Ford: Major Buy Signal Just Flashed

What’s more, I believe a major buy signal has flashed indicating the run has only just begun.

Ford’s stock has been on a tremendous run since my initial buy call back in May. The stock is up 17%.

What Happened?

Back in May I stuck my neck out and stated it was time to start a position in Ford (NYSE: F). The stock was essentially a falling knife at that time dropping more than 30% since my sell call in 2015.

The boom in auto sales had gotten long in the tooth. Auto sales were on a tear since 2010. 2016's record auto sales most likely marked the top. J.D. Power's Deirdre Borrego stated:

"With flat retail demand and inventory at record levels, manufacturers will continue to face a difficult choice between maintaining elevated incentives or making production cuts."

The auto industry has had four straight months of inventory of over 4 million units for the first time since 2004. Nevertheless, this was to be expected. Analysts predicted April sales to be weak and the yearly sales to come in at 17.1 million vehicles sold. This would mark the first annual drop since 2009. Nevertheless, sales weren't falling off a cliff. In fact, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark LaNeve told analysts and reporters that the decline is nothing to panic about. LaNeve stated:

"Ford is still getting healthy prices for its vehicles as people load on more options. We have to let the year play out. In a plateauing industry you're going to have some months that are up and some that are down. Economic fundamentals still point to strong sales, including rising consumer confidence, low gas prices, an aging fleet of cars and trucks on the road and relatively low interest rates."

So even though sales were peaking, I posited it wasn’t the end of the world and stated now was the time to buy the stock, not sell.

Current chart

Source: finviz.com

It appears my instincts were correct. The stock is up 17% since my last buy call. I saw the sell calls at the time as a classic case of first-level thinking. A first level thinker says sell the stock after bad news comes out and buy the stock when things are going well. The fact of the matter is in order to be successful you have to do the exact opposite in order to make money in investing. Think of first-level thinking as checkers, second-level thinking as chess. Warren Buffett's classic quote, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful," is a classic example of second level thinking.

Times of turmoil in a solid stock like Ford often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors. This is basically the only time you can buy a stock at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic. I took a risk buying at the lows prior to any type of buy signal flashing. The question now is… Does the stock still represent a buying opportunity for prospective investors? I say yes for the following reasons.

Major buy signal just flashed

Ford’s stock has convincingly broken through resistance at the top of the downtrend channel on solid volume. This is the first step in a full-fledged trend reversal.

This significantly increases your margin of safety as former resistance becomes support. The unexpected uptick in sales is the primary culprit for the run. A total 18.57 million autos were sold in September.

Ford’s sales

Ford's Vice President in sales and service Mark LaNeve stated:

“Ford’s U.S. sales were up 8.7% with 222,248 sold. Sales growth for the month was very broad-based with retail sales up 4.4% and we also had very solid gains in commercial and government sales. Our rental business was essentially flat up 1%.”

The naysayers state the uptick in sales is directly related to consumers buying new cars to replace their cars damaged by the hurricane. The number being bandied about is nearly 700,000 cars were damaged.

I suspect this catalyst substantially contributed to the increase in sales, yet the numbers are so robust I posit there is some more at work here. The positive economic outlook has something to do with it as well. Furthermore, the stock still represents an excellent dividend and total return buying opportunity.

Healthy dividend yield

Ford’s dividend currently stands at 4.96%. With a payout of $0.60 and estimated next year EPS of $1.54, the payout ratio is very conservative at approximately 60%. Moreover, the yield of 4.96% is substantially higher than that of the S&P 500 which stands at approximately 2%. The fundamentals and valuation look solid as well.

Valuation review

Ford's forward P/E ratio of 7.0 is among the lowest of any stock in the Auto and Truck Manufacturers industry.

Source: scottrade.com

Couple this fact with the stock trading for 3.7 times free cash flow and you can make a solid case the stock is highly undervalued at present.

The Bottom Line

Ford's yield is attractive at current levels with an adequate level of reliability built in. Ford is a globally diversified multinational company which provides stable and growing free cash flow in support of increased dividend payments. I bought a small position in the stock in May and am looking to add. The stock has reached the overbought level with the RSI at 85, over 70 is technically overbought. I am waiting a few days to let the stock cool of a bit prior o adding to my position. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you enjoyed this article, please click the "Follow" button. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.