Natural Gas Market Is Much More Forward Looking Than You Think

The market has been watching how storage injections develop for 10/6 and 10/13 week, and they have been downright bearish.

For those pondering why the natural gas market is so weak despite such a bullish storage report this Thursday, it's because the market has priced in this injection weeks before.

Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +43 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Sept. 29. A storage report of +43 Bcf would be compared to +76 Bcf last year and +91 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 3 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +46 Bcf.

We did not change our injection forecast from last Friday.

When we first published our forecast last Friday, we were materially below the consensus. Several of the estimates we saw were over 50 Bcf, but after the "final revision", most of the forecasts are either around 45 Bcf with two of the firms we follow below 40 Bcf.

For readers that follow our forecast however, the market most likely priced in the bullish injection at least a week before our estimate was made public. For those of you wondering how natural gas prices could be trading so weak with such a bullish storage report in-stored for Thursday, look no further than the market's ability to look into the future.

To give you an idea, despite 9/29 week having a very low injection figure, that's not going to be true for 10/6 and 10/13 week. If you follow the daily implied balance (supply - demand), you would see what we see, which is a very bearish reading so far.

The market tends to be much more forward looking in the world of natural gas trading. By the time we publish our injection estimate to the public on Friday for the following week, it has already been priced in. It's the changes leading up to the final revision that changes the sentiment in the market.

With that being said, our NGD yesterday noted that the recent sell-off presents a good opportunity to get long winter contracts. This remains true as two weeks of bearish fundamental balance in October seldom impacts the overall trajectory of storage throughout winter.

