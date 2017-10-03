Palladium A Bad Bet For The Long Haul?

Lately, I have taken to analyzing precious metals for their diversification benefits in a portfolio. The general argument is that these instruments act as sound hedges against inflation and a possible downturn in the economy. The idea about the hedge, though, is only partially true. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium have varying degrees of correlation with the stocks universe. Therefore, these commodities are not equally suitable. In my last piece on silver (SLV), I argued that investment in silver in the medium to long term hardly offered any benefits. I extend this analysis to palladium, which has been the best-performing precious metal of this decade so far.

Methodology for the analysis

To check if the ETFS Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) improves the risk-return profile of a portfolio consisting of equities, I annualized the daily volatilities of Palladium and S&P 500 index (SPY) using ~6000 observations. The S&P 500 Index was used as a proxy for a well-diversified equity portfolio. The PALL ETF was instituted only in 2010, and the time horizon since then did not really cover one cycle each of a bull market and a bear market for the metal. I therefore used spot prices of the metal and stretched the time horizon back till 1993. The roughly 25-year long time horizon consists of at least two business cycles in entirety and normalizes the impact each business cycle could have on the data set. Adjusted closing prices were used for SPY so that splits, dividends and other distributions are considered. Portfolios were constrained to exclude negative weights. I have used the Solver function in Excel to find the ideal composition that maximizes Sharpe ratio. This essentially establishes a "buy and hold" framework at the optimal portfolio composition and excludes periodic rebalancing.

Results

Given that palladium relies on the automotive industry for nearly three-quarters of its demand, I was a little surprised to find that its correlation (0.09164) with SPY was much lower. A lot of the variation is explained by palladium’s heart-attack inducing volatility of 34%, nearly twice that of the SPY (18.9%). Despite its high volatility, the metal at the optimal allocation (29% to palladium) was able to improve the Sharpe ratio of SPY from 0.48 to 0.58. Based on past data palladium does make a strong case for itself for inclusion in a portfolio seeking diversification benefits.

Palladium SPY Mean Return Risk 0% 100% 11.16% 18.85% 10% 90% 11.50% 17.60% 20% 80% 11.90% 17.10% 29% 71% 12.20% 17.30% 30% 70% 12.20% 17.40% 40% 60% 12.60% 18.50% 50% 50% 13.00% 20.20% 60% 40% 13.30% 22.40% 70% 30% 13.70% 25.00% 80% 20% 14.10% 27.80% 90% 10% 14.40% 30.80% 100% 0% 14.79% 34.00%

But I won’t set this trade for a long-term horizon. Palladium has certain idiosyncratic risks that do not apply to other precious metals like gold. Palladium is used as an input in vehicle emission control systems, and tightening standards partly contributed to the rise in demand for the metal. But a long-term thesis is riddled with uncertainties related to electric vehicle adoption. The impact of this disruption is not adequately reflected in the price as electric vehicles still constitute less than 1% of the global car market. And here one needs to consider the S curve used to describe the adoption of new technologies. New technology adoption starts out slow led by pioneers but sees a vertical escalation near the 15% mark.

By some measures, this kind of exponential growth is expected to materialize near the year 2025. And as we saw with oil, even a tiny shortfall in demand could crash palladium prices. Therefore, for a catastrophic drop in prices, we don’t need a street filled with electric vehicles. A condition in which demand is increasingly coming short of supply would be enough. On the flip side, we are talking about an event near the year 2025, giving Palladium nearly a decade to find a new market.

In conclusion…

While the inclusion of palladium in the short to medium term may offer some benefits, I think a long-term bet on the metal is fraught with danger. Failure to find a new market that meets the mined supply of palladium could depress prices of the metal back to levels in 1993. Volatility inherent in the instrument is likely to accelerate this depression. Add that to the fact that we are probably at the fag end of a bull market cycle. When the bull market in palladium ended the last time in 2001, the metal was trading at ~$1055 per troy ounce. By 2008 during the financial crisis it fell to $170, and now it is back to the levels of ~$930. Therefore, despite its perceived benefits in diversification, I would stay away from the metal if my intent is to construct a passive portfolio for the long haul.

Note: Price related data have been sourced from Quandl.