Invest With A Stacked Deck - Exclusive Research From Jeffrey Himelson

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Invest With A Stacked Deck, a new Marketplace service by Jeffrey Himelson).

I am pleased to launch Invest With A Stacked Deck on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace!

About Me

I've been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2014 and have written 238 articles to date.

Links to these articles can be found here.

My writing has not been focused on any one industry or sector, as I try to discover mispriced opportunities anywhere in the market. Those mispricings may be based on an over or undervalution, which will cause me to go either short or long the security. I believe this market agnostic stance is the most effective method to generate alpha in any market environment.

Being market agnostic is especially paramount to continue to generate high returns when considering the current market environment. We have been in a bull market for about 8 years and, as evidenced by the Shiller PE ratio (shown below), valuations have been stretched. As such, by carefully choosing which stocks to go long, and which ones to short, an investor can still generate outsized returns, even in this market environment.

Source: Multpl.com

After hearing from a number of readers that it would be valuable to create a service where I can be more accessible for questions and provide more regular updates, without posting a full-length article on Seeking Alpha, I decided to launch one.

Who's it for?

Over the past 3 years, I've written on a range of companies from the financial sector to restaurants, technology, and even gaming companies. Although I opine about a wide range of companies, I only take positions for myself, and my investors, in my highest conviction trade ideas. In the past, this has resulted in me, and my portfolios, having between 2-5 positions on at any one time.

The trades that I typically identify have asymmetric risk/reward opportunities. For example, I do not merely purchase a company that pays a nice dividend in order to generate a low return for many years. I seek opportunities where I can aggressively generate significant growth due to the market being myopic.

Additionally, I seek to amplify returns through the use of options and warrants when the situation makes sense, such as with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a couple of years ago. Please refer to my article, entitled "The Trade That Netted Me More Than a 2,000% Return, which recaps my trade with Facebook common stock and LEAP call options to get a better sense of my strategy. (Note: It is incredibly rare to generate returns comparable to my returns with Facebook and it involved some luck in terms of the timing).

Since I seek opportunities for aggressive growth, my trades are often contrarian in nature, and if the trade initially moves in the opposite direction, I view this as a positive; the market is giving me a better opportunity to position myself in an even more lucrative manner. For example, if I am long a stock and it drops in price, I can use that opportunity to average down my cost basis. To analogize: if you bought something you thought was a great value, and next week it was on sale for 10% off, wouldn't you be more inclined to purchase it again? Currently, I have done this with Mattersight (MATR) and Fitbit (FIT).

Keeping conviction when the rest of the market is saying you're wrong is difficult. But that is one of the benefits I can bring you. With continually updated coverage, including dynamic price targets, reflecting the most current market developments, I can make becoming a contrarian a much easier task.

So, if you are an investor who would like to aggressively grow your portfolio, you've come to the right place.

Top Picks in 2017

In January, I published an article discussing my top 3 picks of 2017. My top 3 picks were: Fitbit, Glu Mobile (GLUU), and GoPro (GPRO). I've taken my profits, and closed out my positions, in both GLUU and GPRO, but remain long FIT. Entry and exit dates for these picks can be found below. For GPRO, my portfolios realized a 28.6% return and for GLUU my portfolios had a 62.37% return.

Below are highlights of more of my recent trade ideas:

* I advocated shorting GPRO at several points including: 7/1/2014, 9/5/2014, 10/2/2014, and 11/1/2014. (Note: I’ve recently become bullish on GPRO); also please note that I did not actually short these shares since I could not find a broker who would let me borrow shares to short against. This return is based on a hypothetical investment based on my advice in the articles I published.

** My brokerage account does not allow me to see the exact returns, but I had to exercise my options a couple months after I wrote an article detailing my trade on Seeking Alpha in which I took a screen shot of my brokerage account: The Trade That Netted Me More Than A 2,000% Return.

*** I've averaged down the positions across the portfolios that I manage and the cost basis across the portfolios now ranges from $2.70 - $3.30.

Here is my favorite quote that exemplifies my investing mindset:

Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.

- Warren Buffett

Special Offer

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me via direct message or my personal email: jbhimelson@gmail.com.

Warm regards,

Jeff Himelson

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT, MATR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.