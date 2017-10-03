Prospect Capital: I'll Wait For A Better Entry Point At USD 6

Trading PSEC has been a profitable trade on several occasions and the current 28% discount to NAV is tempting.

Introduction

After a short section on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) which explains why I see PSEC as a poor buy and hold investment, the article will discuss a trading strategy and define an entry point adjusted for the current market environment.

PSEC: not a buy and hold stock

PSEC is a BDC and invests in high yield credit through a mix of mid-market loans, CLO and real estate, its portfolio yields 12.2% (cf. corporate presentation). After leveraging this with 45% of debt and accounting for the 2% cost of risk (the realised and unrealised losses), the portfolio would yield 14% to equity. However, in most periods (page 16 of same presentation), the total return has been less than 5%. Where did 9% go?

... 7% are the fees and running cost and the rest comes from the current discount to NAV. Indeed since inception, whilst PSEC has distributed USD 2.6bn in the dividend, USD 1.2bn in Management Fee has been paid to its external asset manager. This fee should create a long-term discount of 30%. With PSEC, an investor takes levered high yield risk (14%) and receive a 5% total return available in many simpler investment... As such, for a buy and hold investor, there is hardly any attractive entry point where the total return would have been comparable to the risk taken. In our analysis, in Chart A, an investor would have to wait for a 35% discount to NAV ; even in those situations you would have been better served by buying something else in those times of market stress (for example the point "beyond 40%" relates to 2008, had you bought a simple unlevered high-yield index, the return would have been similar and the risk/volatility lower. The only excess return period is early 2016, simply the impact of the PSEC fee has not had enough time to compound...

For me to add PSEC as a long-term investment, I will wait to see a much-reduced fee structure that gives an adequate share of the economic risk of the investment portfolio.

But PSEC as a trading tool can offer opportunities

However, PSEC is a great trading tool. It still offers some volatility in a market which has less and less; PSEC volatility has even increased on a relative basis. Indeed, PSEC volatility used to be closely aligned with HYG (NYSE:HYG), the high-yield ETF, once adjusted for leverage, however since 2012 PSEC volatility has increased in relative terms. When you're bullish on high yield credit, at time of great stress, investing in PSEC (at a discount) could provide 3 times the return of HYG.

12 months realized volatility

PSEC HYG Adj. HYG Last 10 years 14.80% 14.05% 7.73% Since 2012 13.70% 7.93% 4.36%

Trading strategy back-testing

As per the 1st paragraph, we don't want to buy and hold. Thus when we enter PSEC at a discount, we would exit when the discount to NAV retraces to -5%. We back-test the average outcome of this strategy in Chart C below. You can see that it has been effective and offered a very good return. I appreciate that in the last few years, any buy the dip strategy would have worked... however this has also worked in 2007/2008.

Furthermore, the pull to par effect of a fixed income portfolio provides an attractive risk balance as the downside is likely limited. When you buy at 25% discount, it is unlikely to expose you to a 20 or 30% mark to market loss (in 2008, it bottomed at -50%, Chart D).

Why I am waiting for a better entry point

On the above table, today trading level seems to offer a (very) good entry point. However, I am cautious and waiting for a larger discount.

My concern is that the current discount to NAV is not driven by a (material) stress in the high-yield credit market but is rather specific to PSEC, (cf red bubble in chart B and D).

The trading strategy discussed earlier relies on using PSEC as a high beta proxy to express a positive view on high yield. Playing the discount today does not follow that approach but rather bets that the discount on PSEC is "unfair" or unjustified but PSEC performance could justify all sort of discounts. I discuss 3 possibilities:

PSEC has and is in the process of re-rating in terms of what is its fair price to NAV It used to be around NAV (red-line below before 2014 at +2%), but since 2014 the discount is averaging -17.5% (chart D).

This re-rating could go further. The fee alone is worth a 30% discount, and the continuous NAV reduction and dividend weight as well for a stock relying on a retail investor base. PSEC move may be preceding a negative credit market, however, in such situation, I would expect PSEC to suffer a second leg downwards This is just noise and I am missing a great opportunity. BDCs do tend to trade all over the place from discount to high premium like MAIN.

Conclusion

For my part, I estimate that the stock is re-rating and that the pull to par is being replaced by a pull to this new range of -17% (USD 7.7 per share).

On that basis, I will wait for a 20% discount to this level giving an entry point at about USD 6.15 and would exit when the stock retraces toward a 20% discount to NAV.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.