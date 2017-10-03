S&W Seed Has To Rebuild Its Growth Credibility

The potential is there for S&W to be a much larger, much more profitable company, but execution has to follow to lift the shares beyond the low-to-mid single-digits.

Small-cap growth stories rarely manage to avoid bumps in the road, but the bumps that S&W Seed (SANW) have hit have been larger than average, taking the shares down almost 40% since my article on the company back in October of 2016. In addition to some ongoing challenges in growing conditions, the company has seen serious destocking among major customers in Saudi Arabia and the resignation of its CEO, not to mention meaningful reductions in guidance and expectations.

S&W isn’t past a point of no return, but there’s a fair bit of debt on the balance sheet, not much likelihood of strong near-term cash flow, and a lot of variables that are outside of management’s control. This company could still generate $200 million or more in revenue within the next 10 years, but this is really only a story suitable for investors who can take on risks that are well above average.

Demand From The Desert Dries Up

One of the largest risk factors for S&W, significant reliance on customers/demand in Saudi Arabia, has risen up to bite the company. Saudi Arabia represented more than a quarter of the company’s revenue in FY 2016, but revenue from these customers plunged more than 50% in FY 2017. Throughout the year, management noted that its Saudi distributors were delaying purchases and destocking due to concerns about potential water restrictions for growers in the coming years. While this had been used as a negotiating tactic (if not outright ploy) in past years, the situation didn’t improve, and management’s guidance for fiscal 2018 doesn’t suggest a significant turnaround.

To be frank, this situation has me puzzled. On one hand, I suppose water restrictions in a desert country like Saudi Arabia make sense – fresh water is limited there and expensive to produce through desalination. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has been prioritizing more self-reliance/independence in food; the country has implemented import taxes on poultry to support domestic producers like Almarai, Fakieh, and Al-Watania, as well as on meat and dairy products. Saudi Arabia also has relatively limited facilities for handling significant waterborne feed imports, so I’m wondering how these dots all connect. I suppose (relatively) nearby countries like Egypt, Sudan, and Pakistan could grow more and ship it to Saudi Arabia, but right now, I don’t see how Saudi Arabia will generate the greater internal foodstuff production it wants if these water restrictions meaningfully cut back on the amount of alfalfa grown in the country (and the amount of seed purchased from S&W).

Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia wasn’t the only contributor to weaker results (just the largest). Sales in the U.S. were down 5% too, with a basically similar drop in sales through DowDuPont (DWDP). In fact, only two reporting areas (Mexico and Argentina) saw year-over-year growth, with sales in Sudan and Australia also down sharply (albeit neither is a major contributor to revenue).

How Many Balls Can Management Juggle?

Bulls can point to the fact that S&W isn’t just an alfalfa story. Management believes that sorghum and sunflowers could be a $30 million business in five years (these assets were acquired in the SV Genetics deal in 2016), and the businesses are similar to alfalfa in many respects – sorghum is a drought-tolerant crop grown primarily for livestock feed, and both sorghum and sunflowers are under-penetrated by proprietary (let alone genetically-modified) seed varieties relative to row crops like corn and soy. All told, these are market opportunities (sorghum and sunflowers) worth around $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion against $600M to $750M or so for alfalfa.

In addition, management is not giving up on opportunities in stevia. While management’s interest in this category has seemed to ebb and flow over the years, the company has developed new (and patented) varieties with higher levels of rebaudioside A (one of the glycosides that gives stevia its sweetness). The company has an R&D collaboration with an unnamed consumer products company to work with them on proprietary stevia compounds, so this may yet be something of long-term risk-free (or at least low-risk) call option for the company. That said, I have never been very bullish on the prospects for stevia development/production making a meaningful contribution here and that remains the case. Stevia is not easy to grow and harvest profitability and it is not so easy to incorporate into food and beverages (to some people, it has a distinct and unpleasant bitter aftertaste). What’s more, consumer product companies can take a punishingly long time to test new ingredients before adopting them in meaningful quantities.

All told, I’m a little concerned as to whether S&W can execute on all of these opportunities. Keep in mind, the story here was supposed to be one where the company drove increasing adoption of proprietary seed on the basis of demonstrated benefits in yield, while also introducing new varieties with better salt or drought tolerance. The company was also going to leverage a large deal with DuPont (from 2014) to expand its U.S. presence and move into dormant varieties (which dominate the U.S. alfalfa market), while also moving forward on GM and gene-edited varieties.

While U.S. sales have indeed expanded greatly since the DuPont deal (from less than $10M in FY 2014 to over $40M last year), how transformative has it truly been? Gross margin is only a little better, operating income is lower, and EBITDA hasn’t really gone anywhere. I have to wonder, then, whether the resignation of the now-former CEO this summer was due in part to that lack of progress. Along those lines, while the new CEO has strong credentials and relevant experience, I am concerned that S&W may be trying to do too many different things.

The Opportunity

Management’s guidance for FY18 calls for only modest growth at best – the midpoint works out to about 3% revenue growth, though adjusted EBITDA would be up more than a third if that guidance is reached. I still believe that many of the underlying drivers for S&W are valid – dairy prices have been improving, and that should support demand for alfalfa and interest in newer, better varieties. Likewise, I believe introducing new technology-driven alfalfa varieties can drive growth, as can ongoing penetration of the U.S. market.

My long-term revenue growth rate falls to about 10% with this latest round of revisions, but there’s still the potential for S&W’s revenue to top $200M (and maybe even $250M) within a decade if the alfalfa story starts progressing and if sorghum and sunflowers kick in some meaningful contributions. Stevia, too, could be a positive contributor – I don’t think it will happen, but I could certainly be wrong about that.

On the margin side, there’s definitely some work to do. Gross margins are improving as the company sees a better mix of proprietary seeds and as it takes advantage of the opportunity to grower higher-priced varieties in lower-cost areas (California varieties sell for more, but it’s cheaper to grow them in Australia). Even so, SG&A expenses have been running a little high. I still think mid-single-digit to “mid-high” (whatever you call numbers between “7” and “8”) cash flow margins are possible, supporting double-digit annualized long-term cash flow growth.

The Bottom Line

In terms of fair value, though, my targets are much lower as my near-term FCF and EBITDA estimates have fallen significantly. A short-term value range of $3.65 to $4.00 is arguably fair today, though I’d note that the shares trade at an EV/revenue multiple below what other up-and-coming seed/ag tech companies have traded at in the past at similar points in their life cycle (similar revenue, etc.).

What that means to me is that this could be one of those “buy the dip” opportunities that always look so appealing five or 10 years later; small-cap growth stories often stumble, and even companies like Monsanto (MON) had their challenges and weak periods when they were small. But just because some small-caps stumble and go on to greatness, that doesn’t mean that they all do. I believe S&W still has a chance to redeem itself, and I believe it is targeting appealing markets with little sophisticated competition, but this is really only a suitable stock for investors who can take on the above-average risks. Aggressive investors would appear to have a chance to buy below fair value today, but more cautious investors may want to wait for real evidence of a return to revenue growth first.

