Tile Shop's Plunge Doesn't Look Like A Buying Opportunity (Yet)

I'm intrigued by TTS, but there's enough to stay away for now.

Fundamentally, however, TTS still doesn't look quite that cheap - and the numbers portend longer-term concerns as well.

There's a case to stepping in here, given that TTS (obviously) is cheaper, but even in a poor quarter is expecting top-line growth and double-digit EBITDA margins.

I've been all over the place on The Tile Shop (TTS) over the past few quarters - but, in my defense, Tile Shop results have been a bit choppy. From my perspective, Tile Shop has alternated strong quarters (Q3 2016 and, in particular, Q1 2017) with questionable ones (Q4 2016 and Q2 2017, which led me to back off the bull case).

And with TTS' valuation never really cheap - usually in the 11-13x EBITDA range, in the same ballpark as second-place home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW) - I never got quite excited enough to put any money behind the stock.

But I'll admit I'm tempted after Tuesday's 36% plunge (as of this writing) following the company's disappointing preliminary Q3 results. TTS now has fallen 60% just since June, basically on three downward moves: -26% after Q3 earnings, -17% after a Piper Jaffray downgrade, and -36% today.

source: finviz.com

Taking a closer look at the numbers, however, I'm not sure TTS is necessarily that cheap, especially considering the margin compression seen in the preliminary Q3 numbers. And with both Q2 and Q3 raising competitive and execution concerns as well, I can't quite get myself to take the leap into TTS this time.

The Bull Case For TTS Below $9

The bull case for TTS at current levels is based at least in part on the idea that there's some level of overreaction to the Q3 numbers. The stock is at a two and a half year low, back at levels reached after a disastrous 2014. That year, TTS posted negative comps, was dealing with the fact that its founder's brother-in-law was an undisclosed key supplier, and was executing so poorly that the 2014 10-K cited employee turnover as a driver of the negative full-year comp.

Obviously, things are not nearly as dire for The Tile Shop at the moment. Q2 numbers were disappointing; but same-store sales at least rose 0.5% year-over-year (and against an 8.2% comparison) in Q2 and 1.0%, based on preliminary numbers, in Q3, against 5.7% the year before.

For Q2 and Q3 combined, then, TTS still has posted a two-year comp stack in the 7% range. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 21%+ in Q2, before dropping to 12% in Q3. There's little debt here ($7.5 million on a net basis), so it's not as if there's a small equity slice to drive the stock price down, or any material risk of insolvency.

If TTS is just dealing with a short-term disruption, the stock should rebound quickly. And even if the long-term outlook has changed, TTS might still be cheap enough. Post-Q2 Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year was $72-$78 million, implying ~$32-$38 million in the back half. A look at the gross margin and SG&A numbers suggests ~$10 million in Q3; even a repeat in Q4 still gets full-year Adjusted EBITDA to $60 million or so.

Against an enterprise value (using the price of $8.40 as I write this) around $450 million, that's a sub-8x EV/EBITDA multiple. It's probably a low- to mid-teen multiple to normalized free cash flow (excluding growth capex for new stores). Basically, the current price suggests that TTS is somewhere close to done growing - after two 'bad' quarters in which the company still grew sales and generated reasonably healthy profits.

Again, the bull case is based on the sell-off being an overreaction. And I'd expect TTS might get a few bottom-timers, simply because in this market 'cheap' stocks are hard to find. (As I write this, however, TTS has hit a new intraday low, and I'd add that historically my trading instincts have underperformed those of a monkey with a dartboard.) But I'm not sure this is an overreaction, for a number of reasons.



Why The Market Has It Right At $8+

1. Comps are decelerating - quickly.

The most obvious concern is on the top line. Full-year 2016 same-store sales rose 7.6%. But after Q3, YTD comps are in the low-2% range (4.9%, 0.5%, 1.0%).

TTS is having trouble lapping a tougher comparison. But it's not just a fundamental issue. There simply was a lot of low-hanging fruit - and easy comparisons - in 2015 and 2016. As I've pointed out repeatedly, CEO Chris Homeister, who took over at the beginning of 2015, has focused on "Retail 101" strategies so far. By all accounts, this company was a mess when the turnaround began - and Homeister has done a solid job improving it.

But the obvious concern right now from a top-line standpoint is that with those improvements captured, there's not the same amount of underlying momentum to drive comps going forward. One of my concerns about Q2 was that while the company pointed to strength in professional sales, implied retail comps (based on the cited penetration of and growth in Pro sales) were down what looked like 5%. Q3's headline numbers suggest either a deceleration in professional sales, or, more likely, continued weakness with retail customers.

And if that's the case, that leads to the next concern...

2. Competition is heating up - maybe from TTS itself.

Floor & Decor (FND) has gone public, and is growing its store count - possibly taking share from The Tile Shop. But one other concern is that The Tile Shop is competing itself out of business.

The strategy so far has been to aggressively target individual markets. TTS has 12 stores in metro Chicago; 6 around Detroit; and 4 in the Phoenix, Atlanta, and Denver areas, just to name a few. Homeister dismissed a question about so-called 'cannibalization' on the Q2 call, but I expect he will again be challenged on that front on the Q3 call two weeks from now.

3. Gross margin compression is a big, big problem.

Particularly given the 17% drop just last week, the comp weakness itself doesn't explain a 35% decline in TTS stock today. But the gross margin problem is a big one.

TTS is expecting gross margin of 66-67%, down from 70.2% the year before. Both full-year guidance and first-half results were right at 70%.

In the release, TTS cited "a more competitive environment" (more ammunition for concern #2 as well) and said it had ramped up promotional spending and advertising as a result. Those efforts led to "better results in both sales and gross profit dollars".

The initial reaction to that news is that margin expectations have to change. The "competitive environment" isn't going anywhere, which could very well mean that 70% gross margins are gone for some time, if not for good. Meanwhile, SG&A rose 9.7% year-over-year, against an estimated sales increase of just 7%.

So the broader fear is that TTS' 21% Adjusted EBITDA margins from FY16 are a peak - not a go-forward rate. That figure already compressed 110 bps in Q2, and looks set to hit ~12% in Q3, down from 19.4% the year before.

12% isn't necessarily the "new normal" for TTS, particularly since the second half is seasonally weaker from a sales standpoint. But if margin expectations come down, so does the stock price. That seems likely to be the case after the last two quarters. And there's another concern on the top line.

4. The 'whitespace' opportunity may have to come down as well.

TTS is a store growth story, not just a comp story. And Q3, in conjunction with Q2, has to raise some questions on that front. If existing markets already are too cluttered, or too competitive, that puts a lower ceiling on the store count (currently at 130) than TTS, and investors, might have expected. That, too, creates a problem for the bull case.

Valuation

By my estimate, full-year 2017 revenue estimates now come down to about $346 million, conservatively assuming 5% growth (flat comps) in the fourth quarter. And, to be fair, that seems to leave some room on the valuation front.

Even assuming the 12% EBITDA margin in Q3 is the 'new normal' going forward, and ignoring the impact of store openings, TTS still would trade right around11x EV/EBITDA. In that scenario, TTS likely is overvalued, given a normalized high-teen P/FCF multiple - but not terribly so.

If, on the other hand, 2018 margin assumptions come down toward 15% - well below the 21% guided for 2017 post-Q2 - there's still a path toward ~$55 million in Adjusted EBITDA (even assuming modest revenue growth), and somewhere around an 8x forward multiple. That seems a rather conservative multiple, given double-digit multiples for comps like FND, LOW and Home Depot (HD).

But I don't think it's quite compelling enough to deal with the 'falling knife' aspect here, or the longer-term concerns. Maintaining even lower margins and positive comps relies on TTS outperforming rivals and executing well. As good as 2016 looked, the question now is whether it was executing that well - or if it's wound up losing customers over the past three customers. That may be too conservative - and it may just be an excuse not to step into an ugly chart. TTS may get a bounce - but I'm not willing to take the risk just yet. And I do see reasons for the big sell-off today - even beyond the ugly numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.