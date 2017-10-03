Crude Oil Has Likely Peaked In This Short-Term Cycle: Expect A Reset Lower Over The Next Few Weeks

The mini-reflation wave launched by improving global and US outlook two months ago is beginning to lose steam, as US/global growth aspects dim in Q3-Q4. A brief downcycle for risk assets due is until late Oct-mid-November. A Christmas rally looms on better H1 2018 prospects.

US product demand cycle had already tipped over -- US gasoline and fuel prices have been collapsing, US 321 crack spreads leading the way. This impacts the Brent-WTI spread.

There`s plethora of evidence that crude oil/product prices are/were due for short-term reset lower (a few weeks) -- oil price likely peaked last week, confirmed by further losses this week.

I have been showing various iteration of the following, subsequent charts in the past several articles published at my Seeking Alpha blog (go here). The chart immediately below shows the simple difference between global supply and global demand (in actual barrels) which were then linearly regressed, along with supply and demand data, as well as the weekly decomposition of Brent oil prices. The idea was to look for commonality in the inflection points, then plot the data together accordingly, to see if the relationships between the variables can explain the recent behavior of the oil price. The immediate impression taken from the chart below is that global oil supply-demand data are cyclical and mean-revert; and oil price should, too.

Indeed, this procedure can explain a large part of the recent change in Brent oil price -- but it is too much to expect that a simple set of models like those shown here will collectively capture the full complexity of the global oil price. But my hope is that the simple tools presented here can help guide you in making your investment decisions.

As an extra treat, I added what I call a "directional price impulse", an indexed metric which is part quantitative and part judgment. This is not its final form, just a "proof of concept," so use this incomplete tool with extreme caution. Eventually, I intend (I hope!) to provide a price scale to the data being spewed by the dynamic of the oil fundamentals, and this tool may eventually be it, but a lot of work needs to be done before that happens.

Lower oil prices are expected due to fundamental reasons, mostly linked to weakening global demand-supply dynamic:

Global supply-demand:

US supply-demand:

Jawboning manipulation from OPEC-NOPEC starting to lose its kick:

Reason: Global and Country oil productions are going to resume for the rest of the year. More specifically, OPEC, KSA, US outputs are rising -- once Russia lifts the bar -- we`ve been suckered in. Looks like the OPEC and NOPEC principals have been speaking out of both sides of their collective mouths. And of course, the DPR region producers are salivating at the prospect of increased production at current higher prices, and the bigger year-end bonuses that brings -- I speak in general terms here, but history backs me up.

US product demand cycle had already tipped over -- gasoline and fuel prices have been collapsing, crack spreads leading the way.

Gasoline and product cycles have peaked . . .

. . . gasoline and product prices are collapsing. The product universe is important because consumers do not buy crude oil -- they buy products. And where the products price go, oil price will eventually have to go there as well, even if it is dragged screaming and kicking in the process.

This relationship is one reason why we believe eventually (with a short lag) oil prices will go the way of gasoline prices (down) (chart below) . . .

. . . the other reason is the reaction function of crack spreads to CO&LFuels inventory net withdrawals. Oil product prices respond to changes in crack spreads faster than oil prices do (see chart below):

Moreover, there is no deficit in gasoline supplies. This year`s gasoline inventories had been just slightly lower than last year (a very special year), and could rise (post-Harvey and Irma) from here and remain higher than those of the last ten years. Not much source of support for oil prices there (see chart below).

There are other side, but important, factors in the forthcoming oil price take down:

US crude oil inventory drawdowns have already hit their seasonal lows -- inventories are going to build from here until early spring (see chart below):

Also, there is a distinct seasonality in the variance between global supply and demand. Supply variance strengthens (more supply) into Oct-Nov (M10 - M11) then weakens (less supply) into Feb (M2). That happens almost every year -- the oil business is highly seasonal in many aspects. Understand the cadence and it will help you to NOT get into trouble (see chart below).

Finally, it is important to understand all of the above because in the end, not many of us invest in crude oil or in products. Most of us, by a long shot, invest in the equities of energy-related companies, i.e., US-based energy companies.

That is why I spend very little time in discussing US fundamental oil data. Arguments about US-based oil data are not exactly trivial, but sometimes the debate comes close to being the modern equivalent of the medieval past time of arguing about how many angels can dance at the head of a pin.

Sometimes having a clear-cut perspective helps -- US oil fundamentals hardly move the needle in global oil schematics, except as an on-and-off marginal producer (but not as a "swing" producer).

I can understand some people`s passion about the DPR and tight oil, but that won`t change the fact that US oil data cannot change much an oil price trend that has been set-off or motivated by global supply-demand imperatives.

There is another reason, and it has something to do with the co-movement ("correlation" if you may) of E&P equities and oil fundamental data. US supply-demand dynamics, one would surmise, should be the prime mover of E&P equities (represented here by Continental Resources, CLR, as proxy). But no -- the "correlation" is good, but no cigars.

However, if we use GLOBAL supply-dynamics, the "correlation" rises to a new level (see chart below). The conclusion: US E&P companies hew closer to global supply-demand trends than they do US oil data series. You will likely have more success trading US E&P equities using global oil data vs. US data. I had, thank you very much, so now I don`t waste much time agonizing about the discrepancies between what Permian producers say and what or how that same item eventually appears in the EIA data set. For what I do the oil data analyses for -- which is to make money on the energy equities (with a little side bet on energy futures) -- focusing on the global data is sufficient. I may dabble on US data issues once in a while, but it is usually an academic exercise, and is not crucial in my decision-making process.

I am not trying to tick-off US oil data proponents, so kindly do not fire-bomb me with incendiary comments -- I am just trying to share what works for me -- and it so happens that US data does not play a large part in it. If US data works for you, well and good -- show us how it is done, and a lot of readers (including myself) will be happy.

The E&P Model based on global oil supply-demand fundamentals will look like this on full-flight:

The mini-reflation wave launched by improving global and US outlook two months ago is beginning to lose steam:

An instrument that responds to macro developments, like crude oil, should have strong co-movements with other risk assets. And this is generally true. Over time, as stock indexes rise, bond yields rise in concert, USD/Yen and the USD TWI follow higher in their heels -- crude oil takes a similar route, and should rise as well. The same is true when risk assets go the other way. There has been a mini-reflation in the past few weeks, which should continue a little longer - the SPX should rise a little further (close to 2550?). WTI oil has likely peaked in the current very short-term cycle. We expect a hiccup from the US quarterly GDP due to the recent disasters, which the Citi Economic Surprise Index has been flagging, alongside a brief weakness in the WTI.

So the next risk-off stage could be brief - I expect it to end sometime in November 2017. The implications include WTI oil falling back to the lower $40s. The trigger for a pervasive reset like the one outlined above could come from growth issues. The Atlanta Fed GDPNowcast forecast for Q3 started strong at circa 4.% sometime in early August, but slowly, the forecast numbers gravitated lower and is now at just above 2.6%. With the twin hurricanes recently devastating a wide swath of the US southern states, as we said earlier, we should be ready for worse numbers. The growth slowdown could carry over towards the end of November, and that is when we expect the risk-off phase to end. A new reflation wave should ensue.

The prime mover for continued global and US growth well being may come from global manufacturing, proxied by PMIs. Clearly, the global PMI has seen its best during Q1 2017. G7 and OECD manufacturing are also rolling over following the global PMI`s lead. But the US PMI is still rising, playing catch up. US and global PMI could stay at expansion levels for a while -- that is why we expect risk assets to perform well during and until H1 2018.



And Chinese oil imports follow in the wake of Chinese activity, which in large part, correspond to the tandem of China`s fiscal budget, and the subsequent cascade into Total Social Financing -- a better measure of the country`s money supply deployment. We expect the on-off Chinese fiscal policy to still provide support for oil imports, perhaps until mid-2018

China oil imports (measured by volume)

China imports (measured by value, in CNY)

A trough for risk assets in November will therefore be just in time, which is fine for us, as we expect the traditional Christmas rally in risk assets to make its appearance again this year. The Christmas rally could extend to at least late Q1 2018, or even to the mid-2018 -- the chart above seems to provide/confirm that wherewithal. Then we reassess the outlook for the economic situation for the next few quarter from there, with an eye on mid-2018. Judging from what we are seeing initially from our long-range indicators, there may not be a happy story thereafter -- but that will be another story for another time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Addendum: I have no current positions in energy risk assets but I intend to accumulate a significant (relative to its size) stake in my personal portfolio, if oil and product prices decline to levels which I deem attractive. -- even if that opportunity appears within the next 72 hours. I am looking for a substantial upside movement and appreciation in energy risk assets over the next few months.