political and financial power of importing nations to keep prices suppressed, I revised the projection target lower as the light green line. This chart serves as a good way to track oil price towards July 2018.

Debt and Interest Rates

The national debt is surpassing 20 trillion. The budget deficit will exceed $700 billion in 2017, which means there is an average of $60 billion of treasury bonds offering each month. With the Fed in the tightening mode and disagreements among major world powers, there may be less demand with fewer buyers for the new bonds. Plus, the Fed's intention to raise rates in December, interest rates have been rising lately. High interest rate is negative to the high-flying stock market. A drop in the stock market may drive some investments to the undervalue real assets such as gold or commodities.

Stock Market Overvaluation

All major market indexes are at record. But according to Dollar SP500, UUP*SPY in gray color line above, the real value of the stock market peak was reached back in March, because the value of the dollar declined more than the market itself. This means that the true value of the market is receding instead of advancing due to dollar's loss of value. The dollar index is a proxy of US economic health; the fall in dollar index means that economy is not as strong or the national debt is too high.

The Fed just announced the start of quantitative tightening in October and likely additional rate hike in December, which will be the fifth hike since December 2015. The hawkish tune sends the clear signal to support the dollar, instead of the stock and bond markets. The Fed puts, supports for stocks and bonds, that the markets counted on for many years are ending.

Bond Market Overvaluation

The long duration Treasuries TLT in green color peaked in July 2016 and has not recovered fully yet. The real value which is dollar TLT, UUP*TLT in gray color, declined more steadily and lost about 15% from the peak. This loss feels especially real to foreign investors because the currency loss is included. We need to consider investment return the same way. Furthermore, real inflation also need to be factored into calculation to reflect the real return which becomes more negative. The last peak in July 2016 likely marked the reversal of the 35-year bond bull, with more losses ahead in the coming years with rising rates.

The figure below illustrates the effect of interest rates on bond prices, with respect to falling and then rising interest rates from 2011 to 2021. The concept applies to all bonds by just changing the scales on the y axis, and shifting the time slightly on the x axis. Long duration bond peaked last year and junk bond is peaking. Fed's intent of interest rate normalization back to the higher levels will bring about losses to almost all bonds.

Timing to invest in bond still can have short term gains. If there is a correction in the stock market soon, TLT may have a brief bounce.

The next Fed's hawkish moves, the anticipated December hike and the following hikes in 2018 are negative for bond prices going forward. For the next 6 months until the new Fed Chair person is in place, the policy from the Fed will not change much.

Real assets such as gold offer a much better future investment profile than bonds. Take the clues from major central banks and banks, they hold a lot of gold for good reasons.

Gold as Investment

The above is the updated summary of some of the main factors that dictate the movements of gold. The latest moves by the Fed in quantitative tightening and raising interest rates will strengthen the dollar in the short term, which can be headwinds for gold. But if global conflicts flare up, stock and bond market corrections and more money printing, price of gold as inflation hedge will perform well both short and long term.

The major reversal of gold in December 2015 set the stage as a starting point for the ongoing bull run which should go on for another 4 years. The volatile price movements of gold are constantly influenced by global conflicts, the dollar index and stock market. The chart below shows the inverse relationship between the Dollar Index and gold. The magnitude of the dollar's fall seems to be not fully reflected in the price of gold yet. Simple trend-line marking the higher lows suggests that gold price was rising at a 7% rate in 2016, and is accelerating to a 12% rate in 2017 so far.

Applying the trendline concept a step further by using the few data points at the highs and lows, to establish the lower and upper bound trendlines with the same rate of increase, we can extend the time to 2018 and plot gold price along to observe the movement. This is just a visual tool for tracking and we can adjust if gold price goes out of bound.

Gold Price and Inflation

For the past 50 years, prices followed periods of bull and bear runs that last from five to fifteen years each. Fortunately, it appears that the current bull run started 18 months ago. Typically, the gain exceeds 15+% per year during each bull run. The long-term targets for gold is about $2200 in 5 years. If the bull run materializes, gold will shine like it once was.

Gold Miners

Gold miners have been lagging gold in performance in the past 12 months. If gold price surpasses the $1370 high of 2016, gold miners may reach the same highs of 2016, the potential target is about 25%. Silver miner will have a bigger potential target if silver price regains the same high of 2016. Any further weakening of the dollar from the current low levels can make these targets achievable.

Other Commodities

Industrial commodities or metals have been performing well this year, because of healthy global economic growth. Agriculture prices have been soft. If inflation picks up due to increase in global money supplies, all commodities will perform nicely. A sentiment preference change from financial to real assets will aid commodity prices too.

Conclusion

The huge valuation disparities between liquid financial and real assets, stock-bonds verses gold-commodities, are providing a good opportunity to re-balance. As financial assets are topping out and rolling over, a higher percentage shift to real assets is warranted. The premise of migration from overvaluation to undervaluation assets is a rationally smart move.

Mission Statements about wealth building; the ways, means and goals:

Wealth is the accumulation of ownership of various financial and real assets that ideally preserve or appreciate in values. Periodic partial rotations from financial to real assets to lock in profits have proven over history to be essentially smart before each onset of the modern ten-year cyclic crisis.

Fiat currencies, all of which devalue at different rates in conjunction with times of increase money printing, are merely media of exchange to convert profits to one's wealth holdings in achieving the goal of accumulating ownership.

