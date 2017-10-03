Oracle: New Products And Sales Incentives To Take On AWS

Quick Take on Database 18c

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is getting serious about taking on Amazon AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN). The past weekend at Oracle's annual OpenWorld conference, Larry Ellison unveiled a new database product with automated data warehousing capabilities, Oracle’s first major technical innovation in the database space in years.

The move shows that Oracle is no longer content to sit back as Amazon continues to ramp up in Oracle’s traditional stronghold in databases. Perhaps to underscore the point, Ellison also announced that Database 18c would be guaranteed to cost half of what similar offerings at AWS cost, with a more robust feature set and automation capabilities.

Particularly of note - and the major driver of projected cost savings - is Database 18c’s resource provisioning capabilities, automated entirely with machine learning capabilities. The era of on-demand computing requires that IT infrastructures scale up and down as usage demands - with organizations paying for exactly as much as computing power as they need, not overprovisioning during periods of slack usage.

Ellison went on to say that he’s fairly confident that Database 18c would perform at 5-8x lower cost than AWS for the exact same workloads.

Whether or not actual performance lives up to the marketing hype when certain 18c modules roll out in December, Oracle has certainly made a splashy announcement that will give sales execs a lot of talking points this quarter.

Key takeaway for investors: Oracle has long been shunned in the cloud, but a recent spate of new product launches and go-to-market strategy updates shows it’s no longer the distant third cousin in the cloud infrastructure wars. Stay long on Oracle as it continues to execute on its cloud strategy.

Recall that the stock has taken a tumble since Q1 on lower-than-expected guidance from management. With new products and pricing incentives, the company has plenty of room to outperform in the quarters to come. Trading at only ~17x forward earnings (and with earnings growth still trending positively), Oracle is a bargain and these strategy updates should provide meaningful lift for PaaS and IaaS revenues, a major growth area for the company.

Launch of Universal Credits program

In a slightly less-splashy press release last month, Oracle also announced an update to its cloud purchasing incentives, rolling out what it calls the “Universal Credits” program for its PaaS and IaaS offerings.

The universal credits program is billed as a way of easing the transition from on-premise licenses to cloud consumption by allowing customers to apply current on-premise spend toward “credits” in the cloud. In addition, with universal credits, customers essentially have an a-la-carte currency with which to deploy any Oracle cloud backend product. No longer do clients have to negotiate separate deals for separate products, and they can switch between the different PaaS and IaaS services seamlessly.

Universal credits should serve to accelerate the adoption for Oracle cloud products, as well as give Oracle sales execs the ability to offer a flexible cloud contract with less rigid product selections.

As both a marketing tagline and a bona fide improvement in the ease of doing business with Oracle (an area in which Oracle has not historically been popular), universal credits can only serve to provide lift for the company’s top line, just like Database 18c.

PaaS and IaaS a huge growth opportunity for Oracle

The majority of Oracle’s cloud revenues are still derived from SaaS applications (unlike AWS - although AWS does not break out revenue by service, we think it’s highly likely that AWS generates the majority of its revenues from its bare-bones IaaS hosting services).

In Q1, Oracle’s cloud revenues totaled $1.47 billion (approximately $6 billion run rate), growing at 58% y/y. For comparison, AWS reported $4.1 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter (~$16 billion run rate), with the bulk of that revenue likely deriving from IaaS and PaaS services.

Oracle’s PaaS and SaaS services contributed to only $400 million (27%) of total cloud revenues in Q1, or a tiny 3% of overall company revenues of $9.2 billion. See Oracle’s Q1 revenue composition in the chart below:

Figure 1. Oracle Q1 revenue breakout

PaaS and IaaS revenues grew only 28% y/y (compared to SaaS at 62% y/y), so there’s clearly room for improvement on the backend technology side, especially considering the backend is Oracle’s traditional stronghold. Going forward, PaaS and IaaS will become an increasingly important growth vector for Oracle, given its historical strength in the database market (where it’s still the leader in on-premise databases) and its growing saturation in the applications space.

With cloud growth perhaps being Oracle’s No. 1 most-watched metric by Wall Street, it’s critical for Oracle to begin increasing PaaS and IaaS’ contribution to growth. Major strategic announcements like Database 18c and Universal Credits are a huge step in the right direction.

Key Takeaways for Investors

Oracle's stock has risen in the past year as more investors and Wall Street analysts have “converted” into bulls, placing more confidence in Oracle’s execution in the cloud. However, Oracle still sports a massive discount to its nearest large-cap software peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and SAP (NYSE: SAP). See the valuation gap in the chart below:

Recall that Oracle grew earnings by 20% last quarter, so it's still unclear why such a large P/E differential still exists. At a ~17x P/E and 20% earnings growth, Oracle's PEG ratio sits squarely beneath 1.0, a traditional indicator of a value play.

The fact that Oracle isn’t sitting idly by and expecting cloud growth to land in its lap is reassuring proof of Oracle’s infamous tenacity for driving sales. This isn’t a company to count out yet - Oracle has one of the broadest product portfolios in the software industry, with an application or solution for nearly every workload. Its public intention to compete head-to-head versus AWS has been made only more clear this quarter.

While the company’s transition is still underway, it’s clear that management’s focus is in the right place. Stay long.