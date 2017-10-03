Has Medtronic's Decline Made It A Buy?





Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a force in the medical technology space, with a market capitalization of over $100B and a massive portfolio of devices across the spectrum of patient needs. The last time I wrote about the company, I passed it over for investment due to overvaluation based on its outlook. However, that was nearly a year ago, and the price is 5% lower than it was then with some earnings growth to hopefully bridge the valuation gap. When comparing MDT to its peers, it isn't necessarily the leader in operating metrics, but it is a strong operator and is trading at a pretty fair price currently.

MDT is well split across its segments, and is most well-known for its Cardiac and Vascular segment. The Diabetes Group represents an excellent long-term opportunity due to the diabetes epidemic in the developed countries that continues to unfold. However, it is still a small part of the company overall. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group include things like catheters, feeding tubes, ventilators, meshes, etc. Finally, the Restorative Therapies Group includes things like stents, grafts, and drug balloons related mostly to the spine and brain. Additionally, the segment produces neurostimulation systems for pain management, overactive bladder, and other ailments as well as an electrosurgery system utilizing electrical plasma for a variety of applications. This wide diversification shows me that MDT is well established to handle any shifts in technology with its massive size and lack of reliance on any one device type.

Source: Company Presentation

One thing that MDT's massive size does mean, though, is that the American market is much more saturated, and better growth will be found internationally. Although MDT will continue to advance medical technology well into the future, it will likely maintain or slowly grow its share as opposed to the growth its existing devices could easily see overseas.

That being said, the company has already established itself in many emerging markets, especially China. Although many companies talk about China as their growth outlet, MDT already has ~$1.6B in revenue annually in the country, with $4B overall from emerging markets. Regardless of market share gains, improvements in living conditions and the growing middle class will require a significant uptick in medical devices in the country. MDT is well positioned to meet that need with its massive portfolio of existing devices, regardless of future advances.

Source: Company Presentation

Like I mentioned above, the company's operating divisions are well spread across the continuum of medical devices. One thing I would like to see is MDT leveraging its R&D capabilities and massive size in the diabetes field. Looking below, Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) showed this infographic, which gives an idea of how massive the diabetes market is likely to become. Of MDT's operating divisions, diabetes is likely the strongest growth avenue in its American operations.

Source: Becton Dickinson Analyst Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

It's very important to see that a company like MDT operating in the medical technology field isn't resting on its laurels. A solid pipeline of new products and continued R&D spending are necessary for MDT to maintain its position. Looking above, the number of products coming down the line should have no problem maintaining market share and potentially even growing it over the long term.

Source: Company Presentation

MDT has engaged in a significant number of acquisitions to drive growth. The largest of these was the Covidien merger in the beginning of 2015, to the tune of $42.9B. This merger had the added bonus of shifting MDT's headquarters overseas to Ireland, and freeing up nearly $10B in cash left overseas due to taxes. Synergies continue for the company, and regardless of anything else, MDT is definitely much larger with Covidien in the fold. Earlier this year, MDT also divested $6.1B worth of its Patient Monitoring and Recovery division within the Minimally Invasive Therapies segment to Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). This culling of the portfolio was in an attempt to drive margin growth. It is important to see whether these moves have actually delivered for shareholders through the company's operating metrics.

The following charts compare MDT to key competitors in the medical device field: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), BDX, Stryker (NYSE:SYK), Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The list is not fully inclusive, and MDT doesn't compete with every company in every segment.

With all of the acquisitions, it's important to see where MDT falls out in terms of its returns on invested capital. When ROIC is much higher than a company's weighted average cost of capital, it can show a competitive advantage, or at least that the company operates in a space with plenty of growth prospects and a management team that knows where to allocate that capital.

Looking at the graph above with several other companies in the space, MDT doesn't look great. JNJ has a clear advantage over the other companies, which is likely due partly to JNJ's outstanding management and also from operating across a much wider range of medical products. SYK is somewhat consistently in second, which isn't very surprising as SYK has done an outstanding job advancing medical technology in robotics. BDX has dropped off somewhat to MDT's level, while ABT has consistently maintained a position somewhere in the middle. It's interesting to see that BAX has improved its ROIC to third this past year among this group, and I may look at that in more detail in a future article.

When looking at return on equity, MDT falls somewhat short again when compared to JNJ and SYK. However, it is mostly in-line with its other peers. This profitability metric is another good one to judge how well a company is driving shareholder return.

Whenever one looks at a company's overall operating margin, it is important to remember that these companies aren't all engaged in the exact same fields. Although they are all in the healthcare space, JNJ is significantly different from MDT due to its much more diverse portfolio. However, it's important to look at how a company's margins trend against themselves over time, and companies like MDT should be able to grow their margins when compared to peers as they shift their portfolio through acquisition and divestiture, as well. Looking above, JNJ leaves the other companies in the dust again, although MDT and JNJ had similar margins back in 2012. However, MDT's has gone in the wrong direction, while JNJ has improved its margin steadily over time. MDT still has a strong position in-line with SYK and higher than the rest of its peers.

Management stated on the recent earnings call that margins have been getting a boost from Covidien synergies, while investments in SG&A have been a drag. The projection is for solid improvement into the back end of the year to maintain it flat overall in MDT's FY18 compared to FY17. It would be heartening to see the company muster some margin momentum going into next year, especially with all of the acquisition activity.

MDT Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Looking at the company's financial position, it has definitely increased its debt load by a significant margin, which isn't surprising considering the Covidien merger. The company generates consistent earnings, free cash flow, and management is allocating most of the proceeds of the Cardinal transaction into debt paydown. Interest expense is high, but it should come down as the company pays down some of its debt. The current earnings payout ratio stands at 58%, with FCF payout of 49% for a yield of 2.36%. MDT has increased its dividend every year for 40 consecutive years, a feat not managed by many companies and requiring conservative management and a commitment to shareholders. The growth rates have been excellent over time, and with payout ratios where they stand, there is plenty of room for that to continue.

On the valuation graph, MDT looks to be returning to its long-term valuation. I didn't include the longer term view, which shows a long period of MDT being very overvalued in the early 2000s, making its long-term average close to 24X earnings. 15-17X sounds much more reasonable, and MDT today is trading close to 17X. Earnings growth has slowed somewhat to 6% on average compared to 11% over the past 20 years. Additionally, the yield has risen as MDT transforms into a slower-growing, higher-yielding investment.

Based on analyst estimates and a return to the company's average valuation between 15 and 16X earnings, an investment could yield an annualized total return around 8%. This isn't bad, but it could be better if investors wait for a slightly better price. That being said, MDT is an elite company that doesn't go on sale often, so it may not behoove someone looking to own the company to wait. MDT doesn't wow me with its operating metrics when compared to peers, but it was unlikely that almost any company in the healthcare space could top JNJ. Additionally, investors have to pay up for SYK currently, which is trading at 23X earnings. I see MDT as a solid addition for investors looking for a strong medical device/technology company.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in MDT in the next 72 hours.