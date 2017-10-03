S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update

The best and the worst sectors for these metrics.

A score in value and quality for every sector.

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline, so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a Value Score (V-score) and a Quality Score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price Earnings for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher is the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher is the better.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation table on 10/2/2017

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage (“%Hist”). The first column “V-score” shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -32.51 23.23 19.18 21.13 17.86 14.83 20.40 2.58 1.58 62.99 31.01 24.7 25.53 Cons.Disc. -13.59 19.13 18.7 2.29 15.75 14.56 8.19 1.57 1.12 40.59 24.29 23.52 3.29 Cons.Stap. -22.59 24.25 20.48 18.39 17.89 16.27 9.94 2.37 1.54 54.18 42.36 39.28 7.84 Energy -92.27 38.93 17.8 118.69 26.85 14.38 86.75 2.70 1.94 39.09 68.69 30.59 124.55 Financials -38.37 16.93 15.02 12.74 13.65 11.55 18.17 2.87 1.89 51.70 17.14 10.03 70.89 Healthcare -23.14 32.03 23.76 34.82 18.21 16.85 8.09 3.89 2.93 32.90 35.07 30.04 16.75 Industrials -38.40 24.26 18.75 29.39 18.64 14.52 28.36 1.99 1.24 60.52 34.72 25.66 35.31 I.T. & Tel. -8.95 27.05 27.16 -0.41 17.03 19.29 -11.74 3.94 2.72 44.68 26.87 26.02 3.27 Materials -52.11 29.32 19.74 48.53 19.87 14.36 38.39 1.97 1.15 71.49 41.30 27.53 50.03 Utilities -82.78 20.63 15.21 35.60 18.51 13.15 40.75 2.14 1.11 93.04 113.85 43.5 161.72 Real Estate -8.74 34.63 40.71 -14.94 41.02 36 13.96 8.94 6.67 34.06 52.78 51.8 1.90

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004 - Real Estate: Avg. start in 2006

V-score chart

Sector quality table

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All -0.57 14.36 14.93 Cons.Disc. 3.60 20.94 17.34 Cons.Stap. -1.71 22.35 24.06 Energy -13.62 1.27 14.89 Financials -2.15 10.38 12.53 Healthcare -1.23 16.37 17.6 Industrials 3.37 20.32 16.95 I.T. & Tel. 6.21 19.32 13.11 Materials 0.47 14.36 13.89 Utilities -1.37 9.98 11.35 Real Estate 1.55 8.38 6.83

Q-score chart

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 2.46% 19.01% Cons.Disc. XLY 1.01% 14.51% Cons.Stap. XLP -0.90% 3.99% Energy XLE 10.15% 0.03% Financials XLF 6.03% 37.32% Healthcare XLV 1.94% 16.30% Industrials XLI 4.90% 24.92% I.T. & Tel. XLK 0.97% 25.86% Materials XLB 4.83% 22.65% Utilities XLU -2.59% 12.10% Real Estate XLRE -1.73% 2.02%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

S&P 500 companies as a group look overpriced by about 32%, with a quality factor close to the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went up about 2%.

The V-score has deteriorated by 3.5%.

The leading sectors have been Energy and Financials.

The laggard is Utilities. Utilities, Real Estate and Consumer Staples went down.

V-Score has improved significantly in Consumer Staples, it has not changed significantly in Utilities and Real Estate, and it has deteriorated in other sectors.

Q-Score has deteriorated in Materials and shows minor changes in other sectors.

All sectors are overpriced: Technology, Real Estate and Consumer Discretionary by less than 14%, Consumer Staples and Healthcare by about 23%, and other sectors by more than 38%. Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Real Estate are above their historical average in quality. The most overvalued sectors are Utilities and Energy. Energy has also the worst quality score, but its median ROE became positive last month for the first time in 2 years.

In the next few days, I will publish top-down articles with data at industry level and stocks to consider in some sectors. My dashboard stock list has returned about 25% in 2016. The full list is updated once a month in my Premium Service well before parts of it are published in free-access articles.

Data are provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.