Mexican Peso Overvalued Against The U.S. Dollar. Time To Go Long USD/MXN

Interest rates in the US are in a tightening cycle, Mexico could be looking to cut rates soon.

NAFTA talks have only just started but the rhetoric has not been friendly.

Mexico could be hit hardest in a new NAFTA agreement

The third round of NAFTA talks kicked off the other Saturday in Canada, September 23rd. A total of seven have been scheduled so far. President Trump’s rhetoric has been extremely virulent towards Mexico because of the large trade deficit the US has with the country. Trump has threatened a variety of actions which would have a damaging effect on the Mexican economy if carried out to the letter. However, even a less trade restrictive agenda would still damage Mexico’s GDP. Not to mention that there is even the possibility of NAFTA being dropped completely by the US; talk of which sent the Peso to nearly 20 to the US dollar when Trump was elected.

Officials involved in the negotiations, that does not want to be named, have said that the demands made by the US government on battleground issues such as agricultural produce and car components would be impossible to agree to. In the next round of talks, due to start October 11, Mexico is hoping to hear a change in the requests the US has on the percentage of components in US autos with domestic origin.

There may be only a small possibility of Trump walking away from NAFTA completely, but the whole idea of the renegotiation talks is to cut a better deal for the US. The new NAFTA agreement is likely, therefore, to be restrictive towards Mexican imports and weigh on Mexican GDP.

Mexican exports to the US amounted to $294 billion in 2016, which accounted for approximately 28% of GDP in the same year. Clearly, hitting Mexican exports to the US could cause a large drop in growth and consequently depreciate the Peso. The US exported to Mexico $231 billion, which only represents approximately 1.4% of US GDP.

GDP Growth prospects for the US and Mexico seem to be diverging

The US has seen a very strong economy over the past 1 and a half years as job creation continues to be strong and manufacturing and industrial production pick-up pace.

The chart above shows the impressive pace of GDP Growth in the US over the past 12 quarters.

When comparing with Mexican GDP Growth over the same period, we can see from the chart below that the Mexican economy is languishing far behind.

Over past 12 quarters, the US economy grew an average 2.25% with a lowest reading of 0.5%, while the Mexican economy had an average growth of 0.6% with a lowest number at 0.1%.

The two countries are entering opposing interest rate cycles

After the last FOMC meeting, it would seem clear that there is room for another interest rate hike in the US before the year end. And just as important, the Fed seems set on continuing its path to rate normalization. The hawkish language from Fed chair Yellen comes after continued strong jobs creation and concerns for consequent inflation and overheating. The markets are now betting on a rate hike for December. Fed Fund futures are currently discounting a 76.7% probability of an interest rate hike by the Fed at their December meeting.

The chart above shows the US Fed Funds rate, black dot right scale, compared to GDP Growth, blue line left scale. We can see how rates are heading higher at the same time as GDP expands.

The Mexican government has been concerned with rising prices in the recent past, however, their recent statements show that they see inflation as having peaked and likely to decline. The central bank met last Thursday on monetary policy and kept rates on hold at 7%.

The above chart shows the progression of Mexican interest rates, black dotted line right scale, compared to Mexico GDP Growth, blue line left scale. We can see how GDP Growth has been lagging while interest rates have reached 7%.

Balancing out the risk

The biggest risk possibly comes from Nafta renegotiation talks. Nafta talks may possibly end up in no agreement whatsoever or, at the best, in restrictive trade policies for Mexico as the US administration tries to decrease the $63 billion trade deficit it has with Mexico. Either scenario would damage the Mexican economy much more than it could the US.

Add that US interest rates seem set in their cycle of monetary tightening, then the scissor effect seems to increase when we look at GDP Growth between the two countries. Although it’s still early, there will probably be tax reform in the US, of the kind not seen since President Regan, and likely to push GDP Growth and the US dollar higher.

Last, but not least, is the geopolitical risk in the Korean peninsula. It may only be a war of words, and God forbid no military intervention happens. However, investors do not like uncertainty and if North Korea continues its belligerent path, maybe another missile launch for example and the rhetoric becomes more bellicose, I would expect investors to go into risk-off mode. Emerging Market assets and currencies should certainly see some selling pressure.

It seems like the odds are stacked up against the Mexican peso for many factors, but the biggest risks are Nafta negotiations and interest rate divergence, by far. And that narrative doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.