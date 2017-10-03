iNova Multiples Are Unimpressive - Uncertainty Persists For Valeant

The multiples at which this sale and other divestitures are taking place, are not that impressive, as total debt comes down but relative debt remains elevated.

Valeant (VRX) recently closed the sale of iNova Pharmaceuticals which is no news as the sale has already been announced in June. What is new is the release of financial performance details of the activities.

The multiples at which Valeant's divestiture has taken place is not impressive at all, just like other divestitures have been. Selling assets at similar multiples at which the overall firm is trading means that actual debt is coming down, yet relative leverage ratios remain largely similar, as equity investors are not making much progress.

The Sale, Multiples Are Not Impressive

In June, Valeant announced that it has sold iNova Pharmaceuticals to funds affiliated to Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group for $930 million in cash. It now becomes apparent that the deal has been structured in an efficient way, as Valeant posts net proceeds of $920 million following the divestiture.

The company furthermore indicated that the sale of Obagi Medical still has to close this year. To refresh your memory, the sale of this business has been announced in July and should fetch gross proceeds of $190 million.

The interesting part of the press release was the comment that revenues from iNova are seen at $65 million in the fourth quarter. The business is highly profitable, as adjusted EBITDA is seen at $35 million, for very fat margins being equal to 54% of sales.

If we annualize this number, that translates into a $260 million revenue number and $140 million in EBITDA. That suggests that Valeant received 3.5 times sales and 6.6 times adjusted EBITDA for the activities. It seems safe to say that these are not very fat multiples although no information about growth of the business has been released.

The Pro-Forma Numbers

In August, Valeant announced its second quarter results, as the proceeds of iNova and Obagi have not been included in the reported net debt levels for obvious reasons. If I take the combined $1.1 billion in proceeds into account, net debt would fall to $25.3 billion which marks quite a reduction from the +$30 billion net debt load at the peak. This is the result of retained cash flows and of course divestitures.

Continued sales of non-core assets and a challenged organic performance makes that second quarter revenues were down 8% to $2.23 billion. The company claims that sales were down 5% in constant currency terms and 3% on an organic basis. So-called adjusted EBITDA came in at $951 million, down from $1.09 billion in the same period last year. The numbers reveal that EBITDA margins came in at 42-43% of sales.

Following continued pressure on sales, Valeant has cut the full year revenue guidance by $200 million to $8.70-$8.90 billion, as the adjusted EBITDA guidance was reiterated at $3.60-$3.75 billion. The sale of iNova and Obagi are not included in this guidance, leaving downside risks to the guidance.

The 350 million shares outstanding value equity at $4.9 billion at $14 per share, for an enterprise valuation of roughly $30 billion. That implies that Valeant is valued at 3.5 times sales and 8.2 times adjusted EBITDA. In that light sale of assets at lower multiples, like the sale of iNova, are dilutive to the valuation and could impair the remaining value for the shares after the big debt load has been taken care of.

Despite the +$5 billion in asset sales, leverage ratios remain very high. Divestitures and organic pressure on sales continue to put pressure on EBITDA. The current $25 billion net debt load has come down quite a bit, but is still equivalent to nearly 7 times pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.

Equity Remains An "Option "

In April shares of Valeant bottomed in the $8 per share range, for a valuation of roughly $3 billion. Shares actually hit a high of $18 this summer and now trade at little over $14 per share as small changes in the perception of the overall $30 billion valuation of the firm have a huge impact on the value of the equity.

Asset sales are bringing some relief, but there is no point if the organic business continues to struggles, certainly as the prospects for organic growth are not very good amidst continued pressure on the R&D budget. Asset sales are of little use if the multiples are not in excess of the multiple at which the overall firm trades, as selling assets at similar or lower multiples does not result in accretion. That means that asset sales do reduce debt, but they do not reduce relative debt levels that much, or by anything at all. This is certainly the case as EBITDA will fall towards $3.5 billion on a forward run if we factor into account the sale of iNova.

For that reason, rumours about an equity raise surfaced again last week, triggered bout a regular disclosure of filing for debt financing, which was interpret by some as a filing for an equity raise. It must be said that Valeant has not resorted to shares issuance yet to solve its problems, other than that the company has seen 1.5% dilution of the share count in Q2 of this year compared to the same period last year.

The issue is that an equity raise can not be ruled out in the intermediate term as asset sales are not reducing relative leverage and the prospects for organic growth are not that great as well. After all this is still a $8 billion business which spends less than $400 million on R&D, a fraction compared to its major peers in both absolute and relative terms.

Final Thoughts

Despite asset sales Valeant remains a highly leveraged business as organic sales declines and divestments mostly result in a reduction of absolute debt, but not the more important relative debt ratios. This leaves the business still highly leveraged as a 1 times swing in the overall EBITDA multiple of the business corresponds to a $10 per share swing in the equity valuation.

Of course the business still has some real assets, including Salix as well as Bausch & Lomb, but hidden in the conglomerate are arguably worse assets as well. This makes it hard to say at which multiple the overall company should trade. This comes as much of generated cash flows actually go into interest payments, refinancing costs and other charges. After all, running a distressed company goes hand in hand with many "one-time", but substantial cash costs.

The actions of the new management team under Papa have stopped the discussion about imminent bankruptcy, but have not alleviated all financial troubles. The reality is that management has bought time and liquidity without directly diluting equity holders, but the question is what the future holds. For now I have not seen actions in recent times which have a dramatic impact on a positive or negative scenario, as the outcome for shares could be anywhere between zero and let's say $30-50 in a year of three from now. The reason for this uncertainty is directly related to the leverage employed as net debt still makes up nearly 85% of Valeant's enterprise valuation at this point in time, despite progress made already to cut debt.

The final outcome for equity holders depends on the organic growth pace of the business, successes in the pipeline, further divestitures, and more important the terms at which divestitures take place. Being short, or opening a short position so late in the game remains a non-compelling proposition in my eyes given the price action of the past years, unless you are convinced that the company is going bankrupt, which I am not. A bullish argument remains challenged as well, as leverage remains a big issue and a $5 billion equity valuation remains an expensive price tag to consider the stock as long term call on the enterprise valuation of the firm.

The $0-$50 long term valuation seems fair in my eyes, even as the range is very wide. After all a valuation between $0 and $17 billion for the equity corresponds to an enterprise valuation of anywhere between $25 and $42 billion. To put this into perspective, such an outcome would be the same as to argue that an unleveraged business could have equity upside of 40% from current levels or downside of 17% from its valuation a few years down the road.

I think that the narrative has changed within Valeant as well, making management actually more likely to pursue an equity raise if shares might hit +$25 per share. Even in such a scenario, the sale of equity is highly dilutive. In order to reduce leverage by a turn (1 times EBITDA), which would still leave the company highly leveraged, Valeant would need to issue 140 million shares at $25. That would dilute equity holders by 40% as leverage concerns would still persist.

Time will tell, but more divestitures (at decent multiples) and real organic improvements are needed to create any enthusiasm at this side.

