Dave And Sue's Excellent RMD Adventure

Background

I turned 71 this year, so 2017 is my first year of Required Minimum Distributions [RMDs] from my IRA.

This article describes how my wife and I will handle the RMD phase of our lives. Well, the first year anyway.

For those unfamiliar with the law, RMDs are mandated by the Internal Revenue Code. The money in a 401(k) or traditional IRA was never taxed, unless you contributed after-tax dollars in the first place. (I never did.)

The purpose of RMDs is to require you to distribute some money out of the IRA each year so that it is subject to taxation. You must start taking distributions when you reach age 70½. The amount in your IRA at the end of the previous year is the basis for determining how much you must distribute.

Many people seem to regard RMDs as mandatory withdrawals or forced sales, and they fear the impact of being obligated to liquidate investments or to spend money that they want to keep.

But those are misconceptions. The law does not dictate what you do with the required distributions.

It does not require that you spend the money. It just requires that you "distribute" the money from your IRA and report the amount for tax purposes. You can put or invest the money in another account if you like.

It does not require that you liquidate investments. You can distribute investments out of the account by transferring them to a taxable account. Or, you can sell investments to create sufficient cash to fund the distribution, then turn right around and re-buy the investments (if you wish) in a taxable account.

So, it is not accurate to think about the required distribution as a forced liquidation, nor does it need to correspond with your "withdrawal rate" from savings to fund your retirement. RMDs simply require you to expose assets that were never taxed to taxation.

RMDs are taxed as ordinary income. It doesn't matter whether the money in the account originated from your own contributions, employer matches, short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, interest, or dividends. It is all treated as ordinary income when it leaves the IRA.

The law sets no maximum on the amount you can distribute, it just requires that you distribute the minimum amount each year.

How Is Each Year's Minimum Determined?

The amount of each RMD is determined by the amount of money in your account or accounts at the end of the prior year. The IRS publishes life expectancy tables that determine how much of each year's total must be distributed. The idea is to drain the tax-deferred account of assets by a certain amount annually and subject them to taxation before you die.

There are two tables:

Single life expectancy

Joint life expectancy, which can be used if you have a sole beneficiary who is more than 10 years younger than you

The mechanics are simple: You divide your IRA balance at the end of the previous year by the divisor (life expectancy) in the table, and the result is the amount of your RMD this year.

Websites offer handy calculators that incorporate the IRS tables. Two examples are shown below. Note that the birthdates have been changed from my wife's and my actual birthdates to protect our privacy, and I have used a total account size of $250,000 and an annual rate of return of 4%, for illustration purposes. I chose the fictitious birthdates to reflect the fact that I am, in reality, more than 10 years older than my wife. So, these examples are approximations of our actual situation.

The first calculator is from Schwab.

The second example is from Vanguard:

In each case, using the same inputs, I got the same result: The RMD this year is $9,191. It can be a little confusing to compare the graphs, because they present the same information differently.

The Schwab graph shows the account balance and RMDs on a single graph.

Vanguard shows only the RMDs or the account balance, but not both on the same graph. The graph above shows the RMDs. If I reset it to show the account balance, this is the result:

The graphs, of course, are illustrative only. I input a 4% annual return, and the calculators applied that every year to create the charts. That will not happen in reality. Annual returns will be all over the place. But the charts do provide a helpful visual on how the RMD system is set up to remove the untaxed money from the IRA over time, so that it is subject to taxation.

Because of the age difference between my wife and myself, we use the IRS tables for joint life expectancy. To check the calculators, here is the actual IRS table that applies to us.

From the table, my first year's divisor is 27.2. $250,000/27.2 = $9,191.18. It's the same answer as from the calculators. (Whew.)

Our Plan

I have strived to make our plan simple.

1. Goals

First, our goals:

(1) Keep things simple.

(2) Don't let RMDs lead us into bad investment decisions.

(3) Satisfy RMD requirements with organic investment income to the extent possible.

(4) But be willing to liquidate shares when necessary to satisfy RMD requirements.

Goal #2 is important to me. While #3 states a desire to satisfy each year's RMD with organic investment income, goal #4 states that we will sell assets to meet RMD requirements if necessary. That supports goal #2, which is to not let RMDs lead us into bad investment decisions.

To be specific: I don't intend to "chase yield" into bad companies or complex investments that I don't understand just to generate additional organic income to satisfy RMDs. I would rather sell stuff as time goes on than dabble in investments that I never would own in the absence of RMDs. Remember, selling stuff does not mean liquidating it. It just means removing it from the tax-deferred IRA.

2. Our situation

Until a couple months ago, I had two traditional IRAs.

One IRA was started many years ago at Vanguard. At the end of 2016, it had an approximate value (let's say) of $25k.

The other is a rollover of my former 401(k) a couple of years ago into an IRA at Schwab. It had an approximate value of (let's say) $225k at the end of last year.

I recently combined them at Schwab for convenience. They total $250k. Combining the two accounts was, in fact, the first step in executing this RMD plan.

3. Distribution amounts

The law requires that each distribution be based on the amount in all IRAs (combined) at the end of the previous year.

In my illustrative case, the combined IRAs held $250k at the end of 2016. That's the total that my first distribution will be based on.

As we saw from the calculators, the first distribution, which must be made by the end of 2017, is $9,191. I could distribute more, but that is the minimum. Sometimes, it is easier to think in terms of percentages rather than divisors. So, here, I convert the divisor from the IRS table into the percentage required to be distributed each year:

I turn this age… …in this year Divisor from IRS table Percentage of IRA to distribute 71 2017 27.2 3.676% 72 2018 27.0 3.704 73 2019 26.8 3.731 74 2020 26.6 3.759 75 2021 26.5 3.774 76 2022 26.3 3.802 77 2023 26.2 3.817 78 2024 26.1 3.831 79 2025 26.0 3.846 80 2026 25.9 3.861 81 2027 25.8 3.876 82 2028 25.8 3.876 83 2029 25.7 3.891 84 2030 25.6 3.906 85 2031 25.6 3.906 86 2032 25.5 3.922 87 2033 25.5 3.922 88 2034 25.5 3.922 89 2035 25.4 3.937 90 2036 25.4 3.937 91 2037 25.4 3.937 92 2038 25.4 3.937 93 2039 25.4 3.937 94 2040 25.3 3.953 95 2041 25.3 3.953 96 2042 25.3 3.953 97 2043 25.3 3.953

One interesting thing from this table is to note that my RMD never reaches "the 4% rule" for retirement withdrawals. The RMD is always less than 4% each year.

I do realize that if my wife were closer to my age, I would be using a different IRS table, and the percentages would be larger. But again, it is noteworthy that, at least in my situation, the RMDs do not force me to do anything that is way out of line with standard procedure for many retirees.

4. Funding the distributions

In the first few years, my IRA will have enough cash to cover the withdrawals. To get a headstart on that, I stopped reinvesting some dividends over the past year to build up a small cash reserve that will help fund the first couple RMDs.

From a bucket perspective, that money is in my "cash bucket," which I consider to be non-investable. It is money that has already crossed the finish line as far as I am concerned.

I intend to experiment the first couple of years with cash accumulation to see how everything works in terms of having the IRA portfolio generate enough cash to minimize or eliminate the need to sell any assets for the first few years.

In later years, the cash naturally generated in the IRA will probably fall short of the RMD requirement. Sometimes, I read about people "reaching for yield" in order to ensure that the organic income from their portfolios covers their RMDs each year.

I won't do that. I don't want my investment choices influenced by RMDs. I would rather sell some assets if needed to cover the RMDs. I do not want RMDs to lead to poor investment choices just to ensure that I will not need to sell stuff. That seems like it would be the RMD tail wagging the investment dog.

For the first year (2017), I found that the RMD used about 83% of the cash that had accumulated since I stopped reinvesting most dividends. The remaining money begins the accumulation of dividends for next year's RMD.

5. Timing the distributions

The IRS allows a grace period for the first RMD into the following year, which would be until 4/1/2018 in my case. I won't use the grace period, because that would put two RMDs into our income (and income taxes) for 2018.

So, I took my first RMD (in full for the year) in September. The law does not require that each year's RMD be made in a single transfer. That's just what I decided to do for 2017. The law requires that the total year's RMD must be reached by the end of the year. My brokerage (Schwab) lets you set up an annual, monthly, or quarterly transfers to your checking or savings account at no charge.

For 2018, I am setting up a monthly auto-distribution from Schwab. That cash will transfer directly to my savings account at Ally (1.2% interest rate), which is where I keep our cash waiting to be transferred to our checking account. I make those transfers quarterly, because I have been following a quarterly budgeting schedule for years. Combined, the Ally account plus our checking account comprise our "cash bucket."

If I don't like the way the monthly sweep works out, I can change it for subsequent years. Right now, I don't see why it won't work out fine.

Note that because the RMD each year is based on the balance at the end of the prior year, you don't impact the amount of an RMD by timing the distribution during that year. The amount for the year has already been set when the year begins.

6. The mechanics of withdrawals

The mechanics of the withdrawals are easy.

For this year's one-time distribution, I simply requested a check online. The IRA account immediately updated to reflect the cash that had been earmarked for distribution.

For 2018 and beyond, I filled out a Schwab form that provides for the direct transfers to our Ally account.

Down the road, when my distributions might involve sales, I don't see any advantage to transferring investments in kind. While that technically prevents their sale, it doesn't prevent the taxation that would apply to a sale. It seems just as easy to receive the money in cash and then reinvest it in my taxable brokerage account if I want to. Note that either way, you establish a new cost basis on either transferred shares or newly purchased shares.

7. Paying the taxes

My wife's and my taxable income will increase each year from what it has been (Social Security and a pension) by the amount of the RMD. Thus, we will owe more in taxes.

As I have said many times, I see income taxes as a line item in our overall expense budget. They are not unlike other recurring obligations like real estate taxes or our cell-phone bill.

Viewed that way, the increase in income taxes just becomes part of our annual budget. Say that our marginal tax bracket is 15%; our federal tax bill (and our budget) for 2017 will go up by about $1,379.

Schwab withholds 10% automatically for taxes unless you choose something different. I chose 20% withholding to cover the taxes. That won't increase the amount of the distribution. It does mean that less of it will land in our checking account.

8. What happens many years down the road?

With the assumption of 4% annual return, when I reach 100 there will still be more than $100,000 undistributed out of the IRA. That's for my wife, who by then will have her own 401(k) (or IRA), Social Security, and our taxable brokerage account.

As stated earlier, we will begin by sweeping the RMD monthly into our cash bucket at Ally. If at some point in the future, the RMD exceeds what needs to go into the cash bucket, the money can be invested in our taxable account.

Beyond the required distributions, we may, from time to time, sell some assets and withdraw money as needed for emergencies or desired for pleasure. If we do that, my intent is to sell certain shares first:

Lousier stocks (those with more risk, less potential, and the like).

Stocks that have become way overvalued.

Lower-yielding stocks.

In my investing prior to the RMD requirement, I have always looked to buy stocks that "improve my portfolio" in some way. I will use the same thinking in reverse for selling stocks. I will try to sell shares in companies whose removal will improve the portfolio in some way.

In setting this all up, I did some housekeeping within the Schwab IRA. I sold out of three positions that I don't like anymore, and I steered the money into Main Street Capital (MAIN), Cisco (CSCO), and PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD). All were previous holdings that I just added to.

Here's the allocation of the IRA:

The two dividend ETFs SPHD and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) comprise about 47% of the IRA

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (VDADX) comprises about 9% (it came over from my old IRA when I transferred it to the Schwab account)

Remainder (44%) is in individual stocks

Charitable Contributions

Qualified Charitable Contributions [QCD] can be used to lower the impact of taxation on RMDs. QCDs are excluded from taxable income. They are limited to the RMD amount.

In order to make them work, you must follow the rules. To qualify as a QCD, funds must be directly transferred from the IRA custodian to a qualified charity, without stopping over in your possession. It's not a qualified QCD if you distribute funds to yourself and then donate them to the charity.

Distributions checks need to be made payable to the charity or else it will be counted as a taxable distribution. (As the IRA owner, you can receive the physical check and then deliver it to the charity.)

Each QCD counts toward satisfying your RMD for the year. You can't double-dip by reporting a QCD and then claiming the distribution as a charitable tax deduction. On the other hand, you do not have to itemize deductions for the QCD to reduce your adjusted gross income.

The donation amount must be substantiated by the charity with a written receipt. Multiple QCDs can be made in a given year.

My wife and I will look into converting our largest charitable donations to QCDs beginning in 2018. If we do that, I will adjust the monthly sweep amount accordingly.

KISS

The plan outlined above may sound too simplified, but it covers the basics.

From comments around SA over the past couple of years, my impression is that many people fear and/or resent RMDs as something complex and unfair that is being done to them. That's not how I look at it. The tax-deferred accounts have allowed me for years to benefit from investments without paying a dime in taxes on either the original money invested, company matches, dividends received, or gains. That has resulted in years of untaxed compounding.

In theory, we made the money long ago to pay the taxes that will henceforth be due. Overall, we're way ahead of the game, and the taxes due now are a small price for having the taxes deferred all those years. The original money was ordinary income to begin with. Had I not routed it into my 401(k) or IRA, I would have paid ordinary income taxes on it years ago. I see the system as completely fair.

It also seems straightforward. Calculating the amount each year is easy. All the calculators give the same answer. A phone call to your brokerage can be used to double-check the amount.

Finally, some investors seem to think they should overhaul their IRA portfolios to generate more cash to handle their RMDs. That may work for them psychologically, but I have been constructing my portfolios for years with the purpose of "optimizing" the income from them for eventual use in retirement. Optimization has never meant short-term maximization. It has included concepts like sufficient growth, dividend safety, buying quality businesses, diversification, and not investing in things I don't understand.

I feel comfortable staying with those principles now. I don't see the sense of raising risk levels to get higher yields or investing in things I don't know much about just to delay selling some shares for an extra year or two. I would much rather own high-quality stocks with dependable dividends - even if I have to distribute a few shares to meet RMDs - than low-quality high-yielders that cause emotional distress or worry.

The whole point of dividend growth investing in the first place was to create an ever-growing reliable income stream for use in retirement. It's a low-worry strategy. Why introduce emotion and agita into it just to meet RMDs?

And, of course, meeting part of our RMDs through stock sales does not mean that we can't still own the stocks. If an RMD is more cash than we need, we can rebuy stocks in our taxable account. The taxable account has been there all along, outside the 401(k) and IRA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, CSCO, SPHD, SCHD, VDADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.