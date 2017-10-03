How To Talk About Retirement Benefits On Social Media

Don’t feel you have to go it alone.

Social media school: How to get through to your employees.

You’ve got… notifications

Social media. It isn’t quite universal – but for many employees, it’s made face-to-face, phone and email communications a thing of the past. In fact, according to Pew Research, over half of online adults are on two or more social media platforms. And the trend only stands to keep growing.

Social networking use has shot up in the past decade

Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005–2006, 2008–2016. No data available for 2007.

In a world in which 18-to-24-year-olds are more likely to get their news from their Facebook feed than anywhere else, it’s no wonder that employers sometimes struggle to break through the noise. That’s why employers of all sizes are increasingly using social media to educate employees about their benefits and to create more meaningful engagement. Integrating social media or other digital tactics into communication campaigns may help get your message across to more employees more effectively.

With social media now a standard communications practice for many employers, consider the following tips to help your message stand out:

Make it snappy

Be short and concise. Strive for copy that doesn’t exceed 95 characters, and avoid using verbose language.

A number is worth a thousand words

Use data to tell your story. Relevant statistics can help awaken employees and inspire action.

Stick with the times

Be relevant to current events. Whether it’s tax season or bonus time, try crafting your headlines to what’s happening now.

Remember, you’re talking to a person

Address your audience as such. Be personable, referring to your audience as “you” and “your”.

BlackRock’s Defined Contribution participant engagement team has developed a Social Media Guide for plan sponsors to help them enhance their online and social media content to drive participant engagement, including illustrative examples of best practices in action.

“The first step for any communication is getting attention, and by bringing the retirement conversation to social media, employers can meet participants where they are,” says Anne Ackerley, Head of the BlackRock’s U.S. and Canada Defined Contribution group.

This post was originally on BlackRock.com

