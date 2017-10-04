Bank Of America: Did You Miss The Boat?

What happened?

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is up 63% over the past 52 weeks, yet has gone nowhere over the past five months. Nevertheless, as we stated previously, the stock was under accumulation and poised for a major breakout. Well, the breakout has now occurred.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

I see this as a major buy signal for the stock. The impetus for the breakout was the rebirth of the reflation trade. The big money center banks stand to gain the most from President Trump’s pro-growth policies such tax reform and regulatory relief in my eyes. Furthermore, a major catalyst for the stock was the release of the 2017 qualitative CCAR results. This opened up the opportunity for the bank to return much more capital to shareholders over the coming years.

Dividend growth catalyst

Bank of America passed both the quantitative and qualitative CCAR reviews announced recently. Based on the results, I posit Bank of America is one of the best positioned banks to begin returning much more capital to shareholders over the coming years. The tremendous improvements to the balance sheet and solid current fundamentals will allow Bank of America to increase the dividend payout and share buyback programs substantially.

President Trump’s pro-growth plans

President Trump's pro-growth plan to bring about major regulatory reform and tax relief for the money center banks should be a major catalyst for capital appreciation. New dividend growth investors should start piling in over the coming months as they realize the tremendous total return potential that lies ahead for the stock. Furthermore, the stock is still trading at a discount to its peers and the industry.

Valuation review

Bank of America's stock has substantial upside based on its normalized P/E of 16.5 versus its peers trading at 19.5. This equates to an approximate 20% discount.

Source: scottrade.com

By a price to tangible book comparison, the stock has even more upside. Bank of America shares are trading at 1.4 times tangible book while its peers are trading at 2.1 times tangible book. This equates to substantial potential upside if the stock was to merely trade on par with its peers.

I say there is at least 30% upside is in the stock over the next 12 months. This makes the stock an excellent total return opportunity in my book. On top of this, CEO Brian Moynihan’s laser focus on returning capital to shareholders is reassuring.

Return of capital increases

The primary driver of share price appreciation going forward will be the increased return of capital to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend increases.

Over the first half of 2017 Bank of America more than doubled the amount of share repurchases and dividends to shareholders over the previous year. Furthermore, CEO Moynihan announced plans in June to deliver $17 billion in capital back to shareholders over the next 12 months through dividends and share repurchases. I like the sound of that. I expect the stock to continue to climb substantially over the next 12 months.

The Bottom Line

The rally will be underpinned by the return of capital to shareholders. What’s more, if Trump's pro-growth policies get approved, this will be a huge win for the bank as well. Banks typically pay the highest taxes of all corporations. I believe the risk/reward equation still favors long trades as the stock remains undervalued compared to its peers and the industry. Moynihan has dome a bang-up job getting the bank back on its feet.

Nonetheless, always layer into a full position over time to reduce risk. The market could see a significant selloff if some type of exogenous geopolitical event occurs. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours! Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think Bank of America is a buy at this level? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.