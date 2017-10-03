Macy's Isn't Cutting Its Dividend, So What Are You Waiting For?

Macy's (NYSE:M) has been one of the most hated stocks on Wall Street this year. One could easily argue that it has become a proxy for Wall Street's hatred of all brick and mortar retail/department stores. A simple, rational look at the company however shows that negative sentiment has been more of a problem for Macy's than negative fundamentals. Macy's is by no means failing. They are still asset rich and generating an enormous amount of free cash flow relative to their market value. Their debt is declining, their bonds are undervalued, and their stock is priced as if the company will die. Macy's 7%+ dividend combined with just minimal price appreciation will allow investors to beat long term market averages. I believe that when investors discard the noise and focus on a few key things, there becomes no question that Macy's is one of the best deals on Wall Street today.

Months ago, CNBC posted this piece on Macy's. In it, Jim Cramer mentioned that Macy's, while cheap, profitable, and asset heavy, had $15 billion of debt. He says that this is a "red flag" for shareholders. While some might immediately pick up on what's wrong with this statement, most won't, nor will they question it. So let's look at the balance sheet. A quick look at raw data from SEC filings shows that Macy's has nowhere near $15 billion of debt. In fact, total debt is only $6.3 billion. Net of cash, it's only $5.5 billion. With such a wildly incorrect statement going out from one of the leaders in financial news and months later still not being corrected, it becomes easy to see how such sentiment can impact stock prices. Negative sentiment feeds on itself and can feel like a company is being sucked into a vortex, and no amount of disclosure can fight it. When sentiment is terrible, people accept things that may not even be true, and they sell shares in companies they might not otherwise sell. Often times the best thing for a company to do is just focus on fundamentals and capital allocation to take advantage of the situation.

So, let's be clear on some facts. Macy's makes serious money. Cash from operations, an accounting term for how much money a company brings in from running the business, was $1.8 billion last year. Free cash flow was $900 million. So far this year, cash from operations is running close to what it was last year around $550 million, but with Christmas coming up, the bulk of 2017's cash flow has yet to come in.

Now, before I go further into the positives that Wall Street is not giving Macy's credit for, I want to go ahead and talk about the negatives that are so obviously impacting the stock price. Sales are declining, and no one wants to own a dying business. Expense deleveraging is brutal, and even billions of dollars of assets aren't worth anything if they have to be sold to keep the business alive.

It's not that I am oblivious to all of these things, but at the end of the day, Macy's is a living, breathing entity. If sales decline further, and indeed they are predicted to decline 2% this year, Macy's does not have to sit back helplessly. They can be, and they have been, very aggressive in cutting SG&A expenses. As gross margin has declined this year, SG&A expenses have declined to offset nearly half of the lost margin. In addition, Macy's is realizing some serious interest expense savings due to debt repayments and repurchases that I will talk about later.

Macy's can focus on things that are working, such as Backstage. They can consolidate stores and sell or redevelop excess real estate, they can rent space in existing stores to mutually beneficial third party retailers, and they can test idea after idea and keep testing until they find things that connect with customers. In fact Macy's is doing all of these things already. The problem is, testing, consolidating stores, and redeveloping and repurposing real estate takes time, and Wall Street is very impatient.

In addition, something investors often forget about is that the risk/reward of owning a stock changes as the valuation changes. The simple reality is that when you have a P/E or P/FCF ratio in the single digits, it's fair to say that a huge amount of problems are already being priced in. Macy's currently trades at between six and seven times free cash flow. In other words, a lot of pain and problems are already well factored into the share price. Any improvement in operating metrics and Macy's stock could double in the blink of an eye.

With all that said, let's talk more specifically about some positives that aren't being factored into Macy's share price.

Macy's credit card business alone is worth half the current share price.

Macy's credit card earned $363 million in the first half of 2017. This number was unchanged from the first half of 2016. People who forget how valuable that level of earnings is over time should use a present value calculator like the one found here and play around with the numbers. For example, if one were to project $750 million of annual profit from the credit card for ten years, discounted by 10%, then the present value of that business alone is half the current value of Macy's. Real life examples of how valuable retailers credit cards can be are evidenced by Target (NYSE:TGT) selling its credit card business to TD Bank (TSE:TD) for $5.7 billion or Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) also selling its credit card business to TD Bank for $2.2 billion

Macy's is rapidly repaying their debt, making the company safer.

Macy's is actively repurchasing debt in the open market. In the first six months of 2017, Macy's repurchased $247 million of bonds in the open market. These bonds from the 2037, 2032, and 2034 vintages carry interest rates in excess of 6%. Macy's also retired, at maturity, $300 million of 7.45% bonds that came due this past July. These actions are indeed making the company safer, yet it goes completely unnoticed by most investors who are still focused on the swirling vortex of negativity surrounding Macy's and retailers in general. Even today, you can still buy Macy's bonds at sizable discounts to par.

Macy's dividend alone is reason to buy the stock.

Macy's dividend is well covered but investors obviously don't appreciate it. And yes, while it would be possible to imagine some hypothetical scenario where the company would cut its dividend, there is no clear reason for the company to cut the dividend today, or any time soon. Put simply, they generate enough cash and have no problems both paying the dividend and retiring debt. To give investors a sense of how valuable Macy's dividend is, remember that the long term average annual return for all S&P 500 stocks since 1928 is 10%.

Macy's dividend yield on today's purchase price is 7.2%, which means the dividend alone is already offering the bulk of the return needed to achieve market beating returns. In fact, Macy's share price need only rise by 2.8% annually to give shareholders a return that matches the historical long term performance of the S&P 500, something that most fund managers fail to beat.

If you think about that 2.8% for a second, with a $20 stock price, the stock need only rise by five cents per month on average to give shareholders a double digit annual return. Any price increase greater than five cents per month, or 60 cents per year, and investors will be beating the overwhelming majority of fund managers. The point here is simple. If you strip away the emotions, the negative sentiment, and look at cash flow, cash returns, and debt reduction, Macy's should stand out as a screaming bargain.

All of these things I have mentioned so far are based on Macy's as an operating business. I haven't even mentioned real estate. As important as that real estate is, it's apparent that investors don't give Macy's any credit for their real estate anyway. The disconnect between real world value and stock market value is very wide, yet so well known that all I will do is reiterate that I cannot imagine any world where Macy's real estate is not worth more than the entire company right now.

With debt reductions happening on a large scale, investors can begin to look forward to the resumption of share repurchases in the future. Macy's has been no stranger to repurchasing shares, with the total share count falling by almost 30% since 2011. The company has clearly stated that they intend to get back to this once their debt levels are reduced, and they are going as far as selling excess real estate and using the proceeds to accelerate debt repayment. I look forward to the resumption of share repurchases, as they allow the company itself to capture the cash that they once paid on repurchased shares.

I recommend investors look beyond the noise, look through the negative sentiment, and consider both the shares of Macy's as well as the bonds of Macy's. A simple look at the fundamentals shows a company that, despite negative sentiment, continues to churn out cash and deleverage itself. As the company repays debt, it becomes safer. The dividend alone offers investors a chance to achieve a nearly 7% return even without the stock price going anywhere, leaving only minimal share price appreciation needed to achieve double digit returns. Ironically, it takes extreme negative sentiment to drive prices so low that returns become this easy. Enjoy it while it lasts.

M data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Macy's 2034 and 2043 bonds.