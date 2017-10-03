Getting A 6% Kick Out Of My GlaxoSmithKline Investment

I remember buying GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) back in early 2016 for around $41. The price has been pretty flat since then but because of the fat yield I've made about 6% on my money. I'm revisiting the investment right now. Should I buy more, hold or sell? If I do sell, what price gives me the return I want?

The current P/E sits below 15. The "normal" P/E over 20 years is about 17, over 15 years its above 15, over 10 years it's below 15, and over the last five years it's about 16. In short, the P/E ratio has pretty much been range bound between 15 and 17. Right now, it's at the bottom end of that limited range.

GSK's profits aren't especially interesting and management admits weakness:

The reality is longer term performance has been weaker than we all would have like. Although recent new product momentum has been better sales growth on a longer term basis has been limited due to some slow start or missed launches the reducing contributions of profit and cash flows from our largest products Seretide/Advair and insufficient R&D output to compensate and supply issues have also been a clear factor. All of this is clearly reflected in our long-term TSR performance, which has been uncompetitive when viewed against our peers.

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Call Transcript

The frustration here is that from 1986 through 1999 you would have enjoyed 20% annual gains. But, from 2001 through today, you would have started with a share price of about $56 but then today you'd be at about $41 per share.

There have been some chances to sell at $57 or $58 but not much more. Even worse, again looking at the period from 2001 through today, your total annual rate of return would have been less than 2%.

The share price growth has been negative and the only chance to "win" has been the dividend. In short, this hasn't been a turnaround story. But perhaps GSK price needs to catch up with the earnings? The answer is "nope!" and there's a valuable lesson here about the flavors of stagnation.

Not All Stagnation Is Created Equal

I do want to point out something important. There's been stagnation at GSK. Bu not all stagnation is the same. You only need to look at Johnson & Johnson's price stagnation in relation to earnings growth:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In 2007, the price was around $60 and then into 2011 and 2012 the price was limping along at about $65. However, earnings kept going up from $4.15 to $5. Then, of course, in 2012, share price started to catch up with earnings.

Personally, I like this story. I'll take a lower share price so that I can buy more with fresh capital and with dividend reinvestment. Eventually, share price will catch up to earnings. The market eventually notices cash pumping machines.

Now, how about GSK?

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

GSK is a hot mess compared to JNJ. Share price is obviously up and down, but earnings also are up and down. This is bumpy and ugly stagnation. When the price stagnates that's fine if earnings moved up and up. But, that's just not the case here. Earnings are on a roller coaster. I messed up when I invested in GSK because I ignored this flip flop, up and down.

Furthermore, as a result of GSK's dividend policy (and being European), you can see the rough ride. This chart says it all:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Dividends went from $1.13 to well over $2, then back down again, then up again, then down again. You get the picture. If performance was rising, then this would be perfectly acceptable because overall you'd be gaining, like the man with the yo yo walking up the stairs.

The American stock market is similar to watching a person walk up the stairs with a yo yo. People focus on the yo yo going up and down, while the real story is the consistent movement of the person up the stairs.

Quote: Tom Lewis

With GSK, it doesn't matter if you watch the yo yo, the earnings, the dividends, the payout ratio... it's all the same. It's a hot mess. That said, the dividend is over 5% and that gets so much attention in this yield starved environment. Again, I admit it, the yield blinded me.

Here's What I'm Doing

I admit that I got sucked into the GSK yield. I do pay attention to the rearview mirror a bit. However, I strongly prefer to look through the windshield. I want be rational about the future. There is some hope with the growth projections - over 6% as you can see below.

My cost basis is about $41 so my money is even with GSK right now, as I mentioned previously. It wasn't a bad buy but it wasn't a great buy. GSK is far less than 1% of my portfolio and therefore it's much more of a "watch" position than anything. I can sit and wait and collect the fat dividend.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

If I can believe the analysts (although there are only a few), and we get just a little bit of growth (6% or more) and maintain the P/E, or maybe squeeze just a little more, we could be seeing a total annual rate of return of over 10%. We might even see 11-12%. This gets me excited about a "kicker" by waiting for some growth to materialize.

The S&P credit rating is A+ so we're safe there too. We've got a huge market cap, and it's very unlikely GSK will collapse. The point is, I'm not desperate to sell. I'm willing to give them a bit more time.

Even better, GSK can perhaps catch some animal spirits and reach into the upper end of its P/E to right around 17 or higher. Yes, with some P/E expansion and some luck, we could be seeing a total annual rate of return of between 12% and 13%. Again, GSK isn't a "dead" business whatsoever. It's just flat right now.

Waiting for My 6% Kicker

To wrap things up, I'm not feeling great about my original investment. I admit to being pulled into GSK due to the yield. I was "parking money" at the time and reaching a bit for yield. I ignored the bumpy past. Lucky for me, it's had a small impact on my portfolio. At the same time, I don't love it or hate it.

I'm going to hold my GSK and see how things roll for the next few quarters. If we hit $50 in the next 6-9 months, I'm probably going to sell half or even all of my GSK. Here's why: With the 5% dividend, if I sell above $49 before the end of 2018, then I'll enjoy a nice annual ROR "kicker" of at least 6%. To stretch things out a bit, I determined that selling at $49 on 12/31/2018 would still generate an ROR of about 12% which is fine. I'll be happy with that extra 6-7% on top of the dividend for holding a bit longer.