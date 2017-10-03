Johnson & Johnson: Best of Breed in Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson is clearly the best of breed in the healthcare sector, and worth a look at its current valuation for those with a long-term horizon.

As detailed below, Johnson & Johnson tops its peers in nearly every financial metric I use to analyze DGI stocks.

This article will analyze Johnson & Johnson's stock against some of its biggest peers in the healthcare industry, including Merck, Pfizer, Bristol Myers, AbbVie, and Elli Lilly.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is considered by many to be one of the best long-term stocks, due to its consistent high performance throughout many decades of both price and dividend growth. This is particularly true for investors, like myself, focused on consistent dividend growth. In fact, Johnson & Johnson is one of the few Dividend Kings, having increased its dividend every year for over 55 years.

Overview of Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a massive holding company that conducts business through operating companies virtually all over the world. These operating companies conduct research and development, manufacture, and sell a broad range of products in the health care field.

According to Johnson & Johnson's website, its operating companies operate in three separate segments or categories: Consumer Products, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical Products.

For JNJ, the largest source of revenue (60%) comes from its pharmaceutical segment. This article, therefore, will examine how JNJ's performance stacks up to the other big healthcare stocks, namely Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV), and Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Competitors in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The stocks named above are some of the other big players in the healthcare industry. Generally, these stocks make their money in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a broad line of proprietary pharmaceutical products (ABBV, LLY), vaccines (PFE, MRK) and/or sale of biopharmaceutical products ((NYSE:BMY)). Therefore, they compete against Johnson & Johnson in the pharmaceutical space. However, it should be noted that Johnson & Johnson has a more diversified business than its pharma counterparts. For example, Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Products division includes sales in all the brand name products that everybody recognizes, such as: Tylenol, Motrin, baby lotion and power, and even brand name Band-Aids.

How I Like to Measure Stocks for Long Term Dividend Growth

I launched my portfolio of dividend growth stocks in September 2017. My investment goal is to replace my paycheck with dividends over a 25 year period. I pick my own stocks based on select investment criteria, and use the Robinhood app so that I can trade without incurring any broker fees. You can read about my stock criteria and all my individual holdings here. Johnson & Johnson is one of the original 5 stocks added to my portfolio. In deciding what stocks to invest in, I am looking for "great" companies that have the following qualities:

Consistent upward trend of total revenue and net income over the last 5-10 years;

History of solid stock buybacks over the past 5-10 years;

Market competitive advantage, or "moat;"

Debt to Equity Ratio less than 1.0 (with exceptions for certain industries);

Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) consistently greater than 10%;

Solid history of dividend increases, using David Fish's CCC list as a guide. Since the portfolio should be averaging 7.5% dividend growth per year, I look for stocks that have historically been able to do this;

Payout ratio of 60% or less (with exceptions for REITS); and

Price to Earnings or P/E ratio under 23, with exceptions based on industry as well as other factors.

How Does Johnson & Johnson Compare to its Competitors?

Anytime I'm looking to invest in a particular stock, I like to see how it compares to its peers in the same industry. Below is a table summarizing how Johnson & Johnson stacks up against some of its competitors in healthcare-pharma, based on much of the criteria mentioned above. As detailed below, it is clear Johnson & Johnson emerges as the winner when compared to its peers.

Note: the first column of the table shows the stock criteria I will be using to compare the healthcare stocks, and the next column provides the general standards I use for my personal DGI portfolio. For revenue and net income growth, I tend to look for consistency over the past 5-10 years, but I do not provide any particular growth number.

Chart Showing Stock Criteria For Long Term Dividend Growth Investment Stocks

Criteria Portfolio Standards JNJ PFE MRK BMY ABBV LLY ROE > 10% 23.37% 13.65% 12.28% 30.96% 113% 17.02% ROIC > 10% 17.86% 7.63% 6.21% 20.91% 17.26% 11.95% D/E Ratio < 1 0.38 0.59 0.55 0.47 5.63 0.70 Payout Ratio < 60% 53.11% 104.27% 131.2% 57.73% 64.73% 79.06% P/E < 22 22 26.15 34.61 23.18 21.83 37.5 Yield 2.52% 3.53% 2.94% 2.45% 2.56% 2.43% 3 Yr. Dividend Growth Rate > 7.5% 6.96% 7.29% 2.41% 2.94% 16% 1.83% 5 Yr. Dividend Growth Rate > 7.5% 7.17% 7.93% 2.76% 2.93% _____ 1.09% Consecutive Years Dividend Increases > 7 55 7 5 7 44 2 5 Yr. Revenue Growth 2.03% -2.85% -3.69% -1.77% 8.01% 21.22% 5 Yr. Net Income Growth 11.33% -6.34% -8.93% 3.74% 11.53% 3.16%

Source: information comes from Seeking Alpha and Morningstar; author created table

Return on Equity, Return on Investment Capital, and the Competitive Advantage

Return on Equity tells us how much net income is generated based on shareholder equity. In short, Return on Equity measures a corporation's profitability. High ROE numbers (consistently above 10%) also tend to show that a company in fact has a competitive advantage in the market.

Because companies can manipulate ROE, I find looking at the Return on Invested Capital to be the best metric to measure a company's profitability and competitive advantage.

Here, the chart above shows that all the companies show good ROE numbers, well above ten percent. The numbers from AbbVie are outstanding, particularly its ROE showing of 113%. ROIC, however, paints a different picture for both Pfizer and Merck, as both companies post ROIC numbers below 10%.

Best in ROE/ROIC Category:

ABBV

Other stocks showing positive Return on Equity and Invested Capital:

JNJ, BMY, LLY

Weak performance in ROIC:

PFE, MRK

Debt and Free Cash Flow

The debt to equity ratio (D/E) is used to calculate a company's debts in relation to its shareholder equity. Debt, while not always a bad thing, can kill profits if too much cash needs to be expended to keep up with debt payments, particularly in economic downturns. A Debt to Equity Ratio under 1 generally means that the company is not using a lot of debt to finance the company, which bodes well for a company in just about any market.

As shown above, most of the companies I examined show a healthy Debt to Equity ratio that is much less than one. AbbVie, however, shows a very high D/E of 5.63.

Looking further into ABBV's balance sheet, the company clearly needs to tackle its enormous debt issues.

Balance Sheet- ABBV

Total Cash 7.20B Total Cash Per Share 4.52 Total Debt 37.23B Total Debt to Equity 619.68 Short Term Debt 3.42B Long Term Debt 33.81B

While AbbVie's Total Cash is more than double its short term debt, I don't like that the long term debt is quadruple the size of its cash. What is even more worrisome is that, during the year 2015, AbbVie's free cash flow was only around $3 Billion, which is less than its current amount of short term debt.

ABBV Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

A stock with a "good" free cash flow chart shows slow and steady gains in cash accumulation. A steady rise in cash flow allows a company to use the accumulated cash to invest in its business; or, pay to shareholders in the form of dividends. That is clearly not the case with AbbVie, shown in the graph above, as the free cash numbers are all over the board, and dipped dramatically as recently as 2015.

Overall, while Johnson & Johnson's peers show good D/E ratios of under 1, no other stock showed a rate near as low as Johnson & Johnson, at 0.38. Further, AbbVie appears to have a significant debt issue, warranting further research for any investor looking to invest in the stock.

Best in Debt/Equity Category:

JNJ

Other stocks showing positive Debt to Equity:

BMY, LLY, PFE, MRK

Weak performance:

ABBV

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends to shareholders. This metric is used to determine the sustainability of a company's dividend payments. For example, if a company has a payout ratio above 100%, this means the company is paying out more in dividends than it makes in net income. Depending on a company's industry, a payout ratio consistently less than 60% bodes well for future dividend growth, as it leaves the company with plenty of room to both pay dividends and have capital left over to reinvest in the business.

Using the comparison chart at the beginning of this article, we can see that only Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers have payout ratios of less than 60%.

Best in Category:

JNJ

Other stocks showing sustainable payout ratio:

BMY

Weak performance:

ABBV, PFE, MRK, LLY

Dividends

The most important metrics when analyzing a dividend, in my opinion, are consistency and growth percentage. Here, Johnson & Johnson's 55 consecutive years of dividend growth dwarfs all other competitors. However, AbbVie also has a very respectable streak of 44 years of consistent dividend increases. All other peers are relative newbies, and many dividend growth investors would be wise to wait for several more years to see if these companies can continue consistently increasing their dividends, through good markets and bad.

As for AbbVie, its 3 year dividend growth of over 16% is very impressive. Johnson & Johnson's recent historical rate is much lower, hovering around 7%. However, JNJ's 7% recent averages are still well ahead of current inflation levels, and can thus still provide great growth over the long-term.

Best in Dividend Category:

JNJ

Other stocks showing Good Dividend Numbers:

ABBV

Weak performance:

BMY, PFE, MRK, LLY

Revenue and Net Income Growth

Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie are the only companies showing solid Revenue and Net Income growth over the past 5-10 years, as each show 5 year net income growth of over 10%. To get a further look at the performance of JNJ and ABBV, I will look into how their bottom lines (net income) have fared over the past 10 years.

Below is a look at the 10 year Net Income growth for JNJ and ABBV.

10 Year Net Income Growth For JNJ:

JNJ Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

For JNJ, Net income dipped around the year 2012, but the 10 year trend is consistently upwards.

10 Year Net Income Growth for ABBV:

ABBV Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Here, AbbVie's Net Income growth over the past 10 years is clearly less consistent than for JNJ. There is a much greater dip from the previous top in 2013 through 2015. While the overall trend is upwards, I like JNJ's consistency a lot more.

Valuation

After looking at the metrics to see if the companies may be good investments, I typically use Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E) to see if the stock is presently a good value. Here, both Johnson & Johnson are priced ahead of the pack and competitively with each other, with each trading around 22 times earnings. Of course, defensive investors often wait to purchase stocks until they trade around 15 times earnings. Clearly then, the defensive investors will need to wait for a significant pullback, likely in the form of a substantial market decline, prior to investing in either JNJ or any of the other major healthcare stocks.

Best in Terms of Valuation:

JNJ, ABBV

Conclusion

Johnson and Johnson is clearly the best of breed for healthcare stocks. This is based on its clean balance sheet and earnings consistency, dividend performance over the last half century, and current valuation at just 22 times earnings. Any DGI investor should give this stock a long look. Also, I believe AbbVie is another interesting name in the healthcare sector, though I would not seriously consider investing unless and until the company begins showing more consistency in paying down its debts and generating more free cash flow on a year to year basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.