Knock 6 Years Off Your Drug-Development Timeline

OK, those are two different things. You have hundreds of compounds against a target you know about; narrowing the list of therapeutic targets is what you do before you make all those. That’s followed up by one of those big funnel-looking things, showing how projects narrow down to one approved drug. It’s got your Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical. . .and before that, it has a big honking block of space labeled “Drug Discovery: thousands of molecules screened. 3-6 years”. Next up is the same funnel after the laying on of hands – that massive hunk at the beginning is now a tiny sliver, because “automatic drug discovery” has reduced that screening phase to “3-6 days”, shaving six years off your timelines.

Hooey. Screening “thousands of compounds” does not take you six years, believe me. You can do a million in six weeks. The whole compound screening step is just another early thing in preclinical space; I’ve never seen a successful project in which it was a rate-limiting step. But “shave a few weeks off something at the very beginning” isn’t as compelling an offer, is it? Looking at the companies they’re touting, I note that one of them is Atomwise, whose tendencies towards overstatement I’ve written about here and here. Others (new to me) are BenevolentAI and twoXAR. I will be very happy to see how these folks make out; I really don’t want to give the impression that I want them to fail. I mean, I do this for a living, too, and I would very much like to be able to do it better. We need some help over here! But we do not need some more hype over here – that’s my point.

Now, I should mention that I know people who are up to their collarbones in computational chemistry, in several places around the industry. And I’m told, by some of them, that there are methods that show real promise in advancing drug discovery, which will certainly be good news if true. But I’m also told by everyone involved that at the moment these methods are extremely computationally intensive, even with the best equipment available, so you’re not going to run a virtual screening effort with X-kazillion random compound this way. Not yet. A fully operational quantum computing platform would presumably come in handy, once a great big coding team has written modeling software to take advantage of it. But neither that hardware nor that software exist yet.

Rather than calculating from the ground up, I think that the BenevolentAI people are, like many others before them, mining the list of existing drugs looking for repurposing, and digging through the published literature looking for connections that may have escaped earlier observers. I feel sure that there must be quite a few of those, and I’d have to think that AI/machine learning/deep learning/whathaveyou is going to be a good way to find them. But that’s no easy task, either, considering that (at a guess) about 30% of the medical literature is useless or worse. Humans are needed to curate the data set that you’re feeding your software, and that’s a labor-intensive step. It’s still easier than what the Atomwises of the world are trying to do, though.

None of this is impossible. Some of this may even happen fairly soon, smaller parts may even be happening now. But I will lay money that it’s not all happening as we speak, which is what consultants everywhere would like their audiences to believe. The train is pulling out, the ship is sailing, everyone else knows about this (so why don’t you?) The proper attitude for the real hard sell is mild surprise that your clients haven’t heard the good news that you’re bringing them: the revolution’s here, guys! No one told you? I have developed antibodies to this over the years. In my own experience, scientific revolutions do not announce themselves on polished PowerPoint slides.

