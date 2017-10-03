Canadian Dollar Rally Over?

The Canadian dollar has been on a tear for the past four months. The smart money may be indicating this rally is about to end.

According to the CFTC's commitment of traders, commercial hedgers (smart money) are net short 96,830 contracts as of 09.26. Compared against the last two decades, these producers are positioning themselves in a bearish position. Earlier this year, I wrote that these investors were extremely bullish compared against the non-commercials. Sentiment in the loonie was extremely bearish at the time, and that quickly turned around starting in early June. Short sellers got squeezed and the currency rallied approximately 13% for three and a half months.

The non-commercials (dumb money) were net short 99,109 at the end of May. They aggressively shorted the Canadian dollar towards the top and got burned with the summer rally. Currently, they are net long 74,605 contracts. The irony again is that they are now net long while the currency has appreciated more than 10%.

Another important aspect to consider is the open interest. The open interest as of 09.19 was 299,169. A week later, the open interest decreased over 100K contracts to 181,913. The majority of individuals long are non-commercials, and that amount is 102,688. The commercials liquidated most of their longs, and the speculators are left holding the bag.

From a fundamental perspective, the Canadian currency rallied as the GDP showed signs of improvement in the economy. Q2 GDP is 4.5%, which beat analyst expectations of growth at 3.7%. Household spending and improvement in exports were the main reasons why the economy did well. With the stabilization of prices of oil and natural gas, the Canadian currency has caught a bid. Due to strong growth, the Canadian central bank raised their short-term interest rates twice this year. This was the first time they have raised rates in seven years.

Although the Canadian economy is still growing, it should be growing at a slower pace for Q3. Oil and automobile production stalled, and the housing market slowed down as well. Investors bought the currency as the economy improved. Now, these individuals may dump the loonie as the economy fails to increase more than Q2. The Canadian economy is expected to grow somewhere between 2 to 3 percent. The Central Bank of Canada will most likely hold off in raising their short-term interest rates for the time being.

Although the Canadian economy is improving, it may not grow like it did in Q2. This may be an excuse for sophisticated investors to dump the Canadian dollar for now.

