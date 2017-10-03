Will Berkshire Hathaway Acquire General Mills?

It has been a while since Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) made a major acquisition. As a result, its cash pile has steadily grown and has thus recently exceeded the $100 B threshold. Therefore, it is only natural to wonder what the next takeover target of Warren Buffett will be. While the market is at an all-time high, with most stocks fully valued or overvalued, General Mills (GIS) is an outlier, as it is one of the extremely few stalwarts that has a reasonable valuation. Therefore, in this article I will analyze whether Berkshire is likely to acquire General Mills, either on its own or, more likely, via its major holding, Kraft Heinz (KHC).

First of all, Kraft Heinz attempted to acquire Unilever (UL) in the beginning of the year but its attempt failed. Since then, there have been plenty of rumors for the next takeover target of Kraft Heinz. The list of candidates includes some stalwarts of the food & beverage category, such as Pepsico (PEP), Mondelez (MDLZ) and General Mills. For instance, General Mills enjoyed a rumor rally five months ago, though the rumor has not proven correct so far.

Given the growing cash pile of Berkshire and the overvalued status of the market, it is a real challenge to Buffett to pinpoint an attractively valued takeover target. General Mills is the only stalwart in the food industry that is reasonably valued at the moment. More precisely, it is currently trading at a trailing P/E=17, as opposed to most stalwarts, such as Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsico and Mondelez, which are trading at P/E ratios above 20. As Buffett is obsessed about valuation, General Mills seems to have a strong advantage over its peers as a potential takeover candidate.

In addition, if it is acquired by Kraft Heinz, it will offer significant synergies to the resultant conglomerate. For instance, there will be great savings in labor costs and even greater savings in the supply chain. Therefore, the expected synergies would make this deal even more appealing.

It is also worth noting that Buffett always puts a great emphasis on the performance record of a company. While past results do not guarantee future success, the Oracle puts great emphasis on the consistency of performance. General Mills certainly meets this criterion, as it has a remarkably consistent performance. To be sure, it has managed to avoid cutting its dividend for 117 consecutive years. This degree of consistency is certainly appealing to Buffett, as it greatly reduces the risk of an investment in the company.

On the other hand, Buffett also focuses on companies with a wide moat. And while General Mills used to have a wide moat thanks to its great innovation, its moat has been narrowing in recent years. While the market share of private-label products in the categories of General Mills is only about half of their share in the other categories, private-label products still exert pressure on the margins of the stalwart. Moreover, there has been increasing pressure from large retailers on their suppliers for reduced prices. Furthermore, there are now numerous products in the shelves of supermarkets in each category and hence competition has become fiercest than ever. Consequently, the gross margin of General Mills has notably declined in the last six years, from 40.0% in 2011 to 35.2% this year, while it is extremely hard for the market leader to increase its market share. Therefore, the moat of the company has been shrinking and its growth prospects remain uncertain.

It is worth noting that the management of the company has repeatedly emphasized the size of the overall market of each category it operates in. The management has done so in order to provide highly optimistic growth prospects and ensure the shareholders that the company can grow after many years of mediocre performance. For instance, the total market of cereals is worth $23 B while the market of ice cream is worth $64 B. However, as the lackluster performance of the company has shown in recent years, the growth of the company has nothing to do with the above impressive figures. This attempt of the management to embellish the growth prospects certainly does not bode well for the outlook of the company.

Finally, it is critical to note that Buffett never considers investing in turnarounds. He is one of the most averse people on earth regarding turnarounds. More specifically, he believes that continuing positive performance is much more likely to occur than a reversal of a negative trend. As General Mills has essentially stalled in the last six years, it obviously needs a turnaround in order to return to its growth trajectory. Therefore, given this need, the odds of a potential takeover by Buffett greatly decrease.

To sum up, as the cash pile of Berkshire Hathaway has exceeded $100 B and Kraft Heinz is on the look for its next acquisition target, it is only natural to expect a major acquisition in the next few months. General Mills has repeatedly been mentioned as a potential takeover target and would definitely offer significant synergies to the conglomerate. It is also the only food stalwart that currently trades at a reasonable valuation. However, the fierce competition has caused its moat to narrow and hence the company has failed to meaningfully grow in the last six years. Therefore, as Buffett never invests in turnarounds, the odds of a takeover of General Mills by Berkshire Hathaway or Kraft Heinz greatly decrease. Nevertheless, if the stock of General Mills falls even further, the odds of a takeover will greatly increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold put options of GIS.