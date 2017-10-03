Love My Roku Devices, But Still Sold It Short

I had to do it, it was too good to pass up.

Roku (ROKU) joined my club of companies whose products I really love and believe in, but either avoid or sold short.

One of the things that I try to constantly remind people is that you have to disconnect the love of the product or service with the business and the stock price.

In the past few months there were a few such examples.

Since the beginning of the year I have been warning readers about the headwinds to be faced by the firearms industry with companies such as American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Ruger (RGR), Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and others. As much as I believe in gun rights, a Trump Presidency was horrible news for the gun industry. The publicly traded stocks have been pummeled this year. "Shot Show 2017: A Warning Shot Across The Bow?"

In August I discovered that YogaWorks (YOGA) was going to list their company in an IPO. As a yoga practitioner I was instantly hooked. During the due diligence process however I discovered massive valuation issues along with future headwinds and warned folks to take a balanced approach or better yet to avoid the stock. After coming out at $5.50, YOGA is now down more than 50%, trading at $2.71 this morning just a month and a half later. (YOGA: Namaste For Mind, But Not For Wallet and YogaWorks: Beyond The Numbers)

I desperately wanted to love ROKU and was hoping to find an attractive price point to enter after I complete due diligence, but it happened once again.

In my preview Roku article we discussed everything from the company's financials, my experience as a Roku customer and even the legal challenges faced by the company. That had me realize it was best to avoid the frenzy.

If you have not done so already please take a look at my previous Roku articles - "Roku: Great Product, Bad Business?" and "Roku: Beyond The Box" and "Roku - The Kleenex And Postage Scale Problem."

The IPO Made It Worse

The $14 pricing on the IPO valued the company at $1.3 billion, which by most metrics is quite rich. Combined with the rich valuation, Roku's slowing hardware sales numbers, inability to monetize the top streaming sources, and their history of losses made the IPO toxic.

And then it went public.

I was dumbfounded as the stock price shot up to over $29, doubling far faster than even GoPro (GPRO) did.

If the company was a bad deal at $14... it was begging to be shorted in the mid $20s.

There is an old Japanese proverb that translates into English as "a nail that sticks outs gets hammered."

Roku was now that nail that was begging to be hammered back into place.

As much as I love my Roku devices, here is why I went short.

Valuations

In its IPO Roku sold over 17 million Class A shares at $14 per share, accounting for its over-subscription options.

For a while, Google Finance and others sites mistakenly showed the market cap in the $210 million range. Obviously it was wrong and it has been updated to reflect fairly closely the current market cap of $2.23 billion.

Source: Google Finance as of 8:57 AM 10/3/2017

Why the 10x increase?

Someone counted the Class B Shares.

Roku has both Class A and Class B Shares. Class B can convert at a 1 to 1 rate to Class A. The difference is the voting rights, Class B have significantly more votes.

Accounting for both classes, Roku at the time of IPO had over 94 million shares outstanding. Google Finance and other sites only counted the Class A shares sold in the IPO.

Source: Roku Prospectus

This gives us the current $2.23 billion market cap.

So let's take a look at some valuation metrics.

Price/Earnings

None.

Of course there are no earnings to speak of. The prospectus clearly states...

"We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future and may never achieve or maintain profitability."

More telling however is actual performance...

"We began operations in 2002 and for all of our history we have experienced net losses and negative cash flows from operations."

Here is the full paragraph from the prospectus.

Source: Roku Prospectus

The company has been around for 15 years and has yet to turn in a profit? I know what Shark Tank sharks would think of it.

Would anyone in their right mind operate a business for 15 years that has yet to be profitable, sinking good money after bad?

If it was your own money, would you? Probably not. But of course it is Silicon Valley where reality does not matter and where there are plenty of "angels" willing to take a gamble. After a while you need a bail out however to get the early guys out. For many companies that bail out comes in the form of the IPO.

Price/Sales

Yes, it is possible that one day if the business "stars" align and the business model changes, Roku may be profitable. So let's take a look at the more growth oriented valuation based on price to sales.

As per the NYU Stern School of Business, the average price to sales ratio for electronics companies is between 1.1x and 1.59x

Source: NYU Link

With the $14 IPO price which valued the company at $1.3 billion placed the price to sales ratio at over 3.29x revenue.

A 1.59x multiple would imply a price of $6.76 before any more dilution from the future stock options under equity incentive plans which may add another 69 million shares at prices ranging from $4.45 to $14.

OK, not an electronics company?

Media/broadcasting? 1.58x multiple.

Advertising? 1.12x

Here is the problem... even at the current (at time of writing) $21.71 per share, the company is valued at $2.04 billion or a price to sales ratio of 5x.

Just Another GoPro/FitBit

The investment world was starved for a successful tech IPO and Roku had to be it.

Remember the hype around GoPro? Everyone was going to go out and buy a GoPro camera.

Smart investors were questioning the mind blowing valuations, especially as it was a hardware company.

IPO bulls then came out and stated that GoPro was a media company and should be valued as such.

When GoPro came to market they had revenues of more than $1 billion and were actually profitable, earning about $50 million.

After the IPO the media went absurd with valuations and hype. "Anyone" who had not yet had a personal camera went out to buy one, causing revenues to nearly double and then everyone stopped caring.

Up to nearly $90 and then down to $11. I was lucky to buy into the IPO and ride it up to $48 where I sold it, doubling my money. I did not however step in to short it.

What's the price to sales for GoPro today? 1.203.

How about Fitbit (FIT)?

I too have one of these sitting on my desk.

Fitbit also followed the GoPro IPO track.

It too was the talk of the town. Revenues increased from about $750 million until everyone had one. Just like GoPro, the company was actually profitable.

And then everyone came back to reality.

One again about a double from the IPO and then a straight shot down even as net income started stabilizing and revenues continued to increase. IPO hype? Absolutely!

Fitbit's price to sales?

How about .898?

Notice something? When FitBit came out its price/sales also were in the 4.5x range until it caught up to reality.

Bottom Line

Here is a reality check.

In the last 15 years Roku has yet to be profitable, nor does it expect to in the near future.

As we discussed in my previous articles Roku faces real legal issues and if it continues to grow those legal challenges will likely increase in frequency and severity.

Roku's hardware sales fell year over year for the first six months of 2017 versus 2016. Those pricing pressure will likely continue into the future.

Source: Roku Prospectus - S8

Roku is not likely to monetize the top sources of streaming on its players, Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime (AMZN), or Google's YouTube (GOOG)(GOOGL).

Roku is in far worse shape coming to market than GoPro or Fitbit were. Unlike Roku, GoPro and Fitbit were both somewhat profitable and had higher revenues. Even still, both IPOs became epic flops for shareholders who still owned shares.

Unlike GoPro and Fitbit, Roku has very little to no business moat. Competition is extremely widespread with two of its streaming partners competing directly with cheaper alternatives, the Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Sticks/Devices. There is further competition from Apple (AAPL).

Even though both GoPro and Fitbit are bigger companies in terms of product offerings and revenues, both are currently worth less than Roku (based on market cap).

So how about some price targets?

If we apply a 1x price to sales multiple for Roku, the midpoint of GoPro and Fitbit, we get a $4.25 price per share or a $400 million market cap.

If we want to be generous and assume Roku will double their revenues, we are still looking at a $8.50 price per share or an $800 million market cap.

Both of these numbers are significantly lower than the $14 IPO price or the $21.84 price per share the stock is currently at or the $25.38 per share where I went net short.

My initial target is $12 to $14 per share with an ultimate range of $4.50 to $8 per share before long.

We do have to keep in mind however that this is an IPO and underwriters have an interest in keeping the stock price up. Before long a few reports may come out stating that Roku is the next great device and that it is a steal.

Over time, this too shall pass.