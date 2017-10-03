William Hill Offers Strong Dividends To Willing Investors

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) is one of the world's largest betting and gambling companies, employing around 16,000 people and operating over 2,300 licensed betting offices in the United Kingdom. William Hill also offers services in Australia, where they are one of the top three providers of online betting, and in the United States, where they offer sports betting shops in Nevada.

Source: William Hill

Strong Dividend History

The company offers an attractive dividend yield to investors, having raised their dividends to 12.66 pence in 2017, with the announced 4.26 pence dividend on November 30, 2017, representing a yield of over 5%, based on a price of around 250 pence. Indeed, the company has raised its dividend every year since 2010, increasing dividends 68% in that time, or around 7.8% per year. These consistent dividend increases may make the stock attractive to investors desiring strong dividend returns.

Source: Author based on data from Yahoo Finance

Rising Online Sports Betting Volume

Certain portions of William Hill's business, such as retail sports betting in the United Kingdom, are not growing very quickly. However, online sports betting volume has been steadily rising over the past seven halves. Between the first half of 2014 and the first half of 2017, online sports betting wagering at William Hill has risen 27%, from £1,951 million to £2,485 million.

Source: Author, based on data from William Hill

The company has, however, been unable to convert this increase in online sports book wagering into increased profits. During 2014, William Hill managed an operating profit of £178 million from online operations, while over the past 12 months, William Hill has had an operating profit of only £114 million from online operations. This decline is due, at least in part, to a lower gross win margin during the past half-year, of 6.9% due to unfavorable results on sporting events. I believe that these results are only temporary, and the company will soon reap the benefits of this growing online betting volume.

Opportunities for Growth in the United States

William Hill may also be able to benefits from potential changes in the U.S. legal landscape of sports betting. At present, William Hill and other companies are only able to offer retail sports betting establishments in Nevada, as sports betting is banned in 46 states. However, the law banning sports betting is being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court by the state of New Jersey and a group of horse owners, for allegedly violating the Tenth Amendment. It is unclear if this challenge will be successful, but if it is, it may open up additional states for expansion for William Hill, which could potentially allow for a large increase in revenue. If sports betting was legalized in the United States, William Hill appears well-positioned for the market, as one of the largest bookmakers in the United Kingdom and with a retail footprint already in place in Nevada.

Conclusion

I believe that William Hill offers a great deal of potential for investors. Over the past three years, the company has increased its free cash flow to equity each year, from £56 million to £239 million (based on the company's annual filings), with a payout ratio of 66.8% over the past twelve months. Online operations have also been growing in betting volume over the past three and a half years, and appear poised to continue to grow into the future. The changing American legal landscape may also offer opportunities for the company to expand in the future. Based on these factors and my own projections for future cash flows, I value shares of William Hill at approximately £3.90, a 56% premium to their current price. William Hill represents a good value to dividend-hungry investors willing to invest in a British company.