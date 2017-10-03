Keeping An Eye On Clearside Biomedical

Introduction

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) IPO'd on June 3, 2016, at $7.06/share, with the stock rising to as high as $23.37/share in the following months. However, its 180-day lock-up period ended on November 29, 2016, followed within a week by a follow-on offering of 4M shares at $9/share, collectively triggering a nearly 60% fall in the stock price from $21.82/share to $9.00/share within a week and a half. Clearly, investors were waiting to sell and new investors/underwriters had a different idea of the company’s value; the stock has yet to recover since.

With its current stock price resting between $7 to $8 per share, we believe it may be appropriate to revisit Clearside in light of upcoming catalyst events, as well as more long-term growth potential of a robust pipeline.



Clearside’s 17-Square-Centimeter Space



The tissue of an eye is composed of three main layers: the retina, the choroid, and the sclera, with the retina facing the inside of the eye and the sclera facing the outside environment. Squeezing itself between these layers, Clearside declares “exclusive and proprietary access to 17 square centimeters in the eye: the suprachoroidal space (NYSE:SCS).” Anatomically speaking, the suprachoroidal space is not a proper layer, but is instead the potential space that exists between the choroid and the sclera. Clearside’s main proprietary value add is a microneedle that is able to inject drug directly into the SCS.



Let’s take a step back to understand why this might be important. Traditionally, retinal disease have been treated by intravitreal injection, meaning that the drug is injected directly into the vitreous space of the eye - the gel that makes up most of the space inside the eye. This type of delivery is standard of care for certain drugs such as steroids, multi-kinase inhibitors, and gene therapies, but comes with its own limitations as well. Namely, because the injection involves drug delivery into the vitreous space inside the gel and cannot directly deliver to the tissue layer of the eye, we have drug exposure to all parts of the eye, including non-diseased sites throughout the retina and the lens/iris-ciliary body of the eye. What it boils down to is less specific drug delivery to disease sites and a potential for increased side effects.



With an SCS injection, Clearside hopes to minimize these side effects from intravitreal injection while improving efficacy of the drug at disease sites. Animal studies have shown SCS injection to be both a well-tolerated and feasible method to deliver a therapeutically adequate level of drug. One drug used in multiple pre-clinical studies is triamcinolone acetonide (TA), a corticosteroid.



Triamcinolone Acetonide: Old drug, New trick

Clearside’s lone drug in its pipeline is called CLS-TA, which is an application of their SCS injection technology for TA, an otherwise commonly used drug in ocular conditions. Macular edema (ME) is a condition where fluid builds up in the macula, a region of the retina, with potential to result in distorted vision. Anything that can damage the blood vessels in the retina to cause fluid leakage can cause ME. Though TA has not yet been established as a standard of care for ME, intravitreal TA has been increasingly used as a treatment.



With its patented technology safe until 2027, Clearside is developing CLS-TA in the clinic for three indications: ME associated with non-infectious uveitis, ME associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and diabetic macular edema (DME) - all common causes of ME.



Uveitis



Clearside’s most developed program is CLS-TA for ME associated with non-infectious uveitis, which is inflammation of the uvea, the layer of the eye between the retina and the sclera. Uveitis can be caused by infections, inflammatory disease, or an eye injury, and can lead to severe vision loss. Additionally, approximately 33% of patients with uveitis have macular edema at some point.



According to Clearside’s September 2017 investor presentation, the market for macular edema associated with uveitis is currently 210,000 eyes in the US. CLS-TA’s market capture, however, would be only a fraction of that when we take into account market penetration in the face of three existing treatments for this disease (periocular TA, Ozurdez, and intravitreal TA). Nevertheless, we view uveitis as a crucial first step for Clearside to begin generating revenue to support its development for RVO, which has a much larger market.



In January of 2016, Clearside reported on positive results for its Phase II trial (DOGWOOD). DOGWOOD was a dose-finding trial including cohorts on 4.0 and 0.8 mg doses of CLS-TA. The trial met its primary endpoint, showing in the 4.0 mg cohort a significant decrease in retinal thickness from baseline at both one month (135um decrease in thickness, p=0.0056) and two months (165um decrease in thickness, p=0.0017) post-injection with a mean baseline thickness of 526um. Additionally, DOGWOOD also reported improved visual acuity up to 6 months of follow-up. Note, however, that the sample size was quite small with an intent-to-treat population of 17 patients.



The 160 patient Phase III trial for ME associated with uveitis (PEACHTREE) has just completed accrual in August 2017. The trial design utilizes a primary endpoint of best corrected visual acuity at 6 months, comparing patients receiving CLS-TA every three months compared to sham injections. With the six month follow-up, anticipated top-line results in Q1 2018 make this Clearside’s next major catalyst.



If positive, these results from CLS-TA’s lead indication could set the stage for a much needed cash infusion. These results would also be the first step in validating Clearside’s overarching approach regarding the SCS. Most importantly, a success in this indication could provide Clearside runway for a much more lofty goal: RVO.



Retinal Vein Occlusion



ME associated with RVO is by far Clearside’s largest potential market among its three indications, with a US prevalence of about 2.2M. In short, RVO is a vascular disorder of the retina where blockage of the vein causes leakage of fluid and blood from the capillaries. If left untreated, ME in this setting can lead to blindness and other more severe ocular conditions. There are two main types of RVO: branch RVO (BRVO, ~80% of RVOs) and central RVO (CRVO, ~20% of RVOs). For both these subtypes of RVO, ME is the most common complication. About 50% of patients with BRVO develop macular edema, and a large majority of patients diagnosed with CRVO present with macular edema. Current treatments include Eylea, Lucentis, and off-label Avastin for first line treatment, and Ozurdex and intravitreal TA for second line treatment.



Assuming a conservative 50% of CRVO patients have ME, we estimate a population of 1.1M patients in the US that have ME associated with RVO. In short, the RVO indication is Clearside’s biggest potential upside, and the goal should be for the uveitis indication, which is furthest along the pipeline, to provide Clearside with the momentum to reach the RVO market.



So far, Clearside has presented positive Phase II data (TANZANITE) for ME associated with RVO, comparing patients receiving a single SCS injection of CLS-TA with Eylea with those receiving a sham injection with Eylea, a commonly used intravitreal anti-VEGF drug for ME. With an objective of reducing the number of intravitreal Eylea treatments, the combination arm achieved its primary endpoint, reporting 60% fewer required additional intravitreal Eylea injections in the combination arm versus the control arm (p=0.013). Additionally, secondary endpoints showed improved visual acuity and sustained clinical benefit in the combination arm. It is important to note, however, that the sample size was small (n=46), and the analyzed population was intent-to-treat.



Clearside is currently enrolling patients on a Phase III trial (SAPPHIRE) with an accrual goal of 460 patients. In this trial, the primary endpoint is improved visual acuity at 2 months. Patients in the combination arm will receive CLS-TA every 12 weeks, with one intravitreal Eylea injection at week 4, compared to monthly Eylea injections only in the control arm.

Diabetic Macular Edema



Finally, DME is Clearside’s third and youngest indication, and is essentially ME that develops from diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes mellitus that damages blood vessels in the retina. The market for this indication seems rather small, with 1.1M patients in the US with DME, and only 300K-900K with clinically significant macular edema that would warrant treatment. Additionally, there would be competition for market capture from current treatments such as anti-VEGF drugs (Eylea), steroids (Ozurdex, TA), and laser treatment.



Clearside has completed enrollment for its Phase I/II trial (HULK) in this indication, and expects to report preliminary data by the end of 2017. This trial measured safety and efficacy between treatment naive patients receiving a single combination injections of CLS-TA and Eylea, and treatment non-naive patients receiving just a single injection of CLS-TA. The sample size was 10 patients in each arm.



On July 11, 2017, Clearside randomized its first patient on a Phase II trial (TYBEE) for DME, and expects to report three-month preliminary data in H1 2018. The Phase II will measure best corrected visual acuity between patients receiving combination CLS-TA/Eylea and those receiving just Eylea.



With lofty ambitions for these three indications entrenched in clinical development, Clearside’s goals naturally lead investors to ask, “how much time do they have left to do all of this?”

Burn Rate and Other Risk Factors



Clearside’s costs have been ramping up in the past few years due to expansion of its clinical development pipeline, and the team anticipates continued growth of costs driven by the Phase III for RVO (SAPPHIRE), but offset by the completion of the Phase III for uveitis. Clearside has reported costs of $13.77M in Q2, with a 34.2% increase from $10.26M in operating costs in Q1 2017. The costs were driven largely by initiation of SAPPHIRE, which had its first patient enrolled on February 16, 2017.





If costs continue to increase per historical rates, Clearside’s current $66M would be able to sustain them only until a little after Q1 of next year. The 30.65% growth may be tapered when we take into account completion of the uveitis Phase III trial, but likely only slightly or perhaps not at all due to hand-off to the RVO Phase III trial. Thus, in the worst case scenario, $66M may be able to bring them a little further than Q1 of 2018, but likely not to the end of the year. As mentioned earlier, a success from the Phase III uveitis trial could bring in some more cash and time for Clearside. At the same time, however, management appears confident that their cash on hand, reported to be $66M as of June 30, 2017, will be enough to last through to Q4 of 2018.



If Clearside posts positive Phase III results for the uveitis indication in March 2017, it will be well-positioned for acquisition/partnership with a larger player or another round of financing to fund commercialization. Despite encouraging Phase II results, we must still consider the possibility, however small, that the Phase III results will come up short. This scenario would make cash even harder to come by, and, not surprisingly, spell out the beginning of the end for Clearside’s runway, as the RVO Phase III will take at least 2 years to complete, with no clear timeline for top-line results.



Another downstream risk to consider is that while the technology appears promising based on the data seen to date, clinical adoption of the proprietary injector may pose a downstream challenge to commercialization as physicians struggle to adopt a delivery mechanism they may be unfamiliar with or inadequately trained to use.



Conclusion



Phase II trials have reported encouraging evidence across primary and secondary endpoints without any red flags in two indications so far. If validated through its upcoming Phase III trial results in uveitis, Clearside’s proprietary delivery technology has the potential to generate a paradigm-shifting effect. For investors who are willing to bet on the science, CLSD may pay off handsomely within 1-2 years, after successful catalyst events fuels further financing or the potential of a deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.