How Waymo Was Raided For Autonomous Vehicle Talent

Ex Googlers retained self-driving car data well past their separations

Source: Stroz Friedberg due diligence report on Uber's acquisition of Ottomotto

In the ongoing suit by Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo against Uber over theft of trade secrets related to self-driving cars, Waymo had long sought a “due diligence” report prepared by the firm of Stroz Friedberg. The report concerned the potential legal liability involved with Uber's acquisition of a startup created by the ex-Waymo engineer, Anthony Levandowski, at the center of the suit. Now, that report has been made public and can be accessed on ScribD.

Stroz Friedberg's (SF) investigation had a number of components. In addition to interviewing Anthony Levandowski in March 2016, SF also interviewed at that time other personnel at Levandowski's short-lived startup, Ottomotto, who had also come from Google, Lior Ron, Don Burnette, Soren Juelsgaard, and Colin Sebern.

Another key function was “digital forensics”, examining personal computers, smartphones, and storage devices of the above group of people and reviewing and assessing any Google information that was discovered.

Every one of the five interviewees were found to have some Google information on their personal devices. Often, this was in the form of formal Google documents, but also in the form of emails, chat messages, pictures of meeting notes, and Google Car components. In addition, SF found on several occasions evidence of access to Google proprietary information after separation from Google.

With the exception of Levandowski, probably nothing that SF found could be considered evidence of theft. Rather, it was more likely to have been sloppiness on the part of Google and its employees. The picture that emerges is of a relatively trusting work environment at Google, in which employees were allowed to carry and work on Google proprietary information on personally owned devices and laptops. Proprietary emails and messages often found their way onto personally owned smartphones.

When employees separated from Google, they weren't particularly diligent about cleaning up after themselves, and apparently no one at Google was pressing the matter. Any such cleanup was made all the more difficult by the proliferation of devices, including thumb drives, smartphones, and personal computers.

Needless to say, this kind of conduct would be verboten in the classified world, and at companies such as Apple (AAPL), that have adopted the US government's classified data handling procedures for their own security practices. Doubtless, Alphabet's own policies have been tightened since the Levandowski affair came to light.

Waymo has alleged that Levandowski “stole” 14,000 computer files of proprietary data, trade secrets, and patented technology. At the very least, Levandowski stands out in the report for the sheer volume of the Google data that he “retained” after his separation from the company on January 26, 2016. As late as the SF interview in March 2016, Levandowski still retained a vast library of information from his days at Google. SF gives an inventory of the files, including:

Technical drawings and diagrams, simulations, LIDAR related diagram, and a Google Confidential document for an optical cavity.

A patent application for LIDAR.

Source code related to the self-driving car project.

Meeting presentations and PDF files marked “Google Confidential and Proprietary”.

Email messages concerning issues related to the self-driving car project.

SF also found evidence of somewhat suspicious behavior on the part of some interviewees regarding destruction of information pertaining to the formation of Ottomotto and the recruitment of individuals from Google. Levandowski again stands out in this.

For instance, Levandowski told investigators that he discovered Google proprietary information on a Drobo 5D mass storage disk array in his home. For some reason, rather than simply secure-erasing the disks, he reported having them destroyed in March 2016, just prior to his interview with SF.

Stroz Friedberg served as a quarantined repository for Waymo proprietary data

One of the interesting, and largely ignored, aspects of the SF report is the role of SF itself. SF was retained in March 2016 by two law firms representing Uber and Ottomotto. SF's task was to determine whether Levandowski, and the other interviewees took or retained Google proprietary or confidential information and whether they “breached their non-solicitation, non-compete, or fiduciary obligations in connection with their move to Ottomotto.” The report makes clear that the answer is in the affirmative for both concerns.

At the time, Uber had not closed the deal to purchase Ottomotto, and one of the key features of SF's role was to quarantine any Google proprietary information that it found in the possession of the interviewees. This role was defined in a series of “protocols” that were set up to define what SF would do with the digital forensic information it collected. A key element of the protocols were that Ottomotto's attorneys had the right to determine what Uber's attorneys could see.

The information collected was considerably in excess of the 14,000 files Waymo alleges were stolen. SF reports collecting over 100,000 potentially relevant documents, emails, and text messages from the interviewees' personal devices. Also found were 74,000 potentially relevant pictures and 176,000 source code files. It was this vast mountain of information that probably motivated Waymo to request a delay in the start of the trial.

Stroz Friedberg's role from the beginning appears to have been to facilitate the acquisition of Ottomotto by decontaminating it of its Google proprietary information. This is reasonable on its face, if we accept that SF could limit further access to the proprietary information once found. Except that there's really no way that SF could guarantee that once it came into possession of the proprietary information, the interviewees would be barred from further access. Digital media being what it is, there could always be additional copies of files floating around.

How to engineer a talent raid

Although it was probably not intended, the SF report is virtually a primer in how to engineer a large scale talent raid in an area of high interest technology while minimizing the legal consequences. This quote from the report says it all:

While employed at Google, Levandowski had a number of one-on-one meetings and four group meetings with several Google/Chauffeur employees about joining his start-up company. The one-on-one meetings occurred at work with over 20 Google/Chauffer employees (during individual update meetings or around the Google campus), coffee shops, restaurants, homes, or telephonically. There were also four group meetings, two of which occurred with small groups of Google and/or Chauffeur employees at a barbeque at Levandowski's house and on a ski trip to Lake Tahoe. Two larger group meetings took place at Levandowski's house in approximately December 2015 and January 2016. 5 These meetings included approximately 15 to 20 Google and non-Google employees. The first large group meeting, in December 2015, was primarily organized by word of mouth and approximately half of the attendees were Google employees. They discussed the new business and Ron gave a short presentation regarding robotic trucks. The second large meeting took place at Levandowski's home, just prior to his resignation from Google on January 26, 2016. This meeting was organized by a Chauffeur team employee who sent Calendar invites to Google employees at their work e-mail addresses. To the best of Levandowski's recollection, approximately 10 of the attendees were Google employees. According to Levandowski, at this meeting they discussed an exit strategy from Google and actively encouraged the employees to leave Google. Offers of employment were made to at least 15 Chauffeur team employees by Levandowski and/or his Ottomotto team before and after his departure from Google. According to Levandowski, as of the dates of his interview on March 22 and March 23, 2016, Ottomotto had approximately 30 employees, 16 of whom were former Google employees.

Furthermore, Levandowski met with Uber executives well in advance of his formation of Ottomotto:

According to Levandowski, beginning in June 2015, while working at Google, he began to have meetings and conversations with various Uber executives, including Jeff Holden, Brian McClendon, Cameron Poetzscher, Nina Qi, and Travis Kalanick. At one point, Levandowski said that he asked Brian McClendon, who left Google to join Uber, how much Uber would be willing to pay for the Chauffeur team, claiming he wanted to have a market value for the team. According to Levandowski, these meetings progressed from September to December 2015, and escalated from Uber being a customer for after-market car kits to it acquiring Levandowski's start-up company. Levandowski said there were several text messages with the above-referenced individuals and over 200 messages to and/or from Kalanick. Levandowski acknowledged that his research at Uber will involve delivering lasers, deploying vehicles, and building after-market kits for cars, but emphasized that he did not intend to rely on any information or data from Google.

The admonishments not to rely on Google proprietary information appear to be mere window dressing, since SF wouldn't relieve the ex-Googlers of said information until March 2016. Ottomotto employees had plenty of time to make use of the information, as well as find places to put it out of reach of even a determined investigation by a firm such as Stroz Friedberg.

Uber's use of Stroz Friedberg seems intended from the start to provide Uber with plausible deniability. Uber can claim it did everything within reason to prevent the use of Waymo's proprietary information. Regardless of what Levandowski and his cohorts may have done, Uber can claim that its hands are clean.

Whether this defense will work at trial remains to be seen. Waymo doesn't need to prove that Uber made use of it's proprietary information “beyond a reasonable doubt” but only that it “probably did”, the burden of proof in a civil suit. Given the vast amount of information in the possession of Ottomotto employees, establishing that they probably did make use of it won't be that difficult. And with the acquisition of Ottomotto by Uber, Uber is on the hook for what Ottomotto did.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.