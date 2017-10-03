MannKind: Bullish After FDA Label Changes

FDA label changes will then help doctors and prescribers in selling the benefits of Afrezza to new and current patients.

With the FDA label changes now in the books, MannKind (MNKD) stock is seeing its most bullish upside since the commercial launch of Afrezza. The potential benefits of the positive label changes granted by the FDA could have far reaching effects, as it helps MannKind sell Afrezza to prescribers and patients alike while making capital raising easier, especially if sales pick up in the near future, as the company continues to grow towards profitability.

The new label changes should help MannKind sales representatives sell Afrezza to prescribers by giving specific instructions on how it should be used for best results for their patients. This includes specific instructions for when a patient should expect to feel the first measurable effects of the drug, the timing of peak effects, the duration of the drug, and when the patient should expect to return to their baseline levels for different dosage units. According to MannKind CEO Michael Castagna:

"Available data suggests approximately 70% of people living with diabetes on insulin are not at HbA1c goals of <7%."

Specific FDA approved directions on how to use Afrezza correctly should help diabetics better predict and regulate the peaks and valleys associated with diabetes, and stay within their HbA1c goals, which is what prescribers and patients both want.

Patients that benefit from specific instructions for different individual cartridge units should help with overall retention and patient satisfaction with the product going forward. One of the main arguments against Afrezza, used by short sellers, is the argument that refills are perpetually low as most people who give Afrezza a trial run fail to go back for refills of the product when the trial pack is finished. It should follow that with prescribers more knowledgable about Afrezza, and patients informed more clearly on the specific actions of the drug, this should help patients have a better experience with the drug, during the trial period of use, and should help increase the odds that patients move past the trial phase and request a refill of the drug.

More new prescriptions of Afrezza, from a better equipped sales team selling more informed prescribers, directing more informed and knowledgeable patients more likely to refill Afrezza orders, looks to hopefully speed up the growth of total overall Afrezza sales above and beyond the growth the company currently is seeing in its commercial sales. Growth in sales is what the ultimate goal is, and higher growth means much easier financing going forward as MannKind seeks profitability as the company starts seeing new highs in sales revenues.

Table by Symphony Health Solutions

Speaking of financing, along with the results of the recent FDA label changes, MannKind also set up some a new financing possibility in its most current 8-K filing. In this filing, MannKind removed some of the warrants that were outstanding that hindered the company further financing its Afrezza sales. This exchange frees up common stock, which can now be used in future capital raising for the company, by selling common stock via its atm (at the market) facility.

Now might be a good time to jump into a long term position in MannKind stock as the FDA label changes offer the company its most bullish outlook since Afrezza's commercial launch. The label changes should help MannKinds's representatives sell Afrezza to prescribers, help prescribers better detail drug use to patients who should be more likely to start and refill a prescription. All of these trickle down effects should ultimately help MannKind grow sales of Afrezza to new all-time highs while allowing the company additional financing options based on increased growth of sales towards profitability. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.