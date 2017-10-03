September 2017 Portfolio Update: Worst Month Of The Year? Hardly!

Three quarters of the way through the year, it's pretty hard to stop this market's momentum for more than a day or two at a time.

At various times this year, I've compared the market to a tortoise or a frog in boiling water. For the most part, that's how the market as a whole has played throughout the year - sure there have been some less than stellar days, but by and large, we've continued to see the bull market run, albeit at a contained clip. Then September happened.

September is oftentimes one of the worst overall months for the S&P 500, as companies start to gear up for their final earnings reports of the year and prepare for that all-important winter season. Last year, for example, September was a choppy month of mostly loss days but managed to scrape by as basically even (-0.16%). The year before, a late-month slump erased early month gains, leaving the index higher by only 0.32%. This year, the S&P managed to buck that trend, registering a 1.73% bump that was pretty steady (which can be stretched to 2.5% if you start from the first trading Monday of the month).

I'm pleased to report that the New Div on the Block portfolio clearly outperformed this benchmark, registering organic gains of about 6%. It was my best month of the year and shows that selectively picking quality names, as we focus on doing here in the DGI community, can lead to outperformance in good times and bad. What made this month so good for me? Well, the most noticeable standout is AbbVie (ABBV), which favorably settled a patent dispute with Amgen (AMGN) about its blockbuster drug Humira, the result of which is that no Humira biosimilars will appear in Europe until late next year, in North America until 2023, and even if one is produced, Amgen will pay royalties to AbbVie. After languishing for most of the year in the mid-$60s, AbbVie shot up over 17% last month to almost $90. Talk about a good month!

Other outperformers include Valero Energy (VLO) @ 11%, General Motors (GM) and Magna International (MGA) @ over 8% each and Southwest Airlines (LUV) @ over 7%.

Though price appreciation is never my primary concern in a DGI portfolio, it feels nice to have such a good month like this that enables me to feel deserving of a self-pat on the back. But as always, I am on alert for fundamental changes in my holdings and for mispriced opportunities in the market as a whole - more on that in a moment. First, let's take a snapshot look at how the portfolio stood at month's end.

Portfolio Snapshot

Company Sector Shares % Portfolio % Income Sector Weight Global BMI Staples 14.6% 8.2% CVS Health (CVS) 21.369 5.56% 4.29% Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 25.5627 3.48% 3.29% Kroger (KR) 35.1968 2.26% 1.77% Altria Group (MO) 16 3.25% 4.24% Materials 2.9% 5.8% Eastman Chemical (EMN) 10.0612 2.91% 2.06% Telecoms 5.6% 2.8% AT&T (T) 44.0872 5.53% 8.68% Tech 1.7% 16.8% Qualcomm 10.3069 1.71% 2.36% Industrials 9.1% 12.1% Southwest Airlines 36.2231 6.49% 1.82% Union Pacific (UNP) 7 2.60% 1.70% Cyclical 15.8% 12.1% General Motors 52.6294 6.80% 8.03% Magna International 38.5716 6.59% 4.26% Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 15.129 2.42% 2.37% Health 17.6% 10.9% AbbVie 25.4694 7.25% 6.55% Pfizer (PFE) 46.2916 5.29% 5.95% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12.1524 5.06% 4.10% Energy 6.4% 5.9% Valero 25.8094 6.36% 7.26% Financials 17.8% 18.1% Toronto-Dominion (TD) 35.2824 6.36% 6.82% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 25.4233 5.23% 6.47% T. Rowe Price (TROW) 21.3541 6.20% 4.89% Utilities 2.5% 3.1% Dominion Resources (D) 10.0972 2.49% 3.06% REITs 6.2% 4.1% Realty Income (O) 12.1776 2.23% 3.10% Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 50.4179 3.94% 6.94%

As I am still very much in the building stages of portfolio construction, I am not too worried about the levels of variance from my targets as represented by the Global BMI breakdown. As I continue to build and add holdings, these numbers will even out and better reflect a diversified portfolio and one that including holdings across all 11 GICS sectors.

At the end of the month, my current yield is 3.19% with a yield on cost of 3.61%.

Purchases & Sales

9/12 - BUY 16 shares of Altria Group @ $62.12

I wrote about the recent opportunity in Altria in my previous monthly summary article and noted how the recent dividend increase announcement provided a further impetus for me to be actively looking for a good place to start a position. At the purchase price I chose, I was able to lock in a yield of 4.25%, and right before the stock went ex-dividend at the new payout level. Altria has all the right ingredients for a quintessential new DGI core holding - wide moat in an industry with only a few main players, long and sustainable dividend growth history good enough for a place among the highly-respected Champions in David Fish's CCC list, and price weakness on news that the market is either overplaying or misunderstanding, or both. I'm certainly looking forward to collecting MO money for many quarters to come.

9/12 - BUY 20 shares of Tanger Factory Outlets @ $24.08

Oh, Tanger. Like many retail REITs, Tanger has been pummeled this year on fears of changing consumer preferences and pressure from online retailers like Amazon (AMZN). To the tune of a 30% loss, Tanger has been among the hardest-hit in the sector, despite the fact that its business model of factory outlet stores is in many ways entirely different from traditional malls and shopping areas. I first purchased a small position in Tanger back in June, and have yet to see any indication that the company is fundamentally in trouble; sure there's been plenty of noise, but nothing that indicates the company's business model itself is no longer viable. With some spare capital, I decided to double down and increase my position by 2/3, also lowering my basis price by $0.70 or 2.7%. For those patient enough to weather the storm, Tanger offers an enticing 5.6% yield.

Dividends Received

September, like any quarter-end month, is particularly exciting for me as a dividend growth investor because the vast majority of major companies follow the quarter-end month pattern for dividend payout! It was awesome to see dividends from 13 different companies roll in and be reinvested throughout the month, resulting in a total reinvestment of $120.76 this month. That's a 16.5% increase from June, the last quarter-end month when I received $103.67. I also wrote back then that I was anticipating dividends for Q3 of $209.84, though my actual quarterly total was a cool $222.61 (6.1% above expectations).

Stock Jul 17 Aug 17 Sep 17 CVS $10.62 ADM $8.12 Kroger $4.38 Altria Eastman $5.10 AT&T $21.33 Qualcomm $5.81 Southwest $4.52 Union Pac $4.24 GM $19.81 Magna Int'l $8.96 WSM $5.85 AbbVie $16.15 Pfizer $14.68 JNJ $10.14 VLO $17.88 TD $14.38 BNS $13.03 T. Rowe $12.10 Dominion $7.55 O $2.55 $2.56 $2.57 SKT $10.28 Month Total $20.68 $81.17 $120.76 Quarter Total $222.61

Looking ahead to Q4, based on my new holdings, declared dividend increases, and dividend momentum calculations, I expect to receive $242.45 in dividends, which would be another 8.9% increase. Next stop: $250/quarter! Check back in December to compare this projection to the actual results.

October Preview

My September buys exhausted all remaining free capital for me at the moment, so I don't expect to make any purchases in October, and likely will not be able to do so again until after the 1st of the New Year, barring any unforeseen windfalls coming my way. However, I always try to provide possible conviction buys so if I did still have free capital to deploy, here's where I'd be looking:

PepsiCo (PEP)

It's been a while since I can safely say this, but PepsiCo looks decently near to fair value these days. It's been in a bit of a slump lately (be sure to watch for news and reactions after the company's earnings report on 10/4!) but remains a great choice in the Consumer Staples sector. Unlike Coca-Cola (KO), which has focused almost exclusively on beverage diversification as it seeks to streamline its business model, PepsiCo has made successful forays into snack foods with various popular brands that have diversified its revenue stream. While I can hardly call PepsiCo cheap, it's one of those companies that always trades well above fair value, so any opportunity to grab at or near those levels is possibly a shot worth taking.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm remains beaten down on the year as a whole as it continues to face a near constant negative news cycle due to its ongoing patent dispute with Apple in multiple countries. If you can look past that fact, and that's a big if, higher risk-tolerant investors should note that Qualcomm continues to throw off a yield in excess of 4%, and should the stock rally, would likely provide significant capital appreciation in addition to that solid dividend. I have maintained a small position in the company for a few months now, and ultimately rated it lower on my list than Tanger for an additional investment, but it would likely move to near the top of that list now that Tanger is back off the table for the time being. It was good to see the stock bounce off support just below $50, hopefully meaning it will not face further significant drops for the remainder of the year.

Which companies are you watching this month? Did you purchase anything in September? Add your ideas to my watch list, leave a comment below, and thanks for stopping by!

