Johnson & Johnson: Consumer Goods Firmly On The Growth Path?

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) might not be a truly diversified company any more. Its revenue streams are a bit weighted toward the pharmaceuticals business, which brought in nearly 47% of total revenue in 2016, followed by medical devices with 35% and consumer goods bringing in the other 18%. But despite its smaller size, the consumer goods segment does provide some solidity and balance to J&J’s overall revenues, and will play a huge role in the company’s future. We’re already seeing signs of that growth, brought about by the company’s acquisition of Vogue. How much of an impact has the acquisition had on the consumer goods segment, and is this a viable way to get the segment back firmly on the growth path?

The Consumer Goods Segment

Within the consumer goods segment, J&J has spread its wings across multiple areas, addressing specific niches like baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, women’s health and wound care.

Source: J&J Annual Reports

The segment’s revenue declined during the 2014 to 2016 period before picking up some speed during the last two quarters, but the decline had more to do with the strengthening US dollar than due to competition. Consumer goods actually did well during the last three years, but reported sales growth was in the negative because negative currency impact took all the wind out of its sails.





Source: J&J Consumer Segment Presentation

If you look a little closer, J&J actually increased its market share across nearly all of its consumer goods niches, expect for baby care, in 2016. Though the reported sales growth numbers do seem like cause for concern, J&J has grown market share in a highly competitive market segment. And, if not for the negative impact of currency, the sales numbers would have looked completely different.

Will the Segment Start Growing Now?

Growth has returned in the last three quarters, thanks to J&J’s acquisition of Vogue, a hair care and personal care product company, for $3.3 billion last year. The addition of Vogue’s revenue increased J&J’s beauty segment revenue by nearly 10.9% during the first six months of the current fiscal, while currency fluctuation had a negative 0.2% impact. In turn, this allowed J&J to improve its consumer goods segment sales by 1.4% during the period compared to last year.

With nearly 55% of its consumer goods revenue coming from outside North America, currency fluctuation will have an outsized impact on reported growth numbers. But the US dollar cannot keep strengthening forever, and the addition of Vogue is a huge boost for the segment as the shampoo maker has been growing fast in the last few years. According to the Wall Street Journal:

“Its (Vogue) sales last year were more than $300 million and have been growing 25% annually, according to Wells Fargo Securities, which expects J&J to expand sales even further by taking the products to big-box stores like Costco."

The global consumer goods market is a highly mature one, where competition is fierce and many established brands fight for consumer attention. No doubt it is a huge market as well, but it will be hard to find new hands to put products into, and most companies in this segment can only grow their revenues through new product launches, innovation and grabbing market share from other players. For a company like J&J, however, it makes a lot more sense to grow through acquisition.

Source: J&J Consumer Segment Presentation

With existing products holding their ground admirably and able to increase market share, J&J's steady and slow acquisition of brands like Vogue will help keep its consumer goods segment in the growth path for a long time, unlike large consumer goods companies like P&G (PG) and Unilever (UN), which are struggling to improve sales.

The reason why J&J chose to concentrate on the beauty, baby care, women’s health, wound care, oral care and OTC segments in the $350 billion consumer health market is because these segments are large in size but growing faster than the market average.

J&J already has a strong presence in these segments with well-established brands like Neutrogena, Listerine, Tylenol and OGX. These products are highly defensive in nature, and will keep on earning for Johnson & Johnson for many years to come. With these established brands already showing operational growth in a very tight market, J&J can accelerate growth through acquisitions, and Vogue is a great example of how acquisitions can help its overall progress.