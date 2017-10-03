Low-Yielding MLP Phillips 66 Partners Is Better Than It Looks

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) is not a high-yielding master limited partnership. The Houston, Texas–based pipeline operator pays a distribution of $2.46 per share, on an annualized basis, which translates into a yield of 4.68%. That’s lower than the MLP sector average of 7.77%, as per the Alerian MLP Index. But this pipeline operator is a conservatively managed MLP that is backed by a well-established energy giant. This makes it a relatively low-risk investment in the MLP space that may appeal to many income-seeking investors.

Phillips 66 Partners is a liquids-focused midstream MLP that owns pipelines, terminals, and storage system. Some of its largest assets are the 681-mile Texas to Louisiana Gold Line refined products pipeline and the Clifton Ridge crude oil system in Louisiana that has more than 3.5 million barrels of storage capacity. In addition to this, Phillips 66 Partners owns significant interest in some of the largest liquids pipeline in the US, such as the 1,830-mile Explorer Pipeline which supplies refined products to more than 70 cities in 16 states and is 22% owned by Phillips 66 Partners.

The MLP’s real strength, however, lies in the fact that it is backed by a powerful general partner – Phillips 66 (PSX) which is one of the largest energy companies valued at $47 billion that operates in the refining, marketing, midstream, and chemicals sectors. Phillips 66 is Phillips 66 Partners’ primary customer. The MLP gets most of its cash flows by providing midstream services to its parent, for instance by feeding crude oil to Phillips 66’s refineries, through fee-based contracts that have minimum volume commitments.

Phillips 66 Partners also has an incredible track record of distribution growth. The company has been consistently growing payouts since 3Q-2013 – that’s 15 straight quarters of growth – at a strong compounded annual growth rate of 33%. But what I like about Phillips 66 Partners is that it has not grown distributions just for the sake of it. Instead, the increase is backed by strong growth in volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows.

Image source: Phillips 66 Partners Investor Presentation, August 2017

For instance, in the first six months of this year, Phillips 66 Partners paid a cash distribution of $1.144 per unit – that’s 1.6-times higher than $0.71 paid two years ago in the first half of 2015. In the same period, the MLP’s pipelines, terminal and storage volumes surged by 2.4-times to 1.89 million barrels per day. Its terminal throughout and storage volumes climbed by 1.4-times. The company also bought equity interest in various NGL projects which drove 1.9-times increase in NGL volumes to 363,000 barrels per day in the corresponding period. This drove an increase in adjusted EBITDA and DCF which climbed by 3.1-times and 2.9-times to $325 million and $264 million respectively between H1-2015 and H1-2017.

I think there are two key takeaways here. First, Phillips 66 Partners faces little volume-related risks. Remember, Phillips 66 Partners’ strong performance in the last couple of years has come on the back of a tough business environment. Since H1-2015, the US oil production has fallen owing to weakness in energy prices, which means that there was less oil flowing through pipelines. But in this difficult environment, Phillips 66 Partners has managed to significantly grow its volumes. That’s another big advantage of being closely associated with a major energy company.

Phillips 66 Partners’ parent, and primary customer, is one of the largest US-listed refiners with almost 2.2 million barrels per day of refining capacity, as well as a marketing and chemical powerhouse. Phillips 66’s facilities, which range from refineries to gas stations, need a steady flow of crude oil and other liquids, and Phillips 66 Partners is there to fulfill this demand. The MLP’s focus on serving Phillips 66 has made it largely immune from the downturn, which is why it has continued to grow in the last few years. Phillips 66 Partners has also acquired assets from its parent which has a vast portfolio of midstream properties. The acquisitions have played a crucial role in driving the MLP’s volume growth. In this sense, Phillips 66 Partners is akin to Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) - another low-yielding mid-cap midstream MLP that I like -which mainly serves its parent – the energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B).

Secondly, Phillips 66 Partners is still a conservatively managed MLP, even though it has grown its distributions at an average annual rate of more than 30% in the last few years. This makes it a relatively low-risk MLP that may appeal to many income-seeking investors.

Note that although Phillips 66 Partners has reported strong growth in distributions, the increase has lagged behind adjusted earnings and DCF growth, which shows that the MLP has actually been conservative. Not surprisingly, Phillips 66 Partners’ distributions have been well covered by strong levels of DCF, which is in contrast to many other liquid-focused MLPs, such as Plains All American (PAA), whose coverage dropped to uncomfortable levels of less than 1x in the downturn. Phillips 66 Partners’ quarterly coverage ratio has never fallen below 1.1x and has remained above 1.3x 2017.

In addition to this, Phillips 66 Partners has also maintained a decent financial health, which is also a testament to this conservatively managed MLP. At the end of the second quarter of this year, the company’s leverage, measured in terms of debt-to-EBITDA ratio, was just 3.5x, which is one of the lowest in the industry. By comparison, some of the other MLPs, such as Plains All American, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), EnLink Midstream Partner (ENLK), and Williams Partners (WPZ) have higher leverage ratios of more than 4.0x.

Moving forward, I believe Phillips 66 Partners looks well positioned to continue growing its volumes, earnings, and DCF, aided by a number of growth projects. The company is expanding the capacity of the Sand Hills pipeline, which is an NGL pipeline that is one-third owned by Phillips 66 Partners and helps Permian Basin and Eagle Ford producers connect with fractionation plants along the Gulf Coast and the Mont Belvieu in Texas, by 30% to 365,000 barrels per day. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Sand Hills’ operator, DCP Midstream (DCP), has planned to further increase capacity to 450,000 barrels per day by the second half of next year.

In addition to this, Phillips 66 Partners is also making additional investments in its STACK Pipeline joint venture with Plains All American by going deeper into Oklahoma's shale oil and gas play and extending the line’s capacity by 150,000 barrels per day. The MLP expects to finish work by the end of 2017. Phillips 66 Partners is also nearing completion on the second section of the Texas to Louisiana Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline and expects to place the project in service by Q1-2018.

In addition to project ramp-ups, additional acquisitions from Phillips 66 will continue to play a key role in Phillips 66 Partners’ future growth. The MLP completed $2.3 billion of acquisitions in 2016, which had a positive impact on its volumes, earnings and DCF in 2017. This year, Phillips 66 Partners has announced even larger acquisitions worth $2.4 billion, which includes Phillips 66’s interest in crude oil pipelines and full ownership of coke processing units at the Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery. The MLP expects to close the deal this month.

Phillips 66 Partners has an incredible track record of dividend growth which can be attributed to solid volume, earnings, and DCF growth. I believe the MLP is well positioned to continue going this way, thanks to the expected increase in volumes which will come on the back of organic growth projects and acquisitions. Its future outlook, therefore, is looking bright.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.