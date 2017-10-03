National American University Holdings, Inc. Receives An F

National American University Holdings, Inc. (NAUH) is the holding company for National American University (NAU). NAU is a for-profit university that offers residential and online classes. After the recent quarterly report, it is evident that the University is having financial difficulty due to lower revenues, high executive compensation, and massive numbers of students defaulting on their government approved loans. These items will lead to a lower stock price and the possible forced closing of the university.

Background & Control

NAU was originally opened as a specialized business school in Rapid City, South Dakota. In 1962, the school was acquired by Harold D. Buckingham and grew to include a more diverse offering of courses. The school expanded to include 35 campuses along with the development of online courses. The current ownership structure is quite complicated since NAU is a division of Dlorah, Inc. and Dlorah, Inc. was acquired by NAUH. Camden Learning, was also acquired by Dlorah, Inc., in a reverse merger and is the beneficial owner of 9.1% of NAUH. Robert D. Buckingham, Chairman of the Board of Directors, owns 56.4% of NAUH through the combination of the H&E Buckingham Limited Partnership and the Robert D. Buckingham Living Trust. Other major owners include T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc, 10.2% of class, along with Dr. Ronald L. Shape, President, CEO, and Director with 1.9% of class. In summary, the Buckingham family controls the university which is obvious from financial reports and compensation levels.

Student Cost Comparison

Course enrollment at NAU is declining and one of the reasons why, cost per credit, is perfectly clear. In fact, enrollment by credit hours has dropped drastically in recent years. In the Fall of 2012, enrollment by credit hour was 102,727 vs. projected Fall 2017 enrollment by credit hour of only 56,250. This is a reduction of over 45% in only 5 years' time. From the following graph readers can see that it is a trend instead of an outlier. Actual student enrollment has also decreased. NAU's enrollment declined from 9519 students as of May 31, 2015 to 8185 students as of the following year and then to 6707 students as of May 31, 2017.

Complete a certificate at NAU in accounting and you're looking at paying $25,000. That's because tuition at NAU is up to $1900 for the same courses that students can take at a local community college.

National American University

Undergraduate certificate in Accounting and Bookkeeping

Program Length: 65 weeks

Program Costs*

$25,000 for tuition and fees

$2,250 for books and supplies

$11,970 for off-campus room and board

*The amounts shown above include costs for the entire program, assuming normal time to completion.

Note that this information is subject to change.

As a comparison to a similar program at Houston Community College a student would be paying a fraction of the cost.

Houston Community College

Undergraduate certificate in Accounting, Certificate Level 1

Program Length: 44 weeks

Program Costs*

$2,623 for in-state tuition and fees

$6,075 for out-of-state tuition and fees

$2,116 for books and supplies

$5,800 for off-campus room and board

*The amounts shown above include costs for the entire program, assuming normal time to completion.

Note that this information is subject to change.

Tuition at Houston Community College for an equivalent credit course, 4.5 quarter credits at NAU vs. 3 semester credits at HCC, is only $208.50.

Financials

NAU has been combating their lower credit enrollment by doing what many for-profit companies do, they raise their prices. Nevertheless, revenues are still decreasing at an alarming rate. NAU even had to close campuses in both Weldon Spring, Missouri and Tigard, Oregon in March 2016. These closings may continue as more students at NAU are taking online courses instead of going to brick and mortar classes. In fact, online enrollment is reported as approximately 90% in 2017 which is up from 53% in 2012.

Lower revenue and high costs led to a loss for the quarter of $3.8 million and a net loss for the year ended May 31, 2017 of over $6.2 million. This exceeds the previous year's annual loss of $5.3 million and should be a major concern for current shareholders. Unfortunately, NAUH is completely controlled by the Buckingham family so the only thing smaller shareholders can do is sell their stock.

Executive Compensation & Stock Dividend

Even though revenue and enrollment are both significantly lower than in previous years, executive compensation is at unbelievable levels. This is what is possible when a company is completely controlled by a small group of people. In the case of NAUH, Dr. Ronald Shape, President and CEO, received a total of $657,267 in fiscal year 2016 and $798,307 in the previous fiscal year. Compare this to the average total compensation of the CEO of a multi-campus state college of only $215,685.

On top of the high executive compensation, NAUH pays a quarterly dividend of $0.045 which equals a current 9.38% forward yield annually. Normally, a company that loses millions a quarter would not pay a dividend but once again NAUH benefits a small group of highly compensated executives and owners.

Student Loan Defaults

The most frightening part of the story for stockholders is the possible closure of the university due to student loan defaults. The Federal government will no longer include NAU in the list of institutions allowed to receive Title IV funds if the default rate is greater than 30% over a 3-year period or above 40% for a 1-year period. As of Sept 2017, NAU received notice by the Department of Education that their 2014 defaults are 24.1% and they have been climbing significantly in recent years. NAU had an official cohort default rate of 20.6% in 2012 and that climbed to 23.4% in 2013. NAUH states in their quarterly report, "Exceeding the student loan default thresholds and losing eligibility to participate in Title IV programs would have a material effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations."

Summary

Investors and potential students should both stay away from NAUH. It is a company that has multiple financial problems on the horizon. Short-term it is being bled by the controlling owners by excessive compensation along with an inappropriate dividend. Long-term it is in jeopardy of being shut down by lower enrollments and/or higher student loan defaults.

