This Mid-Cap Dividend Champion Is Worth A Look

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is a mid-cap industrial conglomerate with an impressive history dating back 100 years. The company qualifies as a dividend champion, with 41 consecutive years of increasing dividends to shareholders, and it has compounded returns at an impressive 12% over the last 20 years with dividends reinvested. Although few would call the company cheap in an absolute sense, it rarely trades at a discount and the recent price of ~15% off of the 52-week high is likely a solid entry point.

CSL passed $1B in sales for the first quarter in its history this last quarter, and as seen above sales have grown consistently over the last 100 years. YOY sales growth for the company came in at an impressive 7.5%, which is much higher than many of the much larger industrials.

The company runs as a decentralized conglomerate, with individual segments exercising a significant amount of autonomy. This organization structure has obviously worked well for the company over time. With the company's construction materials segment comprising over half of sales and 2/3 of earnings, the non-residential construction market has a large effect on the company. Interconnect Technologies, the next largest segment, is affected heavily by the aerospace and medical industries. The other three segments account for around 1/5 of sales, 1/10 of earnings, and operate across food service, mining, construction, and the automotive markets.

Bolt-on acquisitions have contributed a significant amount to the company's strong sales growth over time. I included a timeline below of the Interconnect Technologies company's acquisitions, many of which have been transformative as management shifts production to address the changing markets over the past century.

Management believes one of the company's core strengths is the Carlisle Operating System, which governs operations across the segments for manufacturing. From the annual report:

A significant contributor to our 2016 record EBIT results was the Carlisle Operating System. Launched in 2008, COS, our continuous improvement initiative based on Lean and Six Sigma principles, combining people, processes, technology and innovation has become a cornerstone of our culture, providing tools and processes to drive improvements across our businesses and leading to exceptional value for both shareholders and customers. The evolution of COS accelerated in 2016 driving a record year of savings across our businesses. We expect the impact of COS to accelerate through all our divisions as we continue to drive employee education and cultural adoption. COS will continue to expand our capabilities, support the entrepreneurial drive of our people, and eliminate cost from our processes with the goal of translating savings into greater operating results to benefit our customers, employees and ultimately, Carlisle’s shareholders.

It's important to look at a company's return on invested capital (ROIC), especially when it engages in acquisitions. CSL's ROIC was only barely higher than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) this last year, which means that every dollar employed generated only slightly more value than if it hadn't been used. Over the past three years, the returns have been better, so I hope to see that improve. It will be an important figure to keep an eye on.

Looking at sales this past quarter, strong volume gains in Construction Materials (far and away the largest segment) drove overall results despite weakness in Interconnect Technologies (the second largest segment). The San Jamar acquisition in Food Service Products matched that gain, leading to an overall effect of 7.5% sales increase YOY.

For the full-year outlook, Construction materials is expected to continue its strength as it has grown at a higher pace than the overall construction market. This is a good thing to see as it shows the company taking market share to an extent. CSL specializes in roofing, where it got its start, but also sells waterproof barriers and insulation used throughout buildings. One innovation that came out this year is the RoofSense software tool, which calculates the ROI of roofing insulation.

Part of the company's weakness is likely due to the weakness in its Interconnect Technologies segment. Forecasts for the full year are for a mid-single-digit decline in sales, due mostly to a slower sales build than expected in SatCom, a decline in the company's legacy IFE products, and a large aerospace customer insourcing its operations. This remains a key risk going forward, as there is always the chance that the technologies that CSL contributes to these aerospace companies is insourced to drive margin expansion at those companies. A bright spot is that SatCom did grow by 50%, and is expected to grow another 50% in the back half of the year and 40-60% next year as the company benefits from its continued investments and key acquisitions. Additionally, management sees the legacy IFE products rebounding into next year.

The Food Service segment is small for the company, but the acquisition of San Jamar grew it by 40% YOY, and obviously the addressable market is huge as the company makes everything from restaurant cleaning supplies to dinnerware, cooking utensils, and food containers. It will be interesting to see if CSL will be able to leverage its San Jamar acquisition in to taking a larger share of the market in coming years.

Finally, the brake and friction segment is also small, but I wanted to address the rebound in the segment. Followers of some of the mining and agriculture industrials know that last year was a rough one, but it looks like the cycle is on an upswing. CSL saw growth of 14.1% in construction, 44.1% in mining, 20.1% in agriculture, and 58.4% in aircraft. The 9% net sales growth was entirely organic. However, the segment's earnings have a minimal impact on the overall company.

EBIT dropped by 11% YOY, which continues the weakness felt this year by the company. After spending some time looking at sales, it's apparent that loss of profits comes as the company's margins have compressed. Pricing had a significant negative impact, as did an unfavorable mix of sales. CFO Bob Roche had this to say about the margin on the earnings call:

Yes think it’s going to – I think the mix will dissipate as we’ve – the legacy aircraft business was, I would say, the most significant mix. And that really occurred beginning, I would say, about a year ago, if my recollection is correct. And we think that will be behind us then as we normalize into 2018.

The company holds very little debt, with a 0.29 LT debt to equity ratio, and plenty of free cash flow generation to cover its obligations. Cash on hand stands at $139.8M, and the company has additional liquidity in the form of a $890M revolving credit facility. Two notes come due in the next 5 years of $250M and $350M respectively, both lower than TTM FCF. The overall financial position of the company looks sound.

A key reason for investment in this company is its impressive dividend increase streak. However, due to the somewhat premium valuation the company typically commands, the dividend yield is only 1.5%. The payout ratio is 39% of earnings, and 26% of free cash flow, giving the company plenty of room to continue growing the dividend for many years to come. Looking below, the DGR has actually been climbing over time, and is very impressive for a 100 year old company.

The long-term graph shows a company that has consistently grown its earnings, although cyclically like most industrials. The company has commanded a P/E ratio of ~17X on average over its history, and it is trading a little higher than that recently. However, earnings have dropped over the last year which has inflated the P/E ratio. Forward earnings of $6.25 gives a P/E of 16X, which is below the average.

On the shorter term, CSL has traded fora premium to its long-term average at closer to 19X earnings. CSL is trading close to that recently on depressed earnings, and as I stated above, its forward P/E of 16X is more attractive. The current yield of 1.5% is higher than the long-term average, as well, due to an 18% increase with no corresponding increase in share price over the past year.

Analyst estimates combined with a return to the long-term valuation would yield an annualized return of ~9% from recent prices. There were slightly better opportunities twice this year already. CSL has done a good job of compounding shareholder wealth over time, and a strong financial position combined with extensive growth avenues make for an interesting proposition among industrials. Although potential investors could wait for the price to come down some, recent prices are right around fair value for this very high quality company.

