AllianceBernstein's Unsteady Progress Continues To Cap The Valuation

AB is under-leveraged to passive strategies, but the company is rolling out new products to help stimulate ongoing AUM growth, and particularly in equity funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB), the asset manager that is majority-owned by AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY), still just can’t get a lot of love on the Street. Although the company has continued to build its assets under management and margins are improving, progress has been inconsistent and AXA likely rattled investors with a major management shake-up earlier this year. AllianceBernstein continues to make progress in areas like its equity fund performance, but investors still seem reluctant to believe that the company can rebuild itself back into a leading money manager.

Even with a longer, slower ramp toward higher margins, AB units still look undervalued to me and they continue to offer a high yield (over 8% as of this writing). I understand that partnerships aren’t for everyone and the influence/control of AXA is another valid issue, but the shares continue to look undervalued to me for patient income-oriented investors.

A Not-So-Clean Sweep

About five months ago, AXA made significant changes to the management of AB, with nine directors leaving the board and the abrupt resignation of the Chairman and CEO Peter Kraus. In his place, Seth Bernstein was named as the new CEO and Robert Zoellick was named as the new Chairman.

I do not believe that AXA handled this transition well. There were apparently disagreements about succession planning and probably disagreements about the future strategic direction of the company, but in the absence of real clarity from AXA, it’s hard to know what really motivated the change. Mr. Kraus had done a decent job of improving margins and reducing costs, and arguably a better job of improving the performance of the equity management side of the business (with over 80% of equity funds under management above their 3-year benchmarks).

The new CEO seems well-qualified for the role, and most of the comments from management since May have underlined that major changes in strategy are not on the way. Which, again, leads back to the question of why the move was considered necessary in the first place. Adding more uncertainty, AXA will be IPO’ing its U.S. business, and AllianceBernstein will be included in that process.

This all underlines a fundamental issue that AB investors simply have to accept (or avoid the shares) – AXA calls the shots by virtue of its 65% ownership. There are tax benefits to the structure of AllianceBernstein, but there are also exemptions to corporate governance requirements that some investors may find acceptable. If you invest in AB, you’re basically riding in the back seat. While that’s largely true in actual practice for most C-corp structures as well, it’s more blatant here.

Improving Results In A Changing World

One of the biggest reasons that I’m still positive on AB is that the performance of the equity business continues to improve. As of the second quarter, 62% of equity funds were beating their 1-year benchmarks, 85% were beating their 3-year benchmarks, and 64% were beating their 5-year benchmarks – up from 36%/57%/50% just a year ago. That said, the process remains uneven, as the performance in 2015 (87%/85%/66%) was actually better.

Assets under management (or AUM) continue to grow, with August up over 6% as reported and equity AUM up about 12%. I previously thought that $500 billion in AUM was an important threshold for the company, and AB is now comfortably above that with $529B in AUM.

I believe equity management is going to be an important area for AB, BlackRock (BLK), Inveszo (IVZ), T.Rowe Price (TROW), and other fund managers in the years to come. I’m not trying to make specific predictions about the performance of bonds, but the meaningful shortfalls in retirement savings for many Americans leads me to believe that more and more advisors will be steering savers/investors in the direction of equities as a way to close that savings gap.

I also believe that AB needs to improve its positioning in passive management. AUM growth has been stronger in passive management strategies (like ETFs), and at around 12% of AUM, this is an area of weakness for AB – particularly as a lot of the passive AUM at AB is managed for AXA (instead of third-party investors). Challenging BlackRock (which has more than 70% of its AUM in passive funds) is not a reasonable target, but Invesco’s roughly 20% passive weighting seems like a more viable goal.

AB has turned toward product development as one of its growth strategies. The company has recently started funds that offer a variable management fee structure tied to performance – helping address one of the most common complaints regarding actively-managed funds (that managers collect rich fees even if the performance is poor). AB is also expanding its capabilities in areas like factor-based **investing and alternatives (direct lending, hedge funds, private equity), as well as open-architecture target-date funds.

Opportunities To Do Better

One of the key ongoing issues for AB is that the company has the market cap (and AUM) of a small(ish) fund manager, but the distribution and product breadth of a much larger manager. That goes at least part of the way in explaining why BlackRock and T. Rowe enjoy a margin above 40% and Invesco is close to 30%, while AB is in the mid-20%’s. If and when AB can drive above-average net inflows and grow that AUM, the margin leverage should be significant. Failing that, there are still opportunities to reduce costs, particularly in its real estate footprint as leases come up for renewal.

Driving revenue and underlying AUM is the real key, though. Consistent strong performance, particularly on the equity side, will go a long way toward helping, but the problem with long-term benchmarks is that it takes time to improve those numbers. Moreover, the managers driving above-average performance expect to be compensated for that performance and if AB doesn’t, other managers will.

I believe AB is on a good track and that patience will be rewarded. I value AB on the basis of long-term revenue growth of 3% to 4% and an adjusted margin improving from around 7.5% to a little over 9% over the next decade. Discounted back, that earnings stream would support a fair value above $28 and continue to support a strong payout to unitholders.

The Bottom Line

AllianceBernstein isn’t going to be a suitable investment for everybody, and not just because it is a partnership. AXA runs the show and has shown that they don’t necessarily feel beholden to explain their strategic decisions in as much detail as investors could hope. On the other hand, this is an investment yielding over 8% where the underlying business is seeing growth in revenue, growth in AUM, and improving margins, and with a strategic plan in place to continue to drive improvement. All told, I believe this is still an investment worth consideration for investors who can accept the risks (and the issues associated with owning LPs) and appreciate the above-average income potential.

