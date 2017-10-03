Potash Corp. Might Sell Its SQM Stake At The Best Possible Time

As I have stated in my previous article on Potash Corp. (POT), the company's shares continue to be supported by the increase in value of its stake in the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM). A recent report suggested that the sale process will begin this month. I expect that the sale of Potash Corp.'s 32% stake in SQM will bring further upside for the company's shares.

In my opinion, the most likely potential suitor for Potash Corp.'s stake in SQM comes from China. Back in July, Reuters reported that Chinese private equity firm GSR Capital was looking to buy a 20% stake in SQM. Later in August, Nissan sold its battery business to GSR Capital for approximately $1 billion. In the beginning of September, Potash Corp. and Agrium (AGU) updated investors that the ministry of commerce of China intended to condition the approval of Potash - Agrium merger on the divestment of certain Potash Corp.'s minority ownership interests. It is widely known that the Chinese government is pushing the development of the electric vehicle industry in its attempt to curb pollution in big cities. In my view, the above-mentioned facts and reports add well in one picture - a Chinese firm is set to buy Potash Corp.'s stake in SQM.

At current prices, Potash Corp's stake in SQM is valued at about $4.5 billion. Potash Corp. will likely receive several offers for its stake, so the sale will most likely come at a premium to the current market price. In my opinion, a 20% premium is certainly within reach. In this scenario, Potash Corp. will get $5.4 billion for its stake in SQM. As a reminder, Potash Corp.'s valuation as a whole is currently just above $16 billion. The realization of SQM stake will force the market to look at Potash Corp.'s valuation and shift it higher.

Many investors raised concerns that now is a bad time to sell SQM. I have an opposite opinion - now is a very good time to sell SQM. The stock has risen on a hype around electric vehicles. If Tesla's (TSLA) actual results (not the stock price action!) are any guide, electric vehicles production business has yet to live up to expectations. As you can see, for example, here, the world has plenty of lithium reserves and nothing indicates that we will run out of this material any time soon.

The run-up in SQM price caused a dramatic increase in its valuation. During the rally, no meaningful pullback occurred. A correction is long overdue, so Potash Corp. would be selling into a very strong market which may soon become a much weaker market. Selling SQM now will lead to securing a great price that may not be seen for years to come.

I believe that Potash Corp.'s sale of SQM will be perfectly timed and will likely achieve a healthy premium to the current stock market price. I expect that the market will adjust Potash Corp.'s valuation accordingly after the sale is completed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.